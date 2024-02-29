Who Are the Best Players and Pitchers in Each MLB Division?

Any list that has two of the more exciting sluggers in the game bringing up the rear in Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Randy Arozarena is a very deep list. For a full breakdown of all 10 of these star players, check out our article on the top 10 players in the American League East.

Best Pitchers in the American League East

From the top players in the AL East to the top pitchers, this list might lack the same star power on the back-end, but still features plenty of notable names. Headlined by three of the best starting pitchers in all of baseball, the AL East has some incredible aces representing the best teams.

Try to find a better trio of aces in any division in baseball than Gerrit Cole, Kevin Gausman and Corbin Burnes. You can look throughout the rest of this article and you aren’t going to find one.

This list does take a considerable dip after that top three, but you still will see plenty of quality starting pitchers, as well as some of the nastiest relievers in the game.

Best Players in the American League Central

If there is one thing that is pretty clear about Major League Baseball right now, it is that most of the top talent migrates to the each coast. The divisions on the East and West coast are just flatly better than what we can find in the AL and NL Central divisions.

With that said, you will find four of the five teams in this division represented atop our top 10, with most of the teams in the AL Central featuring at least one standout franchise players that any team would love to have.