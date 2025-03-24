2025 MLB Draft – Top 200 Prospects

52. Quentin Young – 3B,OF HT/WT: 6’5/215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oaks Christian (CA) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 18.4 Another reclassification from the 2026 ranks, Young is as tooled up as they come. Young is an extremely tall, lanky prospect with a ton of projection remaining to his frame, plus he’s an excellent athlete on the field. The raw power in his profile is one of the more enticing in the class, grading out as easily plus and some may even put a double-plus grade on it. It’s a heavy barrel with a ton of bat speed and torque in the swing, allowing the ball to fly off the bat. It plays to both sides of the ballpark and he’s already registered 105+ MPH exit velocities with wood bats. The hit tool is a work in progress, as an inconsistent and steep bat path and whiffs have hampered him. He’ll need to iron out the kinks to live up to the sky-high offensive potential. Defensively, he has loud arm strength and projects best as a third baseman or right fielder as a result. His footwork at third base needs some work, but he has good range and actions at the position. Young is related to former big leaguers Delmon and Dmitri Young and will now be on the younger side of the class. He is committed to Louisiana State. Film: TBA Back to table

53. Zach Root – LHP – Arkansas Razorbacks HT/WT: 6'2/210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Arkansas | Age: 21.5 A South Florida native, Root excelled in two campaigns in Greenville before entering the portal and taking his talents to Fayetteville, where he'll be a fun piece to Arkansas pitching puzzle. Root has a bit of a stockier frame and some funk to the delivery, but it's a fast arm and his off-speed arsenal is amongst the best in the country. The fastball is rather generic and won't miss a ton of bats in the future, though he's already been up to 97 MPH and has sat in the low-90s consistently. Root's change-up is a potential plus pitch with advanced feel and command of the offering. The pitch hits the brakes hard and tumbles away from righties with ease. The mid-80s cutter/slider hybrid isn't far behind, flashing tight shape with teeth and a very high chase rate. It has missed bats a super high rate in 2025 despite being the least utilized pitch in his arsenal. Root's upper-70s curveball flashes potential with big depth and sweep, too. Root already does a good job of mixing up his arsenal and there's a high floor with his profile.

54. Brandon Compton – 1B,OF – Arizona State Sun Devils HT/WT: 6'1/225 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Arizona State | Age: 21.8 Leaving mistakes over the plate is something you shouldn't do when Compton is up. After missing his first year on campus due to UCL surgery, Compton slashed .355/.427/.661 with fourteen home runs, though the strikeouts piled up. There was an approach change on the Cape with Cotuit, leading to more walks and better swing decisions, plus Compton displayed better contact against heaters. His swing is still a bit grooved and he can have trouble with spin, but he recognized pitches better during the summer. Compton is a violent rotator with legitimate bat speed and feel to backspin the baseball consistently, possessing above-average or better power overall. The hit tool will need to turn the corner, but it's hard to ignore the power prowess. As a defender, Compton has the chance to be a serviceable left fielder at the next level, though a first base role isn't out of the cards given the size and physicality.

55. Angel Cervantes – RHP HT/WT: 6'3/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Warren (CA) | Commitment: UCLA | Age: 17.10 One of the youngest players in the class, Cervantes is an intriguing arm out of southern California. Cervantes is a great athlete with a fluid delivery and a clean arm swing with little to no effort down the mound. It's led by a low-90s fastball that has a downhill plane with some ride and run to it. Given the projection of Cervantes' frame, he could reach the mid-90s in due time and he's already shown that, touching 96 MPH this spring. The change-up is the best pitch in his arsenal and it's a contender for the best cambio in the class. It's a higher spin offering that hits the brakes halfway to home plate in the upper-70s to low-80s, diving away from lefties. Add in consistent feel to throw the pitch for strikes and it's a potential plus offering. He'll throw in a curveball with high spin and shape manipulation, throwing both a vertical and sweepy breaking ball. Given the command, pitchability, and arsenal strength, Cervantes has a legitimate case to be a starter at the next level, whether that be at UCLA or in the minor leagues. He won't turn 18 until after draft day, something model-friendly teams will value highly in their evaluations. Film: TBA

56. Josh Hammond – RHP,SS HT/WT: 6'1/215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Wesleyan Christian Academy (NC) | Commitment: Wake Forest | Age: 18.9 The son of High Point skipper Joey Hammond, Josh burst onto the scene as an arm after a loud showing during the 2023 summer circuit. While the command itself is a work in progress and will need refinement, he has the makings of a true power pitcher. He has a very strong lower half down the mound, as well as extremely quick arm speed and fluidity down the mound. The low-90s heater has touched 96 MPH in the past calendar year, coming in like a bowling ball and boring in on right-handed hitters. He'll change the shape slightly and add more riding life, plus there's exceptionally high spin rates on the pitch. However, it's the low-80s slider that has the most upside. It's a beast of a pitch, featuring nasty sweep and bite that has left hitters floundering on occasion. There's a good chance that the pitch becomes a plus offering at the end of the day. The CH has heavy fade and there's feel to throw strikes, too. He'll need to iron out the inconsistent command, which seems to revolve around his pre-pitch turn out of the windup. Hammond also has tools at the plate, including impressive juice in the stick. There's a non-zero chance that he's a bat at the next level, too. He is committed to attending Wake Forest. Film: TBA

57. Trent Caraway – 3B – Oregon State Beavers HT/WT: 6'2/203 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oregon State | Age: 21.3 One of the most prized prospects to make it to campus after the 2023 draft, Caraway would've been in contention for being the best freshman in the country had a broken finger not sidelined him for two months. He's a masher in every sense of the word. Uber-physical, loud bat speed, and robust power to all fields. He's already cleared the 110 MPH exit velocity threshold on numerous occasions and his barrel feel should continue to improve as he gets more at-bats under his belt. In his small sample during the spring, there were swing-and-miss concerns, but Caraway mitigated some of those concerns on the Cape, especially against fastballs. His approach looked much better and he cut down on his chases, though he does struggle with spin and hits the ball on the ground more often than not. Caraway has the skills and arm strength to handle the hot corner as a professional, though his size may force him to move into a corner outfield position as he physically matures.

