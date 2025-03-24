2025 MLB Draft – Top 200 Prospects
After previously ranking the top prep and college prospects in the nation, our combined ranking of the top 200 MLB draft prospects in 2025.
We’re knee-deep into the scouting season in 2025, as conference play has started in college and most states have begun high school play. This means it’s a perfect time to unveil our first combined board for this cycle.
Compared to what we put out in January, there’s going to be a lot of changes. I mean, a LOT of changes. You’ll come across multiple risers and new names in this cycle as we get a scope of how this class will shape out.
A lot of decisions are driven by live looks, industry insight, and data. As we get closer to draft day in July, we’ll expand this list and get up to 400 total players, maybe more.
This board will include plenty of information on every player, but the most important aspects will come in the availability of reports and the use of our videos from the field.
We’ve seen plenty of these prospects over the past year and video will be updated with the respective player’s blurb throughout the spring as we get more looks in.
Scouting reports and interviews will be included in each blurb, so keep an eye out for those, as well!
1. Jamie Arnold – LHP – Florida State Seminoles
HT/WT: 6’1/192 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Florida State | Age: 21.3
After a rough freshman campaign in Tallahassee, Arnold exploded onto the draft scene in 2024, striking out 159 batters in 105.2 innings to the tune of a 2.98 ERA.
Arnold generates a ton of scap retraction in his delivery, but he’s on time with his arm and he creates a tough angle to the plate with a slingy release. His fastball rarely cracked 90 MPH in 2023, but in 2024, Arnold’s average velocity jumped to ~94 MPH and topped out at 97 MPH. He has now gotten up to 98 MPH in 2025. His release point averages 54 inches in total and his heater has solid carry and run with flatness, allowing the pitch to jump on hitters quickly and miss bats aplenty.
His mid-80s sweeper is his best secondary, landing the pitch for strikes consistently and averaging over ten inches of horizontal movement. He commands the pitch well and there’s some backfoot capabilities to righties. It’s as dynamic of a one-two punch as you can find in the amateur landscape.
Arnold has feel for a mid-80s cambio that has some depth and fade to righties, though he’s shown struggles commanding the offering. With that said, he’s flashed an improved cambio this winter with added depth.
Given the arsenal, command, and starting traits, Arnold’s chances of being the first arm off the board are high.
Film: Florida State/Duke
2. Aiva Arquette – SS – Oregon State Beavers
HT/WT: 6’5/220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oregon State | Age: 21.8
One of the biggest risers in this class during his sophomore campaign, Arquette was tremendous for the Washington Huskies, slashing .325/.384/.574 with 27 extra-base hits. With Jason Kelly returning to the SEC, Arquette went south to Oregon State, where he’s gotta off to a red-hot start in 2025.
Arquette’s tall and projectable frame stands out on film and he’s looked more comfortable and experienced at shortstop, leading scouts to believe he can stick there long-term.
Offensively, there’s not a ton of warts. Arquette’s feel to consistently backspin the baseball to all fields is impressive and the overall power profile is robust, recording an average exit velocity of 93 MPH with a maximum of 112.9 MPH. That will come down a tick in pro ball, but it’s every bit of above-average to plus pop.
The contact skills are strong too, handling velocity and spin well. He has ironed out some woes with the chase rate, though there is some swing-and-miss to his game at this moment.
Overall, it’s a potentially robust offensive profile with the defensive chops to handle a keystone position.
3. Billy Carlson – SS,RHP
HT/WT: 6’1/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Corona (CA) | Commitment: Tennessee | Age: 18.11
A two-way athlete out of the loaded Corona High School roster, Carlson may just be the best shortstop defender in the class.
Carlson possesses smooth, rangy actions at the “six” with bounce, soft hands, and a quick release across the infield. His arm is very stout and grades out as plus or better at the position, too, leaving little doubt that he’ll stick at the position long term.
At the plate, his swing can get a bit steep, but there’s not a ton of whiff concerns, and stays within the strike zone. He’s beginning to lift the ball more and there’s robust power in the bat thanks to loud bat speed. It’s akin to former Tennessee standout Jordan Beck.
His athleticism and arm strength translate on the mound, as he’s been up to 96-97 MPH already with fluidity down the mound. The secondaries are promising, as he throws a quality mid-70s curveball with depth and a mid-80s change-up with solid fading life. He’s thrown strikes at a solid clip, too.
There’s a ton of upside if everything works out with Carlson. Carlson flipped from Vanderbilt to Tennessee during the fall, joining a highly touted class for Tony Vitello’s crew.
Film: TBA
4. Kayson Cunningham – SS
HT/WT: 5’10/178 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Johnson (TX) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 19
Despite the smaller stature that Cunningham possesses, he has a case for having the best pure contact hitter in the entire prep class.
Cunningham covers the zone exceptionally well, keeping the whiffs and chases at bay. It’s a smooth, direct left-handed swing with a good bit of bat speed and an all-fields approach at the dish. The hit tool projects as a plus or better tool with contact rates over 90% over the summer.
There is some pop in the bat, mainly to the pull side and he’ll work the gaps for extra bases, but his swing is more suited for line drives right now. He should add some lift to his swing in due time, but he’ll profile best as a hit-over-power type.
Cunningham is a plus runner underway and has good range at shortstop with smooth hands and a strong arm. There’s a chance he could move to the other side of the second base bag, but it’s hard to envision him leaving the dirt up the middle.
Cunningham flipped from Texas Tech to Texas over the summer and will be eligible as a sophomore in 2027.
