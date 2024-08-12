Meet the New Prospects Added to Just Baseball’s Top 100

Last week was a big one for us at Just Baseball, as Aram Leighton completed another midseason update of his top 100 list of the best prospects in all of baseball.

This update comes after the 2024 MLB Draft, with all of the top draftees having now been signed by their organizations to begin their professional career. The top players in this latest draft class were all eligible to be included on the top 100, with the cream of the crop making the list.

First overall pick Travis Bazzana headlines the list of draftees that makes his debut on the top 100, with 11 other members of his draft class joining him.

Between the 2024 MLB Draft class, and a crop of top performing minor leaguers, we saw 30 new additions to the top 100 in this latest update. The following will introduce you to each of the players who have just made our top 100, and the number that they are ranked on the list.