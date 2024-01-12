Cubs Acquire Yency Almonte and Michael Busch From the Dodgers

Busch has produced at every stop, but really proved to be ready for consistent big league at bats in the 2023 season, hitting .323/.431/.618 with 27 home runs in 93 Triple-A games. He also upped his walk rate by 4% and slashed his strikeout rate by 7%. He saw sporadic playing time with the Dodgers in 2023, never really getting the chance to find his footing.

After playing more second base in years prior, Busch predominantly played the hot corner in 2023. His defense has improved plenty since bing drafted, but his feet are still a bit heavy and the arm is just strong enough for third. The plan could be for Bush to see some action at first base as well, however he has only made 17 starts at the position since being drafted.

Even with limited reps at the position, Busch projects best at first base, offering enough versatility to be serviceable at third base and second base in a pinch. He is capable of making the routine plays, with Defensive Runs Saved likely to be more generous to him than Outs Above Average with his footwork.

Regardless, Hoyer acquired Busch for his left-handed pop and he has plenty of it. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 mph is a tick above big league average, while running a chase rate below 20%. Blend his patience and power with an average feel to hit, and it’s easy to get excited about Busch’s offensive upside.

Big league ready with the ability to hit 20-25 homers and get on base at a strong clip, Busch immediately slots into the No. 6 spot in the Cubs farm system, but more importantly, he will likely slot right into the Cubs Opening Day lineup.

Yency Almonte is an intriguing relief flier coming off of a down year in 2023.