Film: TBA
5. Gavin Fien – 3B
HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Great Oak (CA) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 18.4
This is no hyperbole: Gavin Fien had the loudest summer showing of any player on this list.
The brother of A’s farmhand Dylan, Gavin had the loudest showing of any bat during USA Baseball’s 18U Trials and that continued into the 18U World Cup, becoming a prominent offensive threat during their gold medal run.
Fien is a physical specimen with huge offensive upside in the future. He keeps it simple with a balanced stance at the plate with low-effort mechanics and extension through the baseball. There’s a bit of stiffness to his swing, but that hasn’t stopped his offensive output. His plate coverage is exceptional and he manipulates the barrel well, plus he handled higher-end velocity very well.
His power has trended up in the past year, as his bat speed has gotten better and he has solid leverage in his swing. As he fills out his frame, the expectation is that Fien’s power can reach above-average or better.
While his footwork and range are limited at the hot corner, Fien has the arm strength and instincts to be a reliable defender at the position. He won’t wow people with his play, but he’ll be a consistent force. His arm could play well in right field, too.
If he makes it to campus, he’ll attend the University of Texas.
Film: TBA
6. Seth Hernandez – RHP
HT/WT: 6’4/195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Corona (CA) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Age: 19
At this stage of the 2025 cycle, there’s no better arm in the class than Hernandez.
At 6’4, 195 pounds, Hernandez has plenty of projection remaining to his frame and his operation is as easy as they come. He’s very athletic and moves fluidly down the mound with loud arm speed and a methodical nature to his timing.
His fastball has sat in the low-to-mid 90s thus far, though he’s gotten up to 96-98 MPH, even touching triple digits this spring, and projects to sit closer to that mark as he fills out his frame. He gets solid extension and fills up the strike zone, as well as showing a tendency to miss bats on the top rail.
His change-up is one of the best in the country, a low-80s parachute that flashes plus with a ton of sinking action and velocity separation from the heater. He’ll mix in a bigger curveball in the upper-70s and a firmer cutter/slider hybrid in the mid-to-upper-80s, both of which possess spin rates near 2,700 RPMs.
His secondary command will need refinement, but overall, he peppers the strike zone. The mix of pure stuff, projection, and athleticism make him the best arm in a prep class that lacks dynamic arms.
Hernandez is on the older side of the class and will be 19 on draft day. If he gets to campus, he’d be eligible as a sophomore at Vanderbilt.
Film: TBA
7. Eli Willits – SS
HT/WT: 6’1/175 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Fort Cobb-Broxton (OK) | Commitment: Oklahoma | Age: 17.7
A reclass from the 2026 ranks, the switch-hitting Willits projects to fit at the top of lists with a very solid toolset at his disposal.
The son of former Angels outfielder Reggie, Eli has the chance to be a legitimate switch-hitter at the next level, as he’s shown quality polish from both sides of the plate. Both swings are compact and short to the baseball, with the right side featuring more bat speed and pop while the left has more hitter-ish traits.
He’ll split the gaps on a regular basis from both sides and projects to have fringe-average power at the next level, but the pure hitting ability really stands out. It’s a very polished approach, too.
He’s also an athletic specimen in the field, showcasing solid range and enough tools to stick at shortstop long-term. It’s not flashy/twitchy, but it’s consistent and Willits has the instincts to handle the position.
He’s been shifted elsewhere, including some run in center during his time at 18U USA Trials. He’s an average to above-average runner on the basepaths and has the chance to be a base-stealing threat.
He is committed to attending Oklahoma, where his dad, Reggie, is the Associate Head Coach on Skip Johnson’s staff.
Film: TBA
8. Brendan Summerhill – OF – Arizona Wildcats
HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Arizona | Age: 21.8
If you’re looking for an outfielder that flat-out hits, look no further than Arizona’s Brendan Summerhill. A long-levered, projectable athlete, Summerhill broke out in a big way in 2024, slashing .324/.399/.550 with 32 extra-base hits in 58 games for the Wildcats.
It’s a beautiful left-handed stroke with easy motions, lightning-quick bat speed, and an uncanny ability to backspin the baseball. There are very few holes in Summerhill’s swing, as he has posted elite contact rates (87% in 2024 & 88% in 2025) and possesses great barrel feel.
Summerhill likes to utilize the gaps often and flashes pull side power. The power grades out as fringe-average at best with minimal high-end exit velocities, but the projection points to more power production down the line.
Summerhill has posted above-average to plus run times and his defensive instincts give him a solid chance of playing center field, though he may get moved off to a corner spot in due time. He has the arm strength to handle right field if such a move occurs.
All in all, Summerhill is in line for a massive junior campaign and has put himself into legitimate first-round conversation.
Film: TBA
9. Gavin Kilen – 2B,SS – Tennessee Volunteers
HT/WT: 5’11/180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.3
A highly decorated recruit out of high school, Kilen enjoyed a breakout sophomore campaign where he slashed .330/.361/.591 with nine home runs in 54 games.
His pure contact skills are exceptional, producing a contact rate of around 85% in 2024, including an astonishing 93% in-zone contact rate. In 2025, this is still the same story, as Kilen has an 84% contact rate thus far with a slight downtick in in-zone contact at 86%. Kilen feasts on heaters and seldom misses them.
His power took a significant jump in 2024, as he now possesses average power to the pull-side and he’ll hammer the gaps for doubles on the regular. That power continues to trend upwards, as Kilen has hit the 110 MPH barrier and has begun to utilize both sides of the field in Knoxville.
