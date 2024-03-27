The Just Baseball Staff Predicts the 2024 MLB Playoff Field

Baseball is volatile. It’s temperamental. It’s impulsive. That’s why they play the games and why we love to watch. It also makes exercises like this one more than a little difficult.

Nevertheless, the Just Baseball staff is here to bravely reveal our predictions for the upcoming year. From picking the division winners to guessing the World Series champion, here’s what we’re expecting from the 2024 MLB season. Fingers crossed we aren’t too embarrassed when we look back on these choices in 2025.

National League Division Winners

NL East: Atlanta Braves (24 out of 25 votes)

To the surprise of no one, the Atlanta Braves are the clear favorite among the Just Baseball staff. However, the decision wasn’t quite unanimous. Out of 25 participants, one bold voter chose the Philadelphia Phillies to win their first NL East crown since 2011.

It would certainly be an upset – the Braves have the highest divisional odds in the game according to both FanGraphs and Baseball Prospectus – but after six straight seasons of Atlanta dominating the NL East, maybe it’s about time to shake things up.

NL Central: Chicago Cubs (15 out of 25)

The NL Central is the only division where the reigning champs weren’t the favorite to repeat among our staff. In fact, the Milwaukee Brewers didn’t receive a single vote.

Instead, our staff sees the NL Central as a three-team race between the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and St. Louis Cardinals. The Cubs received 15/25 votes, while the Reds received seven and the Cardinals got the final three. Interestingly, that’s the exact same vote breakdown we saw in the AL West, but more on that later…