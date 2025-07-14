Trevor Story Has Started to Hit His Stride for the Red Sox

On March 20, 2022, the Boston Red Sox had done it – they signed slugging shortstop Trevor Story. At the time, he was a 29-year-old two-time All-Star and Silver Slugger who had earned MVP votes on three separate occasions.

Still grieving their 2021 ALCS loss, courtesy of the Houston Astros, the Sox saw Story and grabbed him on a six-year, $140 million deal. He was supposed to be the missing piece of their infield in what was going to be a 2022 redemption season.



That’s not what happened. In both 2022 and 2023, the Red Sox finished 78-84, putting them last in the AL East. The 2024 season was slightly better yet disappointing, where the Sox finished 81-81 in third place. Through all of the losing, the only thing consistent with Story was his inability to stay consist, as injuries kept him off the field. Even when he was on the diamond, he wasn’t exactly productive.

Trevor Story, Are You There?

With enough familiarity with it to call the IL his second home in his first three years in Boston, Story only wound up making it into a combined 163 games from 2022 to 2024. Between these three seasons, he underwent hand, heel, elbow, and shoulder injuries, causing Red Sox fans’ frustrations to skyrocket from the seemingly negative ROI of their shortstop’s rich contract.



Even when healthy, Story’s average OPS during the first three years (.679) never saw what he averaged in six years prior with the Colorado Rockies (.863). Most notably, Story averaged a 4.9 WAR in his seasons with the Rockies, which endured a 73 percent drop to his 1.3 WAR average during his early time with the Red Sox. Once an All-Star, Story was shaping up to be an overpriced disappointment.

New Season, Another Frustrating Start

Finally, with no IL stint keeping him out, Story had to readjust to being a roster-activated force. However, the beginning of the 2025 regular season was looking like another big letdown.



Throughout March, April, and May, the 32-year-old shortstop averaged a slash of .190/.237/.267, with a .503 OPS. On the defensive end, he committed five errors in these three months, posing as a gaping hole at one of the most coveted positions in the sport: Fenway Park’s shortstop.