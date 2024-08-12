Meet the New Prospects Added to Just Baseball’s Top 100
There were 30 new players added to our top 100 in the latest midseason update, including top prospects who were just drafted last month.
Last week was a big one for us at Just Baseball, as Aram Leighton completed another midseason update of his top 100 list of the best prospects in all of baseball.
This update comes after the 2024 MLB Draft, with all of the top draftees having now been signed by their organizations to begin their professional career. The top players in this latest draft class were all eligible to be included on the top 100, with the cream of the crop making the list.
First overall pick Travis Bazzana headlines the list of draftees that makes his debut on the top 100, with 11 other members of his draft class joining him.
Between the 2024 MLB Draft class, and a crop of top performing minor leaguers, we saw 30 new additions to the top 100 in this latest update. The following will introduce you to each of the players who have just made our top 100, and the number that they are ranked on the list.
If you click on their names below, the link will take you directly to their entry on the top 100, with brand-new scouting reports that have been written on each player.
22. Travis Bazzana, Cleveland Guardians
Considering the fact that Travis Bazzana was just drafted first overall, no one should be surprised to find him as the highest ranking addition to our top 100.
Bazzana is coming off a season where he hit .407/.568/.911 for the Oregon State Beavers. The Guardians have started Bazzana out in High-A, but there is no telling how quickly they could fastrack him through their system.
24. JJ Wetherholt
Wetherholt being selected seventh overall was a surprise for most in the 2024 draft. His balanced skill set gives him one of the highest floors in the entire draft class.
Wetherholt excels on all three levels of the game; at the plate, in the field, and on the basepaths. His feel for contact is incredible and his sneaky pop mixed into his game as a hitter could speed up his timeline to get him to the big leagues sooner rather than later.
26. River Ryan
River Ryan has totally flipped the narrative surrounding himself as a pitcher in 2024.
After spending the majority of 2024 rehabbing from a shoulder injury, Ryan has skyrocketed through the Dodgers’ system and has looked fantastic through three starts in the big leagues.
The Dodgers have had to rely on the young righty in a season that hasn’t been kind to their rotation regarding injuries. So far, Ryan has yet to let them down.
29. Jac Caglianone
Caglianone was one of the most electric players in college baseball in his three-year career as a Florida Gator. Cags’ power tool is among the best in all of professional baseball already. He went on a torrid streak in college, blasting 75 homers in 750 plate appearances.
31. Charlie Condon
Condon won the Golden Spikes Award in his Sophomore season in 2024 as a Georgia Bulldog. College baseball’s best player put together one of the most impressive power-hitting seasons of all time. His 37 homers are the most hit by a player in a single season since 1997.
Condon’s swing-and-miss problems against breaking balls give him plenty to work on before getting called up to the big leagues but his 226 wRC+ in the 2024 collegiate season proves he’s one of the most dangerous hitters on the Top 100.
37. Hagen Smith
Hagen Smith was simply untouchable in his 2024 season at Arkansas. Smith led the Razorbacks to a College World Series run by posting a 2.04 ERA in 84 innings of work.
What made his season so dominant was his ability to miss bats. Hagen ran a strikeout rate of 48.6%, equal to a 17.25 K/9 rate. Smith operated a deadly combination of a fastball and slider, both of which are plus pitches. Smith’s floor is what ranks him so highly on this list. Even if he were to progress slowly, Hagen Smith could become one of the league’s best closers with his current arsenal.
40. Chase Burns
Burns had one of the best strikeout seasons from a pitcher in college baseball in recent memory. The righty K’d 191 hitters in just 100 innings in 2024. Burns’ slider was thought by many to be the best single pitch in the 2024 MLB Draft class. Despite a home run problem and a fastball that got hit harder than desired, Burns posted a 2.70 ERA while operating an electrifying pitch mix.
49. Quinn Mathews
Mathews made a name for himself as the lefty who tossed 156 pitches for Stanford in a Super Regional game. Now, the 23-year-old has been cruising through the Cardinals’ minor league system in his first year of professional baseball.
