Alejandro Kirk Has Emerged as MLB’s Second Best Catcher

Few teams have been hotter as of late than the Toronto Blue Jays. The club is 8-2 over their last 10 games and they’ve statistically been the best team in the game since the start of May, per FanGraphs’ WAR.

Before the regular season began, this team had its fair share of naysayers, and rightfully so. For years, they’ve fielded units that look like they could be somewhat competitive, but a lack of players gelling together properly and a front office that is known for making boneheaded decisions went a long way to sinking their success’s believability.

This year’s version of the Blue Jays looks similar to the talented-but-underperforming teams of the recent past, but there are a few differences. Players seem to be looser and having more fun together than they had in the past. This year, everyone on the 26-man roster has been playing an important part in the club’s success rather than depending on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette to do all the slugging.

The Blue Jays look like a completely different offense since May 1st! Their ranks since then:



AVG: 3rd (.270)

Runs: 3rd (187)

OBP: 3rd (.338)

OPS: 4th (.783)

wRC+: 3rd (122)

fWAR: 1st‼️ (9.7)



They now hold sole possession of the 1st AL Wild Card spot

It’s been nice to see. But no storyline has been sweeter than seeing the most angelic and handsome Blue Jay, Alejandro Kirk, return to glory. He’s recorded at least one hit in 16 of his last 18 games, is riding a seven-game hitting streak, and recently collected a four-hit game against the St. Louis Cardinals.