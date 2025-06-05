The Blue Jays’ Addison Barger Is Fully Breaking Out

With just a 17.9 strikeout rate, Barger was putting the bat on the ball. He made plenty of hard contact, but didn’t have much to show for it. He had a few doubles and two RBIs over his first 39 plate appearances.

Barger had always shown a good eye in the minors, and now he’s chasing out of the zone less than last season (24.8% down from 30.8%). In the zone, he’s much more aggressive, however. He swung at only 59.1% of pitches in the zone last season. This year, his 66.8% zone swing rate is higher than the 64.8% league average.

However, early on, there were too many pop-ups and fly balls that turned into easy outs. But with a 93 mph average exit velocity and a max exit velocity of 112.5 mph, his .172 batting average on balls in play (BABIP) had to improve.

And then it did.

Barger Tore Through MLB Pitching in May

It started small at first. On May 7, he laced a 107 mph single on the road against the Los Angeles Angels. Two days later, he went 3-for-4 with all three hits over 109 mph against the Seattle Mariners. He set a new career high with a 116.5 mph double. That ranks as the seventh hardest-hit ball in the majors this season.

All of Blue Jays Addison Barger's last 7 hits have had an exit velocity over 100 mph pic.twitter.com/UgWSy3dh9v — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 11, 2025

After second baseman Andres Giménez went down with an injury, a full-time spot opened up at third base. Ever since, Barger has been terrorizing opposing pitchers to the tune of a .330/.392/.625 slash line. He has six home runs, eight doubles and 17 RBIs in 25 starts since that fateful single against the Angels.