The biggest adjustment comes in the swing/chase rates. His chase rates were bloated at Louisville due to a swing rate over 50%, but Tennessee has gotten him to stay patient. His swing rate is now under 40% and his chase rate has plummeted under 20% as a result.
Defensively, Kilen has the chops to handle shortstop long-term, though he’s blocked currently by Dean Curley and has manned second base. He’s got average to above-average arm strength that’s paired with strong instincts, solid range, and prototypical size for the position.
Film: TBA
10. Ethan Holliday – 3B
HT/WT: 6’4/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Stillwater (OK) | Commitment: Oklahoma State | Age: 18.4
The younger brother of 2022 first overall pick Jackson, Ethan is already more physical and displaying louder tools than Jackson did at this stage.
Offensively, Holliday’s toolset is as loud as it gets, though there’s still warts to iron out. Holliday is quite passive and selective with his approach, plus there’s been some issues with swing-and-miss as his swing can get long, though his swing is buttery smooth and extremely easy.
He’s already posted triple-digit exit velocities on the regular in-game, too, including a 111 MPH bolt during 18U trials. Scouts expect Holliday to add more muscle to his frame as he matures physically, enhancing his power potential. The biggest priority will be shortening up his swing, but there’s tons to like with the offensive projection.
As a defender, many believe his ultimate home will be third base, as his physical frame is better suited for the position. He’s shown solid range and fluidity in his game on the dirt and his strong arm would fit perfectly at the hot corner. Scouts have placed a 70 on the arm this spring and there’s a better chance he sticks at shortstop, too.
While he may not be the standout 1.1 pick right now, he’s one of the leading high school candidates. If Holliday elects to attend school, he’ll stay home and attend Oklahoma State, where his father is a volunteer assistant coach.
Film: TBA
11. Kyson Witherspoon – RHP – Oklahoma Sooners
HT/WT: 6’2/206 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oklahoma | Age: 20.11
A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Witherspoon attended Northwest Florida State College before transferring to Oklahoma with his twin brother, Malachi.
While Malachi boasts the louder pitch mix, Kyson excelled in a starter’s role for the Sooners in 2024, striking out 90 batters in 80 innings to the tune of a 3.71 ERA. This culminated in an appearance for Team USA and a stint with the Chatham Anglers, both of which produced loud appearances and cemented his status on the circuit.
Kyson’s one-two punch with his fastball and slider is utterly dynamic. The heater holds station in the mid-90s and has reached upwards of 99 MPH with excellent life on the top rail of the strike zone, generating ridiculous cut/ride shape. His mid-80s slider is a plus offering with bullet-esque shape and he pairs it with a firmer cutter that hovers around 90 MPH with fantastic results in 2025. There’s excellent bite with some late sweep, averaging close to five inches of horizontal movement.
He’s tinkered with a solid change-up with tumble and fade in the upper-80s, flashing average or better with a whiff rate over 45%. He’s added a big curveball in the upper-70s with tons of vertical depth, too.
The arm action has been shortened and looks more fluid, which has led to better command. He’s a legitimate starter prospect moving forward.
Film: TBA
12. Marek Houston – SS
HT/WT: 6’3/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Wake Forest | Age: 21.2
Houston turned a corner in 2024, becoming one of the most improved bats in the entire class. After enduring some struggles as a freshman, Houston became a leadoff sparkplug for Wake Forest, slashing .326/.434/.516 and recording more walks than strikeouts.
His plate discipline is pristine and features little warts. He has some of the best contact rates in the class and he stays inside the zone, slapping the ball to the all fields. He’ll utilize his fantastic speed on the basepaths, as well, as he’s recorded times to first base around 4.15 seconds.
He’s a surefire shortstop at the next level, too. He has a great internal clock with excellent range and motions, as well as a strong arm.
With added weight, Houston has begun to hammer the ball more and there has been more power in the bat. It’s nothing more than below-average pop, but it’s better than what it was in 2024.
If he keeps this up, his profile becomes a lot more enticing, hence his move up the board this spring.
Film: TBA
13. Tyler Bremner – RHP – UCSB Gauchos
HT/WT: 6’2/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: UC Santa Barbara | Age: 21.2
The best mid-major arm in this class, Bremner has a legitimate shot at being the first arm off the board thanks to fantastic athleticism, starter traits, and exceptionally loud stuff. Bremner’s body is uber-projectable with skinny, lanky limbs and the delivery is as easy as it can get, featuring little to no effort and excellent body control down the bump.
His case for best arm in the class gets better with the arsenal. Bremner’s fastball has seen a jump in velocity, sitting in the mid-90s presently and flashing 97-98 MPH in shorter stints with Team USA this summer. Bremner’s fastball shape has backed up slightly in 2025, which has led opposing batters to sitting on his secondaries and less results. It’s a trend to keep an eye on.
His change-up is his bread and butter, a double-plus offering with screwball-esque shape, high spin, and excellent velocity separation off the heater in the low-80s. Bremner has huge confidence in the pitch and can command it exceptionally to both sides of the plate.
The slider has taken a jump forward, as well, becoming a two-plane monster with late bite in the upper-80s last summer. There’s a chance for three above-average or better offerings with above-average command.
Film: TBA
14. Dean Curley – SS – Tennessee Volunteers
HT/WT: 6’3/218 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.2
A draft-eligible sophomore, Curley played a pivotal role in the Volunteers’ lineup this spring, slashing .285/.386/.502 with 12 home runs as the everyday shortstop. Curley is a physical specimen with a pro-ready body.