58. Ethan Porter – OF HT/WT: 6'2/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Huntington Beach (CA) | Commitment: Oregon State | Age: 19.6 An uber-physical outfielder from Huntington Beach High, Porter is next in a long line of high-profile recruits to come out of the school. At 6'2, 200 pounds, he's incredibly strong with broad shoulders and barrel-chested features, though there's a good amount of athleticism in his profile. He's one of the more well-rounded hitters on the West Coast, displaying an excellent approach at the plate with impressive contact rates and exit velocities. It's a bit of a loud swing, though he's on time with a compact swing and he seldom chases or whiffs. He'll utilize the whole field to his advantage and his power is beginning to show up in-game, as he stays into his backside well and has significant hand strength with bat speed. He's posted some of the healthier line drive/fly ball rates in the class, too. Many love the profile in the outfield where he has excellent defensive instincts with range and solid arm strength, even after having Tommy John surgery not long ago. He is one of the oldest bats in the class at 19.6, but that didn't prevent Dante Nori from being a first-rounder in 2024. The Oregon State commit is expected to have a lot of eyes this coming spring against tough SoCal competition. Film: TBA

59. AJ Russell – RHP – Tennessee Volunteers HT/WT: 6'6/223 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21 After a stellar freshmen campaign for the Volunteers, Russell jumped into the weekend rotation to start the year, though an elbow injury lingered throughout the year. This injury resulted in a non-invasive version of Tommy John surgery, meaning there's a chance that Russell will see time on the bump in 2025. With that said, teams value loud data and Russell fits that bill, meaning he'll have suitors even if he doesn't see the mound before next July. At 6'6, 223 pounds, Russell is a very large specimen with tons of projection, though some of the angles that he creates with his arm and body are insane. The fastball is one of the loudest metrically in the country. From a five-foot release height, Russell generates a ton of armside life from an extremely low VAA, leading to whiffs aplenty. The low-80s slider is a sweepy monster with high spin rates and lift, utilizing it as an out-pitch to righties. There's a loose change-up in there, though he's struggled to command it. Assuming Russell sees time in 2025 and adds more of a third pitch, he'll go within the first five rounds next summer.

60. Nicky Becker – SS HT/WT: 6'3/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Don Bosco Prep (NY) | Commitment: Virginia | Age: 18.7 Scouts are well acquainted with the Becker family, as Jeff played in Cleveland's organization and Eric is expected to be a key piece in Virginia's loaded offense as a sophomore. Nicky is the next one in line and he's as tooled up as they come, possessing one of the better power/speed packages in the class. He's grown to 6'3, 180 pounds, and possesses a lean, projectable frame with standout athleticism on the diamond. Becker has extremely quick hands and effortless bat speed, showing off solid power output to his pull side. Becker finds the barrel consistently and his pure contact skills are advanced with minimal warts. It's a well-rounded offensive profile with the potential for average or better raw juice. Becker is a plus to double-plus runner with great jumps and a loud second gear down the line. This speed allows him to cover plenty of ground at shortstop, where he's a strong defender with solid footwork, big arm strength, and a good internal clock. Finding this kind of potential at a keystone position is hard and that's what has drawn attention towards him late in the summer. If he goes undrafted, he'd join Eric in Charlottesville.

61. Matt Scott – RHP – Stanford Cardinal HT/WT: 6'7/245 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Stanford | Age: 21.6 A walking mountain of a human being, Scott is an uber-physical right-hander who traveled across the country to attend Stanford. There's not a ton of warts in his mechanics. They're loose and easy, showcasing quality body control for his size, and there's little effort overall. The fastball jumped in velocity over the off-season, topping out at 98 MPH and sitting consistently in the mid-90s. The pitch lost some of its shape this year due to a drop in his release point, which hampered the results. He can manipulate the shape of the heater, but it's playing down from what it was in 2024. His primary secondary is a cutter-esque slider in the upper-80s with two-plane break and late bite. There's a low-80s splitter that rounds out his arsenal, flashing a ton of depth and tumble when he can command it armside against lefties. There's a secondary change-up with big fade, too. Scott has primarily commanded the fastball at the knees and will need to elevate the heater more to find more success, but overall, his command and strike-throwing are trending in the right direction. Expect Scott to be in contention for ACC Pitcher of the Year in 2025. Film: TBA

62. Triston "Murf" Gray – 3B HT/WT: 6'4/230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Fresno State | Age: 21.6 The 2023 Mountain West Freshman of the Year, Gray endured his early-season struggles before going on a tear in the second half of the year, which carried over to the Cape. On the Cape, Gray slashed .329/.367/.500 with nine doubles and five home runs, putting himself on the map with authority. A physical infielder, Gray has a great mix of pure contact and power at the dish. While Gray is rather aggressive and chases often, his contact skills are excellent, posting a 95% in-zone contact rate at Fresno State this spring. He feasts on heaters and seldom misses them, plus there are not many warts with spin. However, change-ups have been the biggest wart in 2025. His bat speed is outstanding and it's above-average power to all fields, playing best to his pull-side. It's a loud, loud bat and a solid mold of clay for a development program. He has the body and arm to fit at third base, though his range and athleticism are fringy. He projects to stick there, though a move to right field could be possible. Interview:

63. James Ellwanger – RHP HT/WT: 6'4/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Dallas Baptist | Age: 21.1 A 19th-round selection by the Washington Nationals in 2023, Ellwanger is a draft-eligible sophomore who had heavy buzz to his name his senior spring. He ended up at the pitching factory that is Dallas Baptist and he's been able to hold the loud stuff that he had the previous spring. While an injury kept him out for almost two months, Ellwanger saw time on the Cape with Cotuit, striking out 22 in 13 innings. He has excellent athleticism on the bump and electric arm speed from a higher release point. The fastball has touched 99 MPH this spring, though he'll consistently sit in the 93-96 MPH with solid carry out of the hand, missing bats at a consistent rate. He's toyed with more of a sinker-esque offering as a second heater, too. He's been predominantly fastball heavy and command is a work in progress, but it's a potentially plus heater at the end of the day

64. Jordan Yost – SS HT/WT: 6’0/170 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Sickles (FL) | Commitment: Florida | Age: 18.6 Another year, another Florida prep pop-up. Last year, it was Kellon Lindsey and this year, Jordan Yost is trending upwards amongst scouting circles. It’s a profile that leans heavily into the hit-first and athletic fluidity spaces. At 6’0, 170 pounds, he’s not the biggest specimen on the planet, but he’s got wiry strength and notable projection to his frame. Yost does not miss heaters and stays within the zone, utilizing a short, compact stroke with intent to put the ball in the air. The power has begun to show up this spring, as he’s already hit a couple of home runs in his senior year and possesses solid bat speed. Expect the power to increase as he fills out. To add further to his profile, Yost is a plus runner underway with athletic motions and range at shortstop. There’s a lot to like with this profile and it’s hard to envision this kind of helium subsiding as the spring progresses. Back to table

65. Cooper Flemming – SS,RHP HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Aliso Niguel (CA) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Age: 18.11 While Flemming has seen opportunities as a two-way prospect, most believe that he’ll wind up being a highly coveted bat come July. A left-handed bat with considerable projection to his frame, Flemming can really, really hit. His swing is simple and quiet with legitimate bat speed, tight turns, and barrel manipulation, covering the zone very well. He’ll utilize the whole field and consistently finds the barrel, punishing baseballs on a line. There’s solid raw juice in the stick and he generates good lift on the baseball, which makes scouts believe that this power will soon translate in-game as he fills out physically. Pair this with mature plate discipline and you’ve got an enticing offensive profile. He’s a solid average runner with good mobility, range, and arm strength in the dirt. It’s hard envisioning the profile leaving shortstop, though he may outgrow the position and move to his left or right. There are enticing tools on the mound, as well. He’s been up to 93 MPH with the heater with an effortless delivery and possesses a high-spin curveball that projects as his best secondary. He’s on the older side of the class, but that may not matter at the end of the day with his toolset. If he goes to college, he’ll attend Vanderbilt. Back to table