Mathews has appeared at three different levels in 2024 and has made six starts in Double-A. He’s pitching to a 2.52 ERA and has posted a 35.9% K-rate across all levels this year.
53. Blake Mitchell
Mitchell was a high school catcher taken by the Royals with the eighth overall pick in 2023. He played 13 games at the complex in his draft year but looked overmatched, slashing .147/.423/.176.
After making some adjustments to his approach at the plate, Mitchell has posted a 145 wRC+ through 87 games at Single-A. He’s hit 13 homers to this point in the season and his batted-ball tendencies could lead to some seriously impressive homer totals moving forward. He’s done an excellent job at pulling the ball in the air consistently.
56. Drake Baldwin
Drake Baldwin is the next Braves’ prospect to spring out of nowhere and fly up prospect rankings.
The 2022 third-round pick out of Missouri State made it all the way to Triple-A in 2023, but started the 2024 season in Double-A Mississippi. He struggled in a 52-game sample there but got called up to Triple-A and ever since then, he’s been unstoppable.
Baldwin has posted a 136 wRC+ through 39 games, hitting seven homers in that time frame. He represented the Braves in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game where he hit an opposite-field bomb that showed off his plus power.
58. Jesus Made
Jesus Made is one of the youngest players on the Top 100 list. At just 17 years of age, Made already has made a name for himself in his young career in pro ball.
Through 43 games in the DSL, he’s slashing .351/.467/.570, good for a 176 wRC+ which ranks second among DSL hitters with at least 180 plate appearances in 2024. He’s shown off his matured plate discipline, running a walk rate that is over 2.5% higher than his K-rate.
59. Cam Smith
Cam Smith was one of the most well-rounded hitters in the entire 2024 draft class. Drafted by the Cubs with the 13th overall selection, Smith profiles as a player who could have an above-average hit and power tool, while playing a solid third base.
College pitchers struggled to find a way to stop Smith during his time as a Seminole at Florida State. He hit all pitch types incredibly well and had no problem hitting plus velocity. Smith’s flaw as a hitter is his inflated groundball rate. Adding loft into his swing would take his power potential and his overall prospect profile to the next level.
62. Jarlin Susana
Jarlin Susana’s name may sound familiar. He was a part of the six-player package that the Padres sent to the Nationals in the Juan Soto deal in 2022. Susana, now 20 years old, has pitched his way into High-A in Washington’s system.
His high-octane repertoire, that features a pair of fastballs that can touch triple-digits, put his name on the map but his improved control of his offerings has turned him into one of the best young pitching prospects in the game.
64. Bryce Rainer
Rainer was a top-tier prep bat in the 2024 draft class. His sweet swing from the left side provides his profile plus power potential.
Already, as a young player, Rainer has flashed 110+ exit velocities. Earlier on in his high school days, he was being scouted as a legit two-way prospect.
Now, it looks like he may stick to hitting but his plus arm strength hasn’t disappeared from his profile. His cannon for an arm will play excellent paired with his above-average range at shortstop.
65. Zebby Matthews
Matthews has expanded his repertoire by adding three new pitches that have helped him keep hitters guessing when they’re in the box.
The 6’5″ 225 lbs righty has yet to struggle in pro ball. The 24-year-old recently got promoted to Triple-A but has made only four starts since then.
In 55.1 innings of work at Double-A, Matthews posted an absurd 2.9% walk rate to pair with an elite 30.1% strikeout rate en route to posting a 1.95 ERA.
His six-pitch-mix offers his four-seam fastball, slider, changeup, and the recently added cutter, curveball, and sinker. He’s shown the ability to command each of these for strikes and is currently generating a 21% swinging strike rate on his gyro-spinning slider.
Mattews’ blend of stuff and command is about as good as it can get for a pitching prospect.
67. Konnor Griffin
The Jackson Prep High School product, Griffin’s ceiling could be as high as anyone on the top 100. He has a massive, yet athletic frame at 6’4″ 215 lbs.
He was a two-way prospect out of high school, but the adjustments he’ll need to make in order to simplify his swing may force him into sticking as a hitter for now.
