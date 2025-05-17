Brandon Hyde Out as Orioles Manager

Things can change in the blink of an eye in Major League Baseball.

In 2023, the Baltimore Orioles won 101 games. Their manager, Brandon Hyde, was named American League Manager of the Year. They were swept in the playoffs by the eventual champion Texas Rangers, but it looked like the fun was only beginning.

Last season, the Orioles won 91 games and were the AL’s top wild card team. They were again swept in the playoffs by the Kansas City Royals, which caused some unrest amongst the Baltimore faithful.

Currently, the Orioles are 15-28. After suffering a 4-3 loss to the Washington Nationals Friday night in which the O’s stranded 15 runners on base, president of baseball operations Mike Elias pulled the trigger on a big move late Saturday morning.