66. Jacob Parker – OF HT/WT: 6’4/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Purvis (MS) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Age: 18.11 The more physical Parker twin, Jacob’s physicality and power help him stand out amongst his peers. Scouts are enamored with the ever-sought-after left-handed power in his bat, which grades out as double-plus raw juice to the pull side. His swing plane can get steep and will result in grounders, but Parker’s huge strength, mammoth bat speed, and quick hands allow him to tattoo baseballs with a heavy barrel. He’s already reached 108 MPH on exit velocities and there’s more in the tank. Parker’s approach is sublime, too. He rarely expands the zone and limits swing-and-miss, plus he’s shown very little warts against higher-end velocity. It’s a dynamic offensive profile that will produce a ton of damage. In the field, he’s a classic right-field profile with loud arm strength. The footwork can be choppy on routes to the ball, though he’s progressing on that front. Both he and his twin brother, Joseph, are committed to Mississippi State. Back to table

67. Tre Phelps III – 3B,OF – Georgia Bulldogs HT/WT: 6’2/202 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Georgia | Age: 21 A draft-eligible sophomore, Phelps pushed his way into the Georgia lineup with an impressive performance in a limited sample size, slashing .355/.442/.686 with ten home runs. The first thing that stands out when diving into Phelps’ profile is the exceptional power in the stick. Phelps possesses incredible bat speed and lofts the ball often, tapping into his above-average to plus raw juice in-game. He ambushes fastballs on the regular, posting a contact rate of 88% on them in 2024, though that has regressed in 2025. Spin can be a bit of an issue, as well. With that said, Phelps rarely struck out at Georgia, though his aggressive nature meant walks were few and far between. Defensively, Phelps has the body and instincts to handle the hot corner, though the speed and arm strength translate well to right field, too. He’s made strides defensively since his prep days. This is a profile that can easily sneak into the first round come July. Film: Georgia/South Carolina – May 9-11, 2024 Back to table

68. Tate Southisene – 3B,OF HT/WT: 6’0/170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Basic Academy (NV) | Commitment: Southern California | Age: 18.9 Next up in the Southisene family line, there’s a chance that Tate goes higher in the draft than his brother, Ty. He’s not a physically imposing player in the box at 6’0, 170 pounds, but his athleticism, sheer rotational force, and bat speed help him stand out. It’s a relaxed, closed stance at the plate with a low handset and his hands move violently through the zone, helping him create the bat speed he’s known for. It’s a more linear bat path that is built for hard line drives, though there’s impressive raw juice to his pull side with lift, as he’s hit 107 MPH for a home run during PG National. It’s an explosive toolset, plus he’s got a mature approach and rarely chases. His arm strength is impressive in the infield and outfield, possessing great carry and velocity into the mid-90s or higher. His footwork is strong at both positions and he has the speed to handle center field, though he fits best on the left side of the dirt or in right field. Overall, it’s a tantalizing profile with bloodlines that teams look for. If he goes unselected, he’ll attend Southern California. Back to table

69. Gabe Davis – RHP – Oklahoma State Cowboys HT/WT: 6’9/234 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oklahoma State | Age: 21.8 At 6’9, 234 pounds, Davis is a behemoth of a human being and provides an interesting look on the mound. He’s uber-projectable and controls his body rather well for his size, though there’s still some kinks to work out with his delivery, most notably the stiffness down the mound. After having a release height under six feet in 2023, Davis raised his release by half a foot, which hampered the fastball whiff rates a bit. With that said, he gets a ton of extension from a wide angle and sits in the mid-90s consistently, bumping 99 MPH at his peak with some cutting action. It’s his cutter-esque slider that takes the headlines, though. It sits in the upper-80s and flashes tight shape and depth, becoming more of a cutter once it approaches 90 MPH. He’s tinkered with a firm mid-80s cambio with some sink and a bigger low-80s curveball that plays off the slider. Should the command turn the corner, Davis is in contention for a starting role moving forward. Film: TBA Back to table

70. Brooks Bryan – C HT/WT: 6’2/222 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Troy | Age: 20.11 Bryan has been one of the best-kept secrets in all of college baseball over the past calendar year. A physical backstop, Bryan’s calling card is exceptionally good power, as he posted impressive exit velocities consistently as a sophomore. He utilizes an upright, narrow stance pre-pitch before showcasing explosive bat speed and lift through the zone, allowing him to tap into above-average to plus power that plays best to his pull side. Bryan does an excellent job of handling velocity and hammers heaters, plus he’s lowered his whiff rates against secondary pitches. He has kept strikeouts at bay and has drawn a copious amount of walks. It’s a well-rounded offensive profile. He’s a solid athlete behind the dish, too. Bryan is a great blocker with a solid average arm and sound footwork, allowing him to stick back there long-term. Film: TBA Back to table

71. Gage Wood – RHP – Arkansas Razorbacks HT/WT: 6’0/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Arkansas | Age: 21.6 Originally a two-way player out of high school, Wood’s arm talent trumped the stick and he became a coveted piece in Arkansas’ bullpen, ultimately earning starts towards the end of 2024. While Wood’s command was lackluster as a freshman, it took a jump forward in 2024, walking just eight batters and throwing strikes at a 67% clip overall. Wood’s fastball is leaned upon heavily and it’s quite electric. He’s been up to 97 MPH and holds 94-96 MPH throughout his stints, generating solid extension for his size and flashing good carry and life upstairs. He missed bats at a 28% clip at Arkansas in 2024 before seeing that figure jump to 38% on the Cape. In 2025, it sat north of 50% before a shoulder impingement put him on the sidelines. His secondary command is lacking right now, though all three off-speed pitches flash potential. The mid-80s slider flashes firm shape and the upper-70s curveball has a ton of depth, missing bats at a high clip. There’s a splitter in there, as well, killing plenty of spin. An uptick in secondary usage and command as a starter will help Wood’s overall profile. Back to table

72. Brock Ketelsen – OF HT/WT: 6’4/202 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Valley Christian Schools (CA) | Commitment: Stanford | Age: 17.11 Ketelsen is a bit of an unknown, but his mix of tools and projection makes him a quality prospect at this stage in the cycle. At 6’4, 195 pounds, Ketelsen is rather lanky and features a lot of twitchy actions in his game. A left-handed bat, Ketelsen has very impressive bat speed and displays accuracy with his barrel through the zone, staying short and direct to the baseball. There’s already present strength and power in the profile, mainly to the gaps and pull side, though as he adds weight to his frame, expect the power to tick up. His hips open up violently and there’s natural loft to the swing. In the field, he’s likely a corner outfielder at the next level, though he’s able to cover a ton of ground thanks to his lengthy stride and quality speed. He runs like a gazelle in the outfield and shows defensive maturity, giving him a solid outlook with the glove. He has also seen time on the bump, getting up to 92 MPH from the left side. Ketelsen is one of the youngest players in the class, too. With that said, he is a Stanford commit, which is something to keep an eye on come draft day. Back to table

