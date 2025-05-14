Top Prospect Dalton Rushing To Make MLB Debut for Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up Dalton Rushing. The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya broke the news earlier today. Rushing will be making his MLB debut when he first gets in a game, perhaps as soon as tonight.

Don’t let his name confuse you – the Dodgers certainly aren’t rushing Rushing to the majors. Rather, he forced their hand. The catching prospect slashed .308/.424/.514 through 31 games at Triple-A, hitting five runs and walking at a 15.9% clip. Simply put, it doesn’t seem like he has anything left to prove in the minors.

So, after more than a decade, the Dodgers are finally moving on from Austin Barnes. FanSided’s Robert Murray reports that the veteran will be designated for assignment to make room for Rushing on the roster.

It’s the logical decision, considering how poorly Barnes has hit this year (42 wRC+), but it’s still hard to imagine the Dodgers without their long-time backup catcher. The Barnes era is over. The Rushing era has begun.