Offensively, Curley possesses an elite approach and utilizes the whole field to his advantage. Curley’s pure contact is exceptional and he stays within the zone often, rarely chasing pitches off the plate. Fastballs are no issue for Curley (85% contact against them in 2025) and he does plenty of damage in the air to his pull-side, as he possesses above-average to plus power with big bat speed and little effort.
Curley has the tools to handle shortstop long-term, even with the physicality present in his profile. He has the arm strength to settle at the position, though accuracy can get streaky with his arm action.
Besides that, Curley has the soft hands, lateral mobility, and solid instincts to handle the position.
Film: TBA
15. Luke Stevenson – C – North Carolina Tar Heels
HT/WT: 6’1/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: North Carolina | Age: 20.11
Stevenson was highly touted out of high school last summer, but he chose to uphold his commitment to North Carolina and it has paid dividends for the freshman. He’s eligible as a sophomore due to his age in 2025 and he’s in line to be one of the first backstops off the board.
He’s built like a stereotypical catcher with a stout lower half and present strength throughout his body. He’s got explosive motions out of the crouch and handles the run game well, showcasing a strong arm and pop times to second have been clocked at 1.9-1.95 seconds. He’s a standout receiver, as well.
Offensively, scouts have raved about the bat. Stevenson can get a bit overwhelmed by spin, but he possesses excellent barrel feel with quick hands and legitimate power to both sides of the field. He’s already posted multiple exit velocities above the 110 MPH echelon in Chapel Hill and there’s feel to lift the ball consistently with a balanced swing.
It’s hard to find a catcher with these kinds of tools on both sides of the ball, but Stevenson certainly has them. There’s a solid chance he ends up being the best catcher in this draft class.
16. Jace LaViolette – OF – Texas A&M Aggies
HT/WT: 6’6/230 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Texas A&M | Age: 21.7
At 6’6, 230 pounds, LaViolette is an extremely physical left-handed bat with some of the most robust power in the entire country. LaViolette has already cranked 50 home runs in his collegiate career and he may end up amongst the likes of Eddy Furniss and Frank Fazzini on the all-time list in the NCAA ranks.
It’s a controlled, violent, left-handed swing with a ton of bat speed and an optimal bat path for doing damage, as he’s a legitimate all-fields power threat and has cleared the 115 MPH exit velocity threshold in 2024. His hips clear out quickly, allowing him to get leverage in his swing and do significant damage.
To start 2025, there’s been more stiffness in his swing and there’s more concerns arising about the quality of the hit tool on display. Until the whiffs come down and everything becomes more fluid, he’s not the top dog in college.
While he is a behemoth, he moves quickly on the basepaths and in the field. He split time between all three outfield positions in 2024, though he logged a majority of his innings in center. His size, actions, and arm strength are suited better for a corner outfield position and that’s where scouts envision his future home.
17. Xavier Neyens – 3B,OF
HT/WT: 6’4/205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Mount Vernon (WA) | Commitment: Oregon State | Age: 18.8
It’s not too often that the state of Washington is home to one of the top prospects in the country, but Neyens is putting himself in rare territory with his tools and performance.
With an advanced approach, top-of-the-scale bat-to-ball skills, and loud power from the left side, Neyens’ offensive potential is sky-high. He is rather passive, but Neyens does a good job of staying within the zone and limiting chases.
The power itself grades out as plus with natural loft and loud bat speed, playing to all fields. He creates a tight coil with his core during his load, allowing his body to rotate rapidly and allowing his hands to explode through the zone. Against premier pitching, he’s already tattooed baseballs at 110 MPH. It’s loud.
Neyens has the tools to stick at the hot corner, though some scouts express concern about the footwork at the position, as it can get rather clunky. With that note out of the way, Neyens has the soft hands and strong arm to handle the position. If he moves off third base, he’d get a chance in a corner outfield position.
Neyens is currently committed to the West Coast powerhouse of Oregon State.
Film: TBA
18. Cameron Appenzeller – LHP
HT/WT: 6’5/185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Glenwood (IL) | Commitment: Tennessee | Age: 18.5
At 6’5, 185 pounds, Appenzeller is insanely projectable and projects to be one of the best southpaws in the class.
Appenzeller’s delivery is incredibly easy and he oozes athleticism on the bump, creating fast arm speed and a slingy action to a lower release.
As a result of the low release, he generates quite a bit of armside run on the fastball, sitting in the 88-92 MPH bucket and tickling 93-94 MPH in shorter spurts. When in the zone, the pitch jumps on batters and he’ll execute on the top rail for whiffs. Given the projection, there’s a good chance Appenzeller could reach 95+ MPH in due time.
His upper-70s sweeper flashes solid bite and spin traits and his low-80s change-up has heavy fade and tumble, projecting as an above-average offering.
He commands all three pitches well and may ultimately need a firmer breaker to give himself a “bridge pitch.” He’s a legitimate data darling who should continue to garner interest as he adds muscle to his lanky frame.
Appenzeller flipped his commitment to Tony Vitello’s camp in October, joining a stout Tennessee recruiting class.
Film: TBA
19. Ike Irish – C,OF – Auburn Tigers
HT/WT: 6’2/201 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Auburn | Age: 21.7
One of the most decorated recruits to make it to campus after the 2022 draft, Irish has cemented himself as one of the best SEC hitters in two years since.