73. Chase Shores – RHP – LSU Tigers HT/WT: 6’8/252 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Louisiana State | Age: 21.1 As a freshman, Shores had the looks of a potential top-ten pick in this class, but an injury led to Tommy John surgery and he spent the 2024 season rehabbing. At 6’8, 252 pounds, Shores is incredibly physical and lanky, displaying quality body control and a ton of arm speed. The fastball was his calling card in 2023 and it’s easy to see why. Shores’ heater flirted with triple digits regularly, reaching as high as 102 MPH. His command has taken a step forward from the prep days and the pitch can be an absolute demon in the zone, overpowering hitters with a ton of running life out of the hand. It’s a true sinker with lively horizontal movement. The slider is into the mid-80s now with better bite and sweeping action, while the change-up has solid fade through the zone in the same velocity band. His draft stock will hinge on his ability to stay healthy this spring and prove himself in a starting role. If he can, Shores is every bit of a Day 1 prospect. Back to table

74. Nolan Schubart – 1B,OF – Oklahoma State Cowboys HT/WT: 6’5/234 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Oklahoma State | Age: 21.2 An uber-physical specimen, Schubart has some of the best power in the entire class and put together an outstanding campaign with Team USA this summer. He is incredibly strong and is an imposing figure in the left-handed box, stepping in at 6’5, 234 pounds and there’s still projection remaining to his extra-large frame. His swing features a ton of bat speed and leverage, allowing him to tap into his double-plus power from the left side, which is something scouts covet greatly. He’s already registered exit velocities over the 115 MPH echelon and his average of 97 MPH in 2024 was amongst the highest in the country. It’s absurdly good. With that said, Schubart’s pure contact rates leave a bit more to be desired. He has yet to crack the 70% barrier over the course of a full year and will have issues with everything, though he’s very patient and doesn’t chase after pitches out of the zone. Schubart’s had some run in the outfield and has the arm strength to handle a corner spot, though his route-running is subpar and a move to first base is in the cards down the road. Film: TBA Back to table

75. Ben Jacobs – LHP – Arizona State Sun Devils HT/WT: 6’1/195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Arizona State | Age: 21.1 After seeing limited time on the mound at UCLA, Jacobs transferred to Arizona State and broke out as a sophomore, striking out 102 batters in 66.1 innings. An athletic and well-proportioned southpaw with big arm speed, Jacobs is a metric darling and has a ton of helium to his name after a strong summer showcase. The fastball is quite electric. While the velocity sat in the low-90s primarily, Jacobs’ heater plays up thanks to its lively nature, possessing huge carry upstairs with good tailing action. Pair that with a lower release height and a flat approach angle and you’ve got the recipe for a whiff machine. Jacobs missed bats at a 33% clip in 2024, though that has come down slightly in 2025. It’s a very good offering. He’s more than just the heater, though. His low-80s splitter has become his best secondary, flashing devilish depth and fade to right-handed hitters. There’s a firmer slider and a bigger curveball to round out the arsenal, too. He’s shown better command of his secondaries and looks to vault himself into legitimate top two round conversation this spring. Film: TBA Back to table

76. JD Thompson – LHP HT/WT: 6’0/203 | Bat/Throw: R/L | School: Vanderbilt | Age: 21.9 An undersized southpaw from Texas, Thompson quietly had a fantastic sophomore campaign for the Commodores, striking out 74 batters in 52 innings with improved command in a starting role. Thompson’s delivery features little effort and crossfire, creating deception for opposing batters. To go with that, Thompson hides the ball very well and features a high frontside with a fast left arm immediately following. This allows his low-90s heater to play up slightly from the velocity, though there’s other factors at play here. The fastball is metrically sound with impressive carry and armside tail from a three-quarters release that features some flatness to the plate and has tickled 96 MPH. With added velocity, Thompson’s heater can be firmly placed in the “plus” bucket, though for now, it leans above-average. Thompson’s low-80s cambio is dynamic, hitting the brakes hard halfway to the plate and tumbling away from the bats of right-handers, generating a 50% whiff rate on the Cape. In 2025, that whiff rate has skyrocketed to near 70%. He has two breaking balls, with the low-80s slider featuring the highest upside. It’s a baby sweeper with the ability to land backfoot to righties. The mid-70s curveball brings added depth with similar spin metrics. Overall, he’s a polished left-hander with consistent strikes and starter upside in pro ball. Back to table

77. Matthew Fisher – RHP HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Evansville Memorial (IN) | Commitment: Indiana | Age: 19.3 A massive riser this past summer, Fisher has established himself as one of the top arms in the Midwest with a loud arsenal. He’s a physical presence on the mound with minimal effort and a quick right arm, releasing the baseball from a high three-quarters slot. The fastball is explosive out of his hand with impressive spin rates, running up to 94 MPH with a ton of carry and slight cutting action. Hitters struggled to square up the heater up in the zone and Fisher should miss a healthy amount of bats with the pitch. His upper-70s/low-80s breaking ball has more of a sweeper shape, though he’ll add more depth at times. There’s a firmer mid-80s cutter that gives him a bridge offering and he’ll flash a firm mid-80s change-up that has tailing action. While he’s on the older side of the class, Fisher’s mix of stuff, strikes, and ease of operation will make him a favorite amongst scouting circles. He will be eligible in 2027 as a sophomore if he makes it to Indiana. Back to table

78. Brayden Jaksa – C HT/WT: 6’6/210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Irvington (CA) | Commitment: Oregon | Age: 18.5 At 6’6″, 210 pounds, Jaksa is not your typical catching prospect. Jaksa has an extra large frame with proportionate strength and long levers to his body, giving him ample projection to his figure. While he’s gangly, he does a great job of controlling his limbs and body on both sides of the ball. At the plate, his plate discipline has very little warts and there’s a ton of power projection in the stick. He stays within the strike zone and maintains a high contact rate thanks to a consistent bat path through the zone. He has a heavy barrel through the zone with natural loft and leverage, allowing him to tap into legitimate all-field power that should grade out as above-average or plus when all is said and done. Behind the dish, Jaksa is rather mobile for his size thanks to quality athleticism. He’s a good receiver with a strong arm, as well. He’s got a good shot to stick back there, but if he has to move positions, he fits best in a corner outfield spot with his arm strength. Jaksa’s college commitment belongs to the Oregon Ducks. Film: TBA Back to table

