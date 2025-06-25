Ernie Clement Is an Overlooked Hero on the Blue Jays

Ernie Clement over the last 30 days:



.377/.394/.547

3 HR

.942 OPS

168 wRC+

1.7 fWAR (5th in MLB)

7.3 K% (4th lowest in MLB)



He's tied for the 4th-highest fWAR among 3rd baseman this season! pic.twitter.com/Q9SjMkmEof — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 23, 2025

Clement, who is surprisingly already 29, does not hit for much power – he hit 12 home runs last year which could very well be his career-high by the time he hangs it up – but he makes up for that in other ways.

Through his first 76 games this season, Clement has four homers with 19 runs driven in, 35 more scored, a .310 batting average and an OPS of .770. Despite the fact that he’s hitting over .300, his OBP somehow stands at just .342.

This is nearly 100% due to the fact that Clement never draws walks. He’s in the 11th percentile in BB% this season, but he’s also in the 92nd percentile in Whiff% and 95th in K%. He’s got one of the sharpest eyes in the game at the plate, and knows exactly when to swing at pitches and how to make contact on them.

Amongst all qualifying hitters over the past 30 days, Clement is fifth in the game in average (.380), 21st in wRC+ (169) and tied for fourth in fWAR (1.7). While he’s certainly showing out offensively this year, it’s his performance against left-handed pitching that really deserves a closer look.

Southpaw Dominance

TORONTO, ON – MAY 29: Ernie Clement #22 of Toronto Blue Jays hits a two RBI double against the Athletics during the second inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 29, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

It is mind-boggling to see what Clement has done against lefties to start the new year. In many respects, he’s one of the best hitters in all of baseball against southpaws. That feels like a huge label to slap such a light-hitting utilityman with, but the numbers back it up.

Entering Wednesday’s action, Clement is hitting .430 against left-handers, which is the best amongst qualifying hitters. In fact, his average is 22 points higher than Paul Goldschmidt, who’s second best and is hitting .408. Clement’s OBP is .471 against lefties (third in MLB), and he’s also third in SLG (.722).