Irish has a beautiful left-handed swing that’s direct to the baseball with quick hands and loud bat speed. Irish’s swing plane and bat path are relatively flat, which makes him conducive for a hefty amount of ground balls.
He does showcase leverage at times and can tap into average or better power to his pull-side, though he’ll need to find a bit more consistency with that to avoid a ground ball rate over 50% like he had on the Cape. With that said, he has solid contact abilities and fends off strikeouts, though his high swing rate and aggressive nature mean walks don’t pile up often.
Irish’s defensive abilities behind the plate have gotten better, though there’s a chance he’s moved to a corner outfield spot. His receiving and blocking skills are fringe-average right now, though he’s got a very strong arm that would certainly play in right field.
This is a bat-first prospect with a lengthy track record of hitting that can’t be ignored.
20. Riley Quick – RHP
HT/WT: 6’6/245 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Alabama | Age: 21.2
After suffering an elbow injury and undergoing surgery in 2024, Quick has made the most of a speedy recovery and while he’s been on a pitch count thus far for the Crimson Tide, his stuff has gotten significantly better.
A physically imposing figure on the bump at 6’6, 245 pounds, Quick gets a ton of extension from a release height under six feet off the dirt.
He utilizes the horizontal axis of the zone heavily with his arsenal, which starts with a heavy heater in the upper-90s that has tickled the triple digit barrier. It’s a sinker with plenty of running action, averaging close to twenty inches of horizontal movement, though he’ll flash a four-seam shape with an extremely flat VAA on the top rail.
The upper-80s change-up mimics the sinker shape very well, generating similar metrics with slightly less vertical action. The slider sits in the same velocity band with nearly ten inches of sweep, as well.
It’s a well-rounded profile that should have significant upside in the future, should he stay healthy. If he does, it’s a first-round profile.
21. Steele Hall – SS
HT/WT: 5’11/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Hewitt-Trussville (AL) | Commitment: Tennessee | Age: 17.11
Originally part of the 2026 class, Hall signed his National Letter of Intent to Tennessee in mid-November and will graduate a year early, making him one of the youngest players in the class.
Hall is a twitchy athlete with plenty of bounce in the dirt, showcasing exceptional range at shortstop. It’s a very quick first step with great instincts and a strong throwing arm across the diamond, giving him the tools to stick there.
Offensively, Hall is a hit-over-power profile with a clean bat path and a compact swing. The bat speed has grown considerably, as Hall added plenty of weight over the winter, and now he’s capable of average power potential. His lower half is utilized prominently in his swing, too. There’s significant helium in his profile now.
Hall will now be 17.11 on draft day, which makes him a young junior in 2028 instead of a draft-eligible sophomore at Tennessee.
Film: TBA
22. RJ Austin – OF
HT/WT: 5’11/193 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Vanderbilt | Age: 21.6
One of the more decorated athletes to make it to campus after the 2022 draft, Austin is a gritty prospect who has become a bit more physical during his tenure in Nashville.
He was a bit positionless in 2024, playing a myriad of positions given the depth in Vanderbilt’s lineup, primarily first base. He got some run at third base and center field during the summer, two spots where he’d fit best defensively. He has a very solid arm and the speed, routes, and instincts to make it work at the “eight.”
At the plate, he’s grown into his power and has average or better raw juice in the bat. Most of that power will play to his pull-side and his higher-end exit velocities have cracked the 110 MPH echelon, including a 112 MPH bolt early in 2025.
Overall, it’s a contact-over-pop profile with a love for heaters and while he’s aggressive with his approach, Austin hovered around the 80% contact barrier throughout the spring and summer. Expect his profile to have some helium over the next calendar year.
Film: TBA
23. Cam Cannarella – OF – Clemson Tigers
HT/WT: 6’0/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Clemson | Age: 21.10
Cannarella stepped onto campus as an infielder, but a roadblock in the Clemson infield gave him an opportunity in center field that he has not relinquished.
A gamer in every sense of the word, Cannarella is a dangerous hitter with some of the best contact skills in the entire country. It’s a lovely left-handed swing built more for line drives right now, but he’s shown flashes of raw power to the gaps and to his pull side.
There was a noteworthy change in Cannarella’s approach in 2024, as he upped his fly ball rate and tapped more into his pop, as his average exit velocity was ~91 MPH. This led to higher swing and chase rates, though his bat-to-ball skills didn’t waver much.
However, in 2025, Cannarella has seen more issues with secondary offerings and hasn’t produced a ton of power upside. These will be the biggest things that Cannarella needs to focus on the rest of the spring.
Defensively, Cannarella has the chops to stay in center long-term. His range, speed, and route-running are great and while it’s not Vance Honeycutt good, it’s prominent enough.
Film: TBA
24. Liam Doyle – LHP – Tennessee Volunteers
HT/WT: 6’2/220 | Bat/Throw: R/L | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.1
A year after impressing in a starting role for Coastal Carolina, Doyle took his talents to Oxford and was a strikeout machine for the Rebels, striking out 84 batters in 55 innings. Doyle has since taken his talents to Knoxville, where Frank Anderson has transformed him into one of the best pitchers in the country early on.
Doyle’s fastball is an alien-like offering. There’s no mincing words with it.
It’s an outlier shape profile with 20+ inches of carry on a consistent basis and considerable running life. Pair that with mid-to-upper-90s velocity and a flat approach angle and he’s got the most valuable pitch in college baseball.