79. Xavier Mitchell – LHP HT/WT: 6’4/175 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Prestonwood Christian Academy (TX) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 19 A stringbean of a human being, Mitchell excelled in multiple outings with Team USA, earning rave reviews amongst scouts for his dynamic one-two punch. There’s a lot of Alton Davis to his profile, from the way his projectable body looks to the way he moves down the mound. Mitchell operates from an over-the-top arm slot with good arm speed and deception, generating good carry to his low-90s fastball that plays well up in the zone. He’ll add and subtract horizontal movement to the heater to both sides of the plate, too. However, his best pitch is an upper-70s/low-80s curveball with big depth, bite, and some lateral movement. The pitch drops to the dirt out of his hand and tunnels well off the heater, giving hitters fits at the plate. He’ll throw a decent low-80s change-up with fading action to righties only, too. As he fills out, he should see more velocity in the tank. He will turn 19 right before the draft, making him a draft-eligible sophomore if he makes it to Texas. Film: TBA Back to table

80. Trent Grindlinger – C HT/WT: 6’3/210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Huntington Beach (CA) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Age: 18.11 Grindlinger has quietly had one of the better summer circuits of anyone in the class, hitting at every stop he’s been at. A physical catching prospect from Huntington Beach, Grindlinger is one of the best catch-and-throw guys in this class. He has solid athleticism and moves well behind the dish with a very strong arm, throwing out would-be base stealers with ease on numerous occasions. He’s a near-lock to stay behind the plate long term. At the plate, he does expand the zone a bit, but he does a great job of fighting off strikeouts. It’s a powerful swing with solid bat speed and he’s shown an ability to adjust to off-speed pitches, handling them well this summer. His swing incorporates a medium-sized leg kick before sticking to a wider base in two-strike counts. He’ll pepper the gaps with line drives and there’s considerable raw juice in the bat during his BP rounds, primarily targeting his pull side. It’s a fun profile to dive into. He’ll be on the older side, as he’ll turn 19 during All-Star Weekend in 2025, though he’s got the tools to be signed away from his Mississippi State commitment. Film: TBA Back to table

81. Joseph Dzierwa – LHP – Michigan State Spartans HT/WT: 6’8/200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Michigan State | Age: 21.2 While Dzierwa was committed to Vanderbilt last summer, he opted to return to Lansing and take the Friday spot in the rotation. This decision has paid off handsomely to start the 2025 campaign, as he’s added velocity and has dominated opposing hitters to this point. At 6’8, 200 pounds, Dzierwa is a walking stick figure. However, his body control for his size is excellent and his deceptive operation can be a nightmare for hitters. After averaging under 90 MPH on his heater in 2024, Dzierwa is sitting in the low-90s to open 2025, touching 95 MPH at his best. It has overwhelmed hitters thus far thanks to the aforementioned deception and life through the zone. His best secondary has been his low-80s change-up, which dives away from right-handed bats and hitters struggle to pick it up. He’ll toy with a sweeping slider and a firmer cutter, as well, though they lag behind the fastball/change combo. Assuming Dzierwa holds this for a full season, he has a chance to be a top three round selection and operate as a starter in the minor leagues. Back to table

82. Brett Crossland – RHP HT/WT: 6’5/241 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Corona del Sol (AZ) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 19 At 6’5, 241 pounds, Crossland has physicality that is unmatched by his peers on the mound. It’s a deep arsenal for Crossland, who has seen his velocity creep towards the mid-90s this summer and he’s flirted with triple digits in side sessions this fall. Given his size and longer levers, he’s had trouble syncing up his body, leading to inconsistent command. The fastball has tremendous carry and slight cut, sitting primarily in the 91-95 MPH bucket this summer and in the mid-90s across shorter stints. When he’s in the zone, it’s an overpowering pitch, though it’s the pitch most affected by his inconsistent mechanics. With that said, there’s good pitchability here. His low-mid 80s slider and upper-70s curveball flash potential, plus his mid-80s change provides a weapon against lefties. The slider features more sweeping shape, while the curveball possesses more 11/5 shape with immense depth. The cambio features good sink and fade, matching arm speed to the heater. The command will need to improve, but there’s a good mold for a development team to work with. He will be 19 on draft day and is committed to Texas. Back to table

83. Anthony Pack Jr. – OF HT/WT: 5’11/175 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Millikan (CA) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 18.6 If you’re looking for a Dillon Head/Braylon Payne clone in this class, look no further than Anthony Pack Jr. Pack is an exceptional athlete with a ton of twitch on both sides of the ball. At the plate, Pack is a bit more of a slasher profile, though he’s got extremely quick hands, tight rotation, and bat speed that separates him a bit from his peers. He’s employed more of a line-drive approach in recent viewings and while there’s some swing-and-miss, Pack is patient and racks up his walks. He’ll attack the gaps and utilize his plus speed to his advantage, plus there’s some pull side juice, too. He’s a fit in center field long term thanks to the aforementioned plus speed, which enables him to get excellent reads off the bat and chase down fly balls with ease. He has the chance to be an exceptional defender when all is said and done. Overall, there’s a lot to like with the profile and there’s a good chance he’s a Day 1 prospect. Pack is committed to the University of Texas. Film: TBA Back to table

84. Ryan Mitchell – SS HT/WT: 6’2/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Houston (TN) | Commitment: Georgia Tech | Age: 18.5 The top prospect in the state of Tennessee, Mitchell is a highly athletic specimen with looseness, twitch, and projection. Mitchell’s swing is a bit funky, featuring plenty of movement as he loads deeply into his back leg, though his compact swing and superb bat speed help me produce quality line drive contact. He’s more of a slasher right now, though there’s sneaky pop in the stick with the amount of bat speed he possesses. Mitchell’s speed and affinity for the gaps will be what drives his extra-base hits. Overall, it’s a polished offensive profile that fits at the top of the lineup. Defensively, his twitch shines in the dirt. He’s rather rangy with quality jumps to his left and right, plus his overall instincts are solid. It’s an average arm, which leaves the idea of second base in mind, but he should get reps at shortstop once he transitions to the next level. The 6’2, 185-pound infielder is committed to Georgia Tech. Back to table

85. Nate Snead – RHP – Tennessee Volunteers HT/WT: 6’2/212 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.3 A projectable flamethrower from the Midwest, Snead has been one of the best relievers in college baseball for the past two years. Snead’s arsenal isn’t tailored for whiffs, but it’s fantastic arm talent with more on the way given the wiry frame. Snead’s sinker has jumped the 100 MPH barrier on multiple occasions in shorter stints, sitting in the mid-90s across lengthier outings with dynamic sink and run. He’s worked on a low-90s cutter to get hitters off the heater and it’s fared nicely, missing bats over 35% of the time. Snead has changed out his bigger breaking ball with an inconsistent shape for a sharp curveball in the low-80s with shape and bite. He’s rarely used a change-up, too. If Snead can improve the fringy command and find consistency with the breaking ball, he’ll jump up boards. He will start for Tony Vitello’s group this spring, though in pro ball, he may be suited more for a late-inning relief role with what he’s shown in the past. Film: Louisiana State/Tennessee – April 13, 2024 Back to table