Griffin’s arm strength is elite and pairing that with his plus speed will allow him to play well at shortstop or center field. His innate power that comes naturally with the frame is clear from the moment you see him connect with the ball, although, getting to contact has been a worry for some scouts when it comes to Griffin.
68. Eduardo Tait
Tait is a very young lefty catcher in the Phillies organization who has already played 10 games at Single-A. The 17-year-old, who won’t turn 18 for another few weeks, has dominated at the dish at every level to this point.
In 51 games at the complex in 2024, Tait posted a 132 wRC+ and hit six homers. since being promoted to Single-A, he’s yet to slow down. He’s slashing .286/.306/.571 which has been good for a 143 wRC+. He’s already hit three homers in his small sample size of 10 games. Tait has impressive pull-side power, especially when you consider just how young this backstop is.
69. Luke Keaschall
After being drafted in the second round of the 2023 draft out of Arizona State University, Keaschall made it to High-A before the ’23 season ended. He took well to being at Single-A and High-A last year, posting a 143 and 152 wRC+ at those levels respectively.
Keaschall started 2024 in High-A but has since hit his way into a promotion to Double-A. Through 102 games in 2024 across two levels, he has hit 15 homers, accrued 21 doubles, and swiped 23 bags.
Unfortunately, this young and budding talent in the Twins organization has been shut down for the rest of the season and will be going under the knife due to an elbow injury.
Keaschall will miss a good amount of time recovering from Tommy John surgery, which could eat into a sizeable amount of his 2025 season.
70. Luis Morales
Morales boasts a quality four-pitch mix that has led to consistency on nearly all fronts for the young pitching prospect. His fastball sits in the upper 90s with good carry from a below-average release height.
The 21-year-old’s secondary pitches have already developed into pitches that he can lean on for swing and miss. The changeup is arguably his best secondary offering, as Morales has shown his ability to disguise it well and fool hitters consistently.
Through 61 innings of work in High-A, Morales has posted a 3.25 ERA and 25% strikeout rate.
72. Braden Montgomery
Formerly one of the most exciting two-way prospects in the prep baseball scene, Montgomery moved away from the mound to become the best version of himself at the plate.
The switch-hitting outfielder has exciting power from both sides of the plate, although his lefty swing is still more advanced than his righty swing. His cannon for an arm will play excellent at the big league level in right field, too. Montgomery hit 62 homers in his three-year college career at Stanford and most recently, Texas A&M.
74. Luke Adams
At just 20 years old, Adams has already proven himself as a savant of plate discipline. The young corner infielder has posted walk rates north of 17% at every level, from the complex to High-A.
The 2022 draftee has spent all of 2024 at High-A where he’s been on the best run of his short career to this point. He’s slashing .239/.450/.425. Adams is maintaining a strikeout rate below the league average and has blasted 11 homers in 92 games so far this season.
Adams is not the flashiest in the field but if his defense improves, he can stick at third and play good enough there to stick at the hot corner.
76. Nick Kurtz
Nick Kurtz boasts one of the safer profiles on the list. His innate feel for the strike zone led to a mind-blowing 30% BB rate in his Junior season at Wake Forest.
His slash line once the season ended sat at .306/.531/.763, while hitting 22 homers and legging out 11 doubles. His plus-plus plate discipline, paired with potential plus power as he develops, gives him a very intriguing profile as a hitter.
On the other side of things, Kurtz plays an outstanding first base. It’s not often you see a 6’5″ 235 lbs mammoth human being praised for his ability to play first base, but Kurtz is not your typical athlete. He is a freak.
81. Jaison Chourio
Brother of Brewers outfielder, Jackson, Jaison has improved on all fronts in Single-A from 2023 to 2024. Chourio got called up to Single-A at the end of 2023, after posting a 147 wRC+ on the complex. He struggled following the promotion in a small sample size.
This year, Chourio started back in Single-A and has been a threat for opposing teams to deal with. He’s the lone player in Single-A to have a wRC+ of at least 140 and have more than 22 steals.
Chourio has somehow swiped 42 bags in 87 games. He’s posted an OBP of .402 to this point in the season thanks to a walk rate that is nearly three percent higher than his strikeout rate.