While he has been predominantly heater thus far, his splitter has shined in a small sample, displaying significant fading life and flashing plus. He has two breaking balls in a loopier slider and firmer cutter, but the bite is not quite there yet.
It’s a lot of effort and some question if he can start long term, but the stuff and command have left scouts enamored. If he continues this in SEC play, he’s in line to be a first-rounder.
Film: TBA
25. Patrick Forbes – RHP – Louisville Cardinals
HT/WT: 6’3/220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Louisville | Age: 21
If you’re looking for a case to be made for the best fastball in the ACC, look no further than Patrick Forbes.
The Louisville right-hander has pitched in a multitude of roles for the Cardinals the past two seasons, though the fluid delivery and strike-throwing point to a future as a starter. When Forbes is on, the fastball can be a pure electric factory.
While the shape is more dead-zone than anything, Forbes generates plenty of backspin, registering spin rates north of 2,500 RPMs consistently, plus his low release height and flat approach angle help the pitch garner plenty of whiffs. Forbes has touched 99 MPH this spring and has sat in the mid-90s, which has boosted his potential immensely.
There’s now two breaking balls, with a firmer cutter in the upper-80s and a bigger sweeper in the low-80s with added power. His change-up is firm with slight fading life, as well.
The command has taken a jump for the better, though he can lose the zone slightly. He has put himself in a prime position for the draft as teams believe he’s a legitimate starter long-term.
Film: TBA
26. Max Belyeu – OF – Texas Longhorns
HT/WT: 6’2/215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Texas | Age: 21.6
The Big 12 Player of the Year as a sophomore, Belyeu broke out in a big way in 2024, slashing .329/.423/.667 with 18 home runs and 15 doubles.
A bat-first prospect, Belyeu is a bit aggressive at the dish, recording a chase rate near the 30% mark, but he has excellent barrel feel, though he’s lacked the feel to lift the baseball like he did in 2024. Belyeu’s swing plane has become flatter and he’s hitting more grounders as a result.
He likes to use the whole field to his advantage and there’s no glaring weakness in his pure contact, though he did show some struggles against spin with wood bats on the Cape and with Team USA. Belyeu’s power grades out as above-average to plus to his pull-side, registering exit velocities north of 112 MPH in the spring, plus he’s shown an ability to hammer the ball to the opposite field.
There’s a lot to like offensively.
In the field, Belyeu’s defensive home is likely left field. He’s gotten time in center field with Cotuit, though his route-running needs polish and his arm strength is fringe-average at best.
Film: TBA
27. Daniel Pierce – SS
HT/WT: 6’1/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Mill Creek (GA) | Commitment: Georgia | Age: 18.11
Pierce is a wiry infield prospect who has been renowned for his defensive prowess over the years, but his bat is beginning to turn a corner.
It’s a loud setup and load at the dish, featuring a ton of moving parts, but there’s a ton of twitch in his profile and his hips fire explosively at foot strike. For now, he’s a hit-over-power bat with little swing-and-miss to his game.
Pierce possesses barrel manipulation skills and his ability to separate and generate bat speed has allowed the power to trend upwards over the past calendar year. The bat speed itself has gotten better and better, and if he’s able to pull the ball more, he’s a potential first-round profile.
He’s a legitimate speed threat, too, as he’s posted consistent plus run times and popped some double-plus times, as well. The bounce translates to the dirt, where he’s a quality defender with impressive range, instincts, and loud arm strength across the diamond.
He’s a reliable glove that makes the tough plays look easy, plus he’s flashed highlight reel plays at the “six” this summer. If he outgrows his body, he’s a candidate to move to second or third base.
The Georgia native plans to stay in-state and travel to Athens for college.
28. Devin Taylor – OF – Indiana Hoosiers
HT/WT: 6’1/215 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Indiana | Age: 21.6
A physical left-handed bat with strength throughout his frame, Taylor is a legitimate power threat with burgeoning raw juice and he lets his quality athleticism play on the field.
He built upon a stellar freshman campaign at Indiana with a .357/.449/.660 slash line and blasting twenty home runs, the first Hoosier to do so since Alex Dickerson smacked twenty-four in 2010.
Taylor’s pitch recognition is strong and his pure contact improved, jumping to a rate just under 80% in 2024 with chase rates that grade out as average. He’s short to the baseball with a ton of bat speed and strength, allowing him to tap into his above-average to plus power in-game. His power plays to both sides of the field, utilizing the opposite field more this past spring, though the power plays better to his pull side.
There’s a good likelihood that Taylor will get some playing time in center field for the Hoosiers in 2025, though his average arm and speed, paired with his route running, likely relegates him to a future left field role.
It’s nothing flashy, but it’s a consistent piece for a team to bite on.
Film: TBA
29. Wehiwa Aloy – SS – Arkansas Razorbacks
HT/WT: 6’2/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Arkansas | Age: 21.5
The WAC Freshman of the Year in 2023, Aloy took his talents from Sacramento State to Arkansas, where he manned the “six” for the Razorbacks and put up respectable numbers in his first SEC campaign, slashing .270/.355/.485 with 14 home runs.
Aloy has seen an approach change and possesses serious thump to his pull side and a ton of strength throughout his frame. His power is his calling card, which grades out as above-average to plus thanks to incredible bat speed and rotational force in his swing.
Aloy’s swing rate has dropped to ~40% and his bat-to-ball skills have gotten better. He is hammering heaters at a solid clip and his woes against sliders has subsided, giving him more offensive potential.