86. Brock Sell – OF HT/WT: 6’1/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Tokay (CA) | Commitment: Stanford | Age: 18.8 While his last name may tell you otherwise, now’s a great time to begin buying stock in Brock Sell. Sell is an exceptionally twitchy athlete on the field and his game has blossomed over the past year, turning into one of the highest upside profiles in this class. His swing is as simple as they come. There’s very few wasted movements in his load and the bat explodes through the zone, taking tight turns to the baseball and lacing line drives to all fields. He can be aggressive and expand the zone a bit, but there’s minimal swing-and-miss to his game and he does a great job of consistently getting the barrel to the baseball. It’s a hit-over-power profile right now, though he’s begun to tap into more pull-side juice. His hands are very quick and there’s impressive bat speed there. Sell has been clocked as an above-average to plus runner and has the defensive chops to make a legitimate case to stay in center field. The arm strength is certainly there, getting into the low-90s from the outfield, plus he’s hovered around 90 MPH on the bump. He is older for the class and committed to Stanford, which is something to keep an eye on, but the tools look too good to pass up right now. Film: TBA Back to table

87. Mason Pike – RHP,SS HT/WT: 6’0/200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Puyallup (WA) | Commitment: Oregon State | Age: 18.10 One of the top two-way talents in the country, Pike is incredibly athletic and has a chance to go high on both sides of the ball. With that said, some teams prefer Pike on the mound, where he flashes loud stuff. It’s an effortful delivery and he’s struggled to hold his velocity deep into outings, but he’s been up to 97 MPH with explosive arm speed. He’ll hold low-90s throughout deeper outings, mixing his fastball shape based on location. It’s a steeper plane with running life at the knees and he’ll flash more carry on the top rail. His two breaking balls are dynamic and have wipeout potential. The mid-80s slider has exceptional late bite and two-plane shape, while the upper-70s curveball features more depth. Both pitches have excellent spin rates, too. His mid-80s change-up lags behind these pitches. If teams prefer the switch-hitter, there’s the potential for solid power and defense on the left side of the infield. He’s aggressive and can get out of sync from both sides of the plate, though he’s more polished from the right side. He has strong instincts on the dirt with loud arm strength, though his physical body may move him to third base. If Pike makes it to campus, he’ll join Mitch Canham’s crew in Corvallis. Film: TBA Back to table

88. Angel Laya – OF HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Eastlake (CA) | Commitment: Oregon | Age: 18.8 Laya has gained significant helium in recent months thanks to a mixture of loud tools and an easy left-handed swing with projectable power. While he’s become more physical over the past calendar year, he’s not lost the athleticism that has scouts enamored on both sides of the ball. There’s natural loft to his buttery smooth left-handed swing and loud bat speed, giving him substantial power projection as he continues to fill out his frame. He’s still rather projectable with lanky levers to his body. The hit tool continues to improve, as well. His barrel accuracy and swing repeatability are improving, plus he’s gotten more consistent with keeping his chases to a minimum. Defensively, Laya fits best in right field, though he has the speed to handle center field in a pinch. There’s a good case that his arm is the best on the West Coast, as he’s gotten up to 96 MPH from the grass with great carry and accuracy. All in all, it’s an enticing profile. If he goes undrafted and makes it to Oregon, he’d be eligible again in 2028. Back to table

89. Alec Blair – OF HT/WT: 6’6/195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: De La Salle (CA) | Commitment: Oklahoma | Age: 18.8 A prominent two-sport star, Blair’s toolset is tantalizing to baseball scouts. While he’s a top fifty recruit on the hardwood nationally, Blair’s projection, raw power, and defensive prowess put him on a high pedestal for baseball scouts. At 6’6, 195 pounds, Blair is super lanky with a ton of physical projection remaining to his frame. He employs a very wide stance from the left side, taking up the whole box in some cases, though he’s working on repeating his swing consistently, as his levers create inconsistencies. Scouts expect Blair to adjust and rein in his levers in due time. His plate discipline has little warts and he racks up walks at a solid rate, rarely expanding the zone. His power potential has scouts’ attention the most and for good reason. Blair has already registered multiple EVs over 100 MPH in-game and his power translates to both sides of the ballpark. As he fills out, there’s a chance his power can reach the plus plateau. Blair glides in the outfield with long strides and covers plenty of ground, plus his route-running is advanced. This gives him the chops to stick in center long term, though he’ll need to refine his footwork and jumps. He is expected to be a tough sign as a two-sport signee at Oklahoma. Film: TBA Back to table

90. Nicholas Partida – SS,RHP HT/WT: 6’0/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Pearland (TX) | Commitment: Texas A&M | Age: 18.8 One of the best two-way prospects in the country, Partida has excellent tools on both sides of the ball and impressed at every stop this summer. While he’s already rather physical with minimal projection at 6’0, 190 pounds, Partida possesses a sublime approach at the plate with a loose swing and excellent bat-to-ball skills. Partida posted a 91% contact rate across a sizeable sample this summer with quick hands, good bat speed, and an accurate barrel. It’s average power that plays best to his pull side and there’s a chance for above-average pop as he begins to lift the ball more. His body fits better at third base, but he’s a reliable defender at shortstop with great arm strength, soft hands, and good footwork. As an arm, Partida has grown significantly on the bump. He’s been up to 97 MPH in shorter stints, sitting in the low-mid 90s with some steepness to the plate and tailing action away from lefties, some cut to righties. His change-up has better potential than the curveball, hitting the brakes hard with good arm speed and tumbling life in the low-80s. The curveball has two-plane tilt in the mid-70s, though it can get soft at times. The two-way talent is committed to Texas A&M. Film: TBA Back to table

91. Anthony Eyanson – RHP – LSU Tigers HT/WT: 6’2/195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Louisiana State | Age: 20.9 Between his frame and delivery, budding stuff, and model-friendly age, there’s a ton to like with Eyanson’s profile. His delivery is smooth and easy, displaying fluid movements down the bump and a higher arm slot that allows the breaking pitches to play well. A natural supinator, Eyanson’s fastball sat in the low-90s this spring, but in shorter stints this summer, he ran the heater up to 97 MPH. It’s a cut-heavy heater that has struggled to miss bats given the steep plane, high release, and supination bias, but that can be a development focus for an organization. Eyanson’s two breaking balls are the stars of the show. The low-80s slider flashes quality bite with late sweep and some depth, projecting as the bigger bat-misser right now. He can run it into the mid-80s with more firmness and scouts want to see more of that. The mid-70s curveball is a banger with big depth and Eyanson uses it more to land for strikes. There’s a splitter, too, though it’s seldom used. After performing well in a big role for UC San Diego, Eyanson took his talents to Baton Rouge, where he has thrived in the Saturday role for the Tigers. Film: TBA Back to table