At just 19 years old, he already looks like he’s proven to be too good for Single-A and should earn himself a promotion in the very near future.
84. Zach Dezenzo
Drafted in the 12th round of the 2022 draft, Dezenzo has already made his MLB debut for the Astros. He spent the first part of this season rehabbing from injury and after just 11 Triple-A games, got the call up to the big leagues.
At Triple-A, the corner infielder posted an unbelievable .391/.472/.739 slash line while hitting four homers in just 53 plate appearances. His raw power is plus-plus and he’s decent contact rates. Dezenzo is also chasing less than the league-average player, raising his on-base rate and increasing his value as a hitter.
85. Angel Genao
Genao was signed in 2021 as an IFA and took the DSL by storm by posting a 133 wRC+ and swiping 16 bases in 46 games. The following year he cruised through the complex and ended the season in Single-A. He dealt with injuries in 2023, which limited the shortstop to just 72 games.
In 2024, he’s put together an impressive run that has earned him a spot in the top 100. He posted a 165 wRC+ through 44 games at Single-A, thanks to an increase in power output, and has since been promoted to High-A. In 46 games following the promotion, Genao is slashing .315/.364/.457. He’s hit 10 homers and stolen 21 bases across 90 games in 2024.
91. Agustin Ramirez
After proving to be far too advanced of a hitter for Double-A, Agustin Ramirez is now knocking on the door of a promotion to the big leagues.
The 22-year-old backstop was recently traded to the Marlins in the Jazz Chisholm Jr. exchange and since arriving to Triple-A Jacksonville for Miami, he’s been unstoppable in a small sample size.
Through nine games, he’s put up a 142 wRC+. He’s not the best defensively behind the dish but his ability to make contact at an average rate, paired with his plus raw power, gives him a chance to be in the Marlins lineup sooner rather than later.
92. Christian Moore
Moore was a pivotal part of the Tennessee Volunteers’ 2024 College World Series championship run earlier this summer. Now, in the Angles’ farm system, Moore has continued to stay red hot and has already made his way to Double-A.
Through a small sample size of 38 plate appearances, the righty has posted an unreal 369 wRC+ while hitting six homers. His below-average arm will likely corner him into sticking at second base.
Some scouts evaluate Moore as being far less valuable due to his poor defense but the 21-year-old boasts some of the most sound swing mechanics in the minor leagues and has already shown that he’s up for the competition in pro ball.
96. Yophery Rodriguez
After dominating the DSL as a 17-year-old, Yophery Rodriguez has continued to surge in 2024. He’s spent all of 2024 in Single-A, slashing .254/.344/.406, good for a 121 wRC+.
The lefty center fielder has hit seven homers and swiped seven bags in 91 games, as well.
The now 18-year-old boasts one of the most balanced prospect profiles which is incredibly impressive considering his age and lack of experience in professional baseball.
The Brewers look to have another young international free-agent outfielder ascend through their systems, just as Jackson Chourio did.
100. Kristian Campbell
The former Georiga Tech Yellow Jacket has been one of the fastest risers in minor league baseball since being drafted with the 132nd overall selection in the 2023 draft.
Campbell provides defensive utility as he’s already seen time at six different positions in the field. Primarily a middle-infielder and center fielder, Campbell can fit into a lineup in many different ways and managers have found a way to get his scorching hot bat into the game by any means necessary.
He split time between the complex and High-A in his draft year, where across both levels he hit to the tune of a 152 wRC+. He started the 2024 season back in High-A but after a dominant 170 wRC+ across 40 games, he was promoted to Double-A.
Campbell has been the single-best hitter by wRC+ in all of Double-A baseball. He ranks first among hitters with at least 220 plate appearances with a mind-blowing 203 wRC+.
He’s hit seven homers and swiped 17 bases while walking at the same rate as striking out. At 22 years old, Campbell could quickly progress through Triple-A next season and find himself with the big league team.
Campbell has been one of, if not the best hitter in minor league baseball over the past few months, landing him a much-deserved spot on the top 100.