Aloy has the tools to stick at shortstop, but given the physicality in his frame, he might be a third baseman. Aloy’s arm strength is solid and there’s range to his profile.
He is looking more and more like a first-round prospect.
Film: TBA
30. Andrew Fischer – 1B,OF – Tennessee Volunteers
HT/WT: 6’1/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.1
After a fantastic freshman campaign at Duke, Fischer transferred to Ole Miss where he didn’t skip a beat against better competition.
He’s a physical left-handed bat with a ton of juice in the bat, most notably to his pull side. It’s a violent swing with natural loft, backspinning abilities, and bat speed, allowing Fischer to pull the ball in the air with dangerous intent.
Fischer did up his swing rate against the SEC, jumping from 36% at Duke to 43% at Ole Miss, which was attributed to a heightened chase rate. This has come back down to his Duke levels, with his chase rate falling under 20% and showing more patience.
He does have some issues with spin, though he did show better with Brewster in a smaller sample size and stayed in the zone more. Plus, Fischer absolutely annihilates heaters.
In the field, Fischer isn’t the fleetest of foot and can get a bit clunky, leading to limited range, but he has the arm strength to handle the hot corner or a corner outfield position. He has been deployed at first base in Knoxville, though that’s more of a way to get his bat in the lineup. He may still end up here in the future, though.
Film: TBA
31. Caden Bodine – C – Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
HT/WT: 5’10/200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Coastal Carolina | Age: 21.7
A switch-hitting backstop out of New Jersey, Bodine has been one of the best pure hitters in all of college baseball during his time at Coastal Carolina.
While there’s not a ton of upside to further tap into, he is one of the most “major league ready” bats in the class. Bodine’s barrel awareness and bat-to-ball skills are top of the charts from both sides of the plate.
It’s a sublime approach overall, utilizing the whole field to his advantage, and he’s posted healthy GB/FB rates. In 2024, Bodine ran a contact rate of 89% (90% LHH, 88% RHH), which included an absurd 94% in-zone contact rate. It is very similar in 2025, as well. He handles velocity and spin very well, keeping strikeouts to a minimum and walking at a modest clip.
The chase rates are much higher from the right side, though his overall clip hovers around the average rate. There’s more power from the left side of the plate and he began to tap into it more down the stretch, generating fringe-average exit velocities. If he can get the power output to average, there’s more upside here.
Behind the plate, he’s got the optimal size for a backstop and he’s a consistent force. His blocking skills are good and his instincts overall are solid, though the arm strength leaves a bit more to be desired.
Overall, it’s a high-floor bat with the potential to move quickly through the minor leagues.
32. Kruz Schoolcraft – LHP,1B
HT/WT: 6’8/230 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Sunset (OR) | Commitment: Tennessee | Age: 18.2
A gangly, uber-projectable southpaw from Oregon, Schoolcraft reclassed from the 2026 class and now projects as one of the best two-way players in the class.
There’s more upside on the mound right now, as the 6’8, 230-pound lefty has exquisite body control and projects to throw much harder as he grows into his frame. He’s primarily sat in the low-90s, though he’s maxed out at 97 MPH, with tons of extension (upwards of seven feet or more) down the hill and a heater that jumps on hitters quickly.
He’ll miss a bevy of bats during outings with it thanks to a lower release and hop at the top of the zone. He had a grip change with his slider that now sits in the mid-80s with cutter-esque firmness and an ability to command it gloveside, though he’s experienced some growing pains with landing it for strikes.
The change-up has high upside, too, as it tumbles heavily from right-handed bats and features great feel and velocity separation. As he learns to sync up his frame more, expect more strikes.
He’s also a power-hitting first baseman with legit feel for the barrel and loud power potential given the projection.
Schoolcraft announced his commitment to Tennessee just before Christmas.
Film: TBA
33. Kade Anderson – LHP – Louisiana State Tigers
HT/WT: 6’2/186 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Louisiana State | Age: 21
Anderson was a highly touted prep arm in the 2023 class, though he withdrew his name from the draft after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022.
A draft-eligible sophomore, Anderson pitched himself into pivotal roles on the LSU staff and he has produced in a Friday role for the Tigers. Anderson’s body is incredibly projectable and his arm is uber-quick, which points towards him throwing much harder in due time.
For now, his fastball has sat in the low-90s consistently, touching 96 MPH, with exceptional carry upstairs, slight cut, and big extension, allowing the pitch to miss barrels at a high rate.
His fastball command can waver, but his new mid-80s slider gives him a secondary to rely upon for strikes. It’s a nasty “baby sweeper” with tons of bite and an ability to backfoot to righties. His curveball has serious tilt in the upper-70s with big depth and some bite, plus there’s a reliable change-up to round out his arsenal.
He’s looking more and more like the player we expected prior to his high school surgery.
34. Ethan Conrad – OF
HT/WT: 6’3/220 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Wake Forest | Age: 21
After two spectacular years at Marist, Conrad will make the jump to the ACC and join Wake Forest, where he’ll fit in well with Tom Walter’s system.
After slashing .389/.467/.704 this past spring with a nation-leading thirteen triples, Conrad didn’t skip a beat on the Cape, hitting .385 with two home runs and nineteen stolen bases.
Conrad’s left-handed swing is a thing of beauty, flashing very quick hands and bat speed with some loft. His swing plane is flatter right now and made more for line drives, but Conrad has displayed solid pull side power when he lofts one. He’ll need to lift the ball more.