92. Shane Sdao – LHP HT/WT: 6’2/170 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Texas A&M | Age: 21.9 An uber-projectable southpaw, Sdao turned heads in a loud sophomore campaign that has seen him split time between the bullpen and the rotation. Sdao’s arm speed really stands out at first glance, maintaining it with all three of his pitches and working quickly down the bump with some deception. The fastball has solid carry up in the zone with some slight cut, working primarily in the low-90s, though Sdao has reared back for 96 MPH on occasion. The low-80s sweepy slider is the best secondary and got whiffs at a 44% clip in 2024. There’s some lift paired with ten inches of sweep in the pitch shape and he’s shown an ability to backfoot the pitch to righties. He turns over a quality mid-80s cambio, as well. Unfortunately, Sdao underwent elbow surgery in September of 2024 and will miss the 2025 season as a result. His draft status may be a bit complicated by this, as Texas A&M is not shy with their NIL money, but Sdao’s track record of success and stuff has teams eager to take him. Back to table

93. John Stuetzer – SS,OF HT/WT: 5’11/185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Pope (GA) | Commitment: Florida State | Age: 18.9 While he’s a solid WR for Pope High School, Stuetzer is getting major attention from Georgia scouts because of his twitchy athleticism and speed. He’s a physical specimen on the field, though he’s one of the quickest players in the class with plus or better speed that translates to the basepaths and outfield. While there’s a good chance that he can stick in the infield, his range in center is exceptional with great reads, jumps, and closing speed. His arm strength is average at both positions, as well. Offensively, Stuetzer has some warts, though his profile screams table-setter. It’s a compact bat path with a flatter plane that features loud bat speed and uber-quick hands. It’s a very simple swing, featuring little movements during his load, and he’ll abuse the gaps consistently. There’s some sneaky pop in the bat to his pull side, too. Stuetzer is committed to play for Link Jarrett’s Florida State squad and he’d be eligible in 2028 as a junior. Back to table

94. Jared Spencer – LHP – Texas Longhorns HT/WT: 6’3/210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Texas | Age: 22 Spencer was draft-eligible as a junior last year at Indiana State, but a lackluster performance saw him enter the portal and go to Texas. Max Weiner has transformed Spencer and turned him into one of the more solid senior profiles in the class. Spencer has a true three-pitch mix, starting with a sinker in the mid-90s that has touched 98 MPH. He can add and subtract carry to it, though he’ll try to paint the edges and bore it in on the hands of lefties. His upper-80s slider is a powerful offering with bullet-esque shape and snap, returning a whiff rate of 50% on the year. His biggest development is the upgraded cambio, which features heavy sinking life in the mid-80s and improved command. He can still lose the command at times, but he’s limited the opposition to thirteen walks on the year in 31.2 innings. If Spencer keeps this performance up, he’ll be one of the first seniors off the board and could fly through the minors. Back to table

95. Johnny Slawinski – LHP HT/WT: 6’3/185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Lyndon B. Johnson (TX) | Commitment: Texas A&M | Age: 18.4 An impressive athlete with a stringbean frame, Slawinski is a dynamic mover down the bump with tons of projection, deception, and pitchability that scouts covet. It’s a quick arm from a lower slot and natural deception, as he hides the ball well and creates some crossfire action. Slawinski has yet to throw exceptionally hard, as he’s been in the 89-92 MPH bucket thus far and maxing out at 93 MPH, but the heater gets on hitters quickly with good life and command to both sides of the plate. Given the projection and arm speed, there’s a good chance that Slawinski can throw much harder in the spring. His high-spin change-up is sold very well in the upper-70s, featuring tons of fading and tumble away from righties and excellent velocity separation from the heater. The mid-70s breaking ball projects more as a two-plane curveball with good bite and shape, though he’ll manipulate the shape and present a pure sweeper. He projects to be 18.4 on draft day, which further helps his model-friendly traits. It’s top 100 potential at the end of the day. Slawinski is committed to Michael Earley’s crew in College Station. Film: TBA Back to table

96. Max Williams – OF – Florida State Seminoles HT/WT: 6’2/207 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Florida State | Age: 20.10 Williams spent his first year of college ball at Alabama before transferring and becoming a top-of-the-lineup power threat at Florida State, slashing .309/.382/.581 with 14 home runs in 62 games. Williams is a physical left-handed bat with quite a bit of pop in the stick, posting a 90th percentile EV of 109 and a maximum EV of 114 in 2024. Williams is hitting the ball just as hard as he did in 2024, plus he’s beginning to tattoo the baseball in the air. His groundball rate has come down and his fly ball rate has gotten close to 30%. With that said, Williams’ hit tool is a giant work in progress, displaying unhealthy chase rates above 40% and significant whiff concerns. The approach needs serious attention and he’ll need to lift the ball more, but he’s shown adaptability and has fought off massive strikeout rates in Tallahassee. Given the physicality in his frame, Williams isn’t the fleetest of foot and his average arm will be suited best in left field. The power is the true selling point here. Film: TBA Back to table

97. Kane Kepley – OF – North Carolina Tar Heels HT/WT: 5’8/180 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: North Carolina | Age: 21.4 Looking for a high-floor table-setter to lead your lineup? Look no further than Kane Kepley. Originally a member of the Liberty Flames, Kepley followed Scott Jackson to North Carolina, where Kepley will be tasked with replacing Vance Honeycutt in center field. Kepley is built similarly to Cleveland farmhand Tommy Hawke, though Kepley has the better hit tool. Kepley’s pure contact skills are outrageously good and his approach is as pristine as it gets. He’s not fazed by velocity or spin and posted a contact rate of 90% this spring before an 89% contact rate on the Cape. Kepley is relatively passive and chases at a minute rate, racking up a ton of walks and keeping strikeouts to a bare minimum. The hit tool is miles ahead of the power in his compact frame, though there’s solid bat speed and some loft to his pull side. Defensively, Kepley has the speed, route-running, and instincts to play the “eight” at the collegiate level, though he may be destined for a left-field role down the road. It’s a limited upside profile, but there’s a very high floor to go with it. Back to table

98. Ryan Weingartner – 2B,OF – Penn State Nittany Lions HT/WT: 5’11/184 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Penn State | Age: 21 The first thing that stands out with Weingartner’s profile is how polished his offensive toolset is. Weingartner’s pure hit tool may be the best in college baseball, as he’s rarely whiffing on pitches, minimizing chases, and hammering pitches in the zone. It’s a fantastic approach with excellent barrel control/consistency and some feel to lift the baseball over the fence. The pop in the bat is rather sneaky, as his frame is on the smaller side, but his maximum exit velocity has already touched the 110 MPH echelon in 2025. It’s an athletic gait on the basepaths with solid speed, as well. On the defensive side, Weingartner has a good arm, though he’s ran into trouble with errors due to rushing plays. His athleticism fits best at shortstop, though this is a profile that could see time in center field at the next level. At this rate, Weingartner projects to be the best bat in Penn State’s lineup and there’s a good chance he hears his name called within the first five rounds. Film: TBA Back to table

99. Tim Piasentin – 3B HT/WT: 6’3/205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Foothills Composite (AB) | Commitment: Miami | Age: 18.3 A physical left-handed hitter from Alberta, Piasentin has raised eyebrows amongst scouts for the past few months. It’s explosive bat speed with some compactness already there, getting exit velocities that are encroaching the 110 MPH echelon with wood bats. Yes, wood bats. It’s a violent swing that’s tailormade to do damage in the air, especially against heaters. He has handled velocity well across tournament events with the Canadian National Team, though he has shown struggles with spin to this point. There are similarities to current Rays farmhand Nathan Flewelling from last year’s class. In the field, the body screams third base. He can get flat-footed and struggle to move fluidly to his left/right, but there’s no denying the arm strength here. He has the tools to stick at the hot corner, but a move to right field is in the cards. He’ll be on the younger side of the class and has a commitment to the University of Miami. Back to table

100. Carson Brumbaugh – SS,RHP HT/WT: 6’2/196 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Edmond Santa Fe (OK) | Commitment: Arkansas | Age: 18.9 Brumbaugh was one of the highest upside two-ways in the country as an underclassman, but an arm injury kept him off the mound this summer and scouts took notice of the bat. He’s a toolshed with high-end athleticism and twitch, possessing loud offensive upside in the future. Brumbaugh has a strong lower half and utilizes it well in his swing, displaying solid hip/shoulder separation that leads to impressive bat speed, rotation, and barrel whip through the zone. He’s produced impact to all fields this summer and while there’s some swing-and-miss, it’s hard to ignore the pure tools on display. Defensively, he has the arm strength to handle shortstop, plus he has soft hands, range, and great defensive instincts. He can make throws from many angles and has electric flair to his game. There’s little doubt that he moves away from an up-the-middle spot moving forward. If teams want to see him back on the mound, he’s a legit relief prospect with a mid-90s heater at his best and a diabolically good mid-80s slider. Brumbaugh is slated to attend classes at Arkansas if he goes unselected. Back to table

101. JB Middleton – RHP – Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles HT/WT: 6’0/178 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Southern Miss | Age: 21.7 An athletically gifted right-hander, Middleton has made the transition from reliever to starter and signs point to him starting at the next level. It’s exceptional arm speed from a higher slot, which has allowed him to generate good carry to the heater. With that said, the fastball doesn’t miss a ton of bats at this time. He has touched 98 MPH in starts and sits in the 93-96 MPH range consistently, manipulating pitch shape at times. Sometimes he’ll cut the ball, other times he’ll add tailing life. There’s very good extension down the mound, as well. It’s an interesting mold of clay. The tightly-spun slider in the upper-80s is the best offering in his arsenal, though. A gyro breaker with plenty of depth, the pitch regularly touches 90 MPH and grades out well. He’ll toy with a hard change-up in the upper-80s, playing well against lefties when he executes. Given the athleticism and pitch mix, a starting role is possible at the next level. If not, he could be a quick-moving reliever. Back to table

102. Luke Hill – SS – Ole Miss Rebels HT/WT: 6’1/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Mississippi | Age: 21.3 After adding more than ten pounds of muscle to his frame during the off-season, Hill has found himself gathering some helium to start the 2025 season. Hill was impressive in our look during the Shriners Classic, going 5-for-9 with two home runs and a triple against Arizona, Texas, and Clemson, three quality opponents. The biggest question mark coming into the season was his power, as he had only three home runs to his name in 2024. He’s already exceeded that total in twenty-one games in 2025 and he’s shown good pop to both sides of the ballpark thanks to quick hands and very good bat speed. To pair with the power uptick, Hill possesses strong bat-to-ball skills with a willingness to hit to all parts of the field. It’s a strong offensive profile that is beginning to look better and better. Hill has flipped between second and third base to open the 2025 campaign and has flashed solid tools at both positions. It’s a strong arm across the diamond with a smooth glove and range. He’ll likely stay up the middle and should get some run at shortstop at the next level. Back to table

103. Kyle Lodise – SS – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets HT/WT: 5’11/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Georgia Tech | Age: 21.8 Lodise spent the first two years of his collegiate career at DII Augusta University, where he slashed .350/.450/.584 with 23 home runs and 44 stolen bases. During this past portal cycle, Lodise went north and enrolled at Georgia Tech, where he’ll replace Payton Green in the Yellow Jackets infield. He’s got twitchy actions on both sides of the ball and it’s a smattering of average or better tools throughout his profile. The swing is more linear than it is lofted, meaning he’s more of a line drive hitter with a flatter swing plane. He’ll attack the gaps and shoot liners back up the middle primarily, though he’s shown some feel to lift the ball to his pull-side. Lodise doesn’t chase a ton, taking his walks in bunches, and the pure contact skills are there. Furthermore, Lodise can be a threat on the basepaths, flashing above-average speed. In the field, he projects more as a utility type, though the twitch, actions, and range lead some to believe that he can handle the “six” long term. He has looked very comfortable in the ACC. Back to table

104. Mason Ligenza – OF HT/WT: 6’5/205 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Tamaqua Area (PA) | Commitment: Pittsburgh | Age: 18.5 An uber-projectable specimen from Pennsylvania, Ligenza broke out at the Area Code Games with an eye-opening display of power/speed tools. It’s significant impact from the left side of the plate with a thunderous barrel through the zone with tons of bat speed. It’s plus power potential given the projection to his frame at 6’5, 205 pounds. His swing can get unknotted due to the length of his limbs, plus his lower half tends to get stiff, which does lead to some swing-and-miss to his game. With that said, he’ll benefit heavily from a development program that can get his swing in control. To add to the tools, Ligenza moves very well for his size and has been clocked running 6.4 60 times as recently as February. He fits in a corner outfield spot with an average arm and range to his game. Assuming a team can buy him out of his Pitt commitment, Ligenza is a prospect who should prosper in pro ball. Back to table

105. Aidan West – 2B,3B HT/WT: 6’2/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Long Reach (MD) | Commitment: NC State | Age: 18.2 West boasts a powerful and athletic build with a sweet left-handed swing that scouts have fallen in love with in recent months. He employs a slightly open stance from the left side with excellent hip/shoulder separation and little effort to a powerful swing. There’s a ton of bat speed with a flatter swing plane, though he’s shown the ability to generate leverage and lift the ball to his pull-side with authority. His swing can get long and off-balance, plus he’s a bit aggressive, but that can be cleaned up with player development programs. His offensive upside is considerable with this in mind. In the dirt, West possesses smooth hands, body control, and a strong arm across the diamond. His body profile suggests a move to his right is possible down the line, though his quick release and instincts give him a shot at shortstop. He’ll be on the younger side of the class at 18.2 on draft day, too. West is committed to Elliott Avent’s crew in Raleigh. Back to table