While Conrad’s approach can be aggressive, he covers the zone exceptionally well, feasting on fastballs regularly and handling spin well. It’s an advanced offensive profile.
Conrad’s speed is more above-average now and will utilize it to be a menace on the base paths, as evidenced by his gaudy stolen base numbers. It’s a right-field profile with a solid arm and route-running.
Film: TBA
35. Henry Ford – 1B,OF
HT/WT: 6’5/220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Virginia | Age: 20.11
A draft-eligible sophomore, Ford is built much like an automobile mechanic. He’s extremely physical with plenty of strength throughout his frame and he’s a solid athlete despite his size.
While his swing is a bit stiff, Ford has quality barrel control and a ton of bat speed and loft, allowing him to tap into legitimate plus power in-game. Ford does a great job of handling velocity, especially against 95+ MPH, though his overall swing decisions and spin recognition need work.
Ford loves to swing the bat and will be aggressive with his approach, expanding the zone often, especially against breaking balls. His front foot and leg lift may give him some fits on adjustability, too, though time will tell on that front. Ford did struggle to slug the baseball as a result of this in 2025, though that ship has righted itself.
Defensively, Ford has been subjected to first base on campus due to Virginia’s offensive depth, though it’s been confirmed that he will be tasked with handling right field for the Cavaliers in the spring.
Shedding the first base label will help take pressure off the bat and improve his draft stock.
36. Nick Dumesnil – OF
HT/WT: 6’2/210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Cal Baptist | Age: 21.3
After lighting the WAC on fire and earning first-team all-WAC honors, Dumesnil balled out with Brewster on the Cape, slashing .311/.378/.489 with sixteen extra-base hits. As a result, Dumesnil is now firmly a Day 1 prospect for 2025 and profiles as one of the best mid-major bats in the whole class.
There’s physicality in his 6’2, 210-pound frame and he has an extremely robust toolset. We’ll start at the plate, where Dumesnil’s bat speed and power stand out at first glance. It’s a simple operation with little wasted movements and a subtle toe-tap/weight shift that triggers the swing, followed by extremely quick hands and robust bat speed.
Dumesnil’s highly aggressive nature doesn’t hamper his pure bat-to-ball skills a ton and he likes to punish the baseball to all fields, including hammering the gaps and showing off his plus speed. He does have some warts with spin and scouts want to see the aggression simmer down, but this is a robust offensive profile.
In the field, Dumesnil has gotten chances in center field and right field, the former of which is his likely home. His speed allows him to cover plenty of ground and he’s already an advanced route-runner with a solid glove.
There’s first-round upside here.
37. Daniel Dickinson – 2B – LSU Tigers
HT/WT: 6’0/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Louisiana State | Age: 21.7
Hailing from Washington, Dickinson has quietly been one of the best hitters in college baseball the past two years. Dickinson has grown into his body more on campus and has elite contact skills from the right side of the plate.
There’s some twitch in his profile and very quick hands, staying direct to the baseball and lacing the ball to all fields. He likes to hammer the gaps and utilize his speed on the bases, though he’s tapped more into his power and projects as fringe-average to his pull side. While he does chase a bit more than you’d like, Dickinson’s plate coverage is otherworldly and he handles everything well, including higher-end velocity when he comes across it.
As an infielder, Dickinson projects more as a second baseman. He has good range and footwork, though the arm strength isn’t the greatest and likely hampers his ability to stick at shortstop.
Dickinson has shown out in his time in Baton Rouge and is an early second-round projection.
Film: TBA
38. Jaden Fauske – C,OF
HT/WT: 6’3/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Nazareth Academy (IL) | Hometown: Louisiana State | Age: 18.7
An infielder from the state of Illinois, Fauske boasts one of our favorite swings in the whole class. It’s a lovely left-handed swing with loose wrists, quick hands, and a whippy barrel through the zone. There’s very few flaws in his approach, as he’s got excellent barrel control and will utilize the whole field to his advantage.
It’s hit-over-power right now, but as Fauske continues to grow into his body, we should see higher power output. He’s already beginning to register exit velocities into the triple digits and he’s shown some power to all fields in-game.
Expect the bat to be the money-maker in his profile. He’s already a pretty physical specimen, though he’s an above-average runner and possesses solid athleticism behind the dish.
Some scouts prefer Fauske in the outfield, where the speed and arm strength would be a better fit for his profile, though there’s enough tools behind the plate to give him run there. Fauske was the top uncommitted bat in the class until late November, as he announced his commitment to Louisiana State.
Film: TBA
39. Slater de Brun – OF
HT/WT: 5’9/192 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Summit (OR) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Age: 18.1
Slade Caldwell was just taken in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft, but it looks like he’s been cloned and moved to Oregon as Slater de Brun.
de Brun’s body is very similar to what Caldwell is, as he’s a smaller, yet physical outfielder with exceptional speed and an excellent approach at the plate.
There’s very little to hate at the plate, as de Brun has posted incredibly healthy contact rates and rarely expands the zone, getting on base frequently where he can be a basepath menace. His bat speed is top-notch, though the swing plane is more suited for line drives to the gaps than fly balls over the fence.
His speed is double-plus, if not better. He’s had home-to-first times clocked between 4.05-4.15 seconds on the regular, displaying an incredible second gear and he has the makings of a very difficult out. That speed translates to center field, where he figures to stick long-term with strong route-running, instincts, and a strong arm.
There’s a lot to love here and it would not be a shock to envision this profile in the first round in 2025.
He is younger for the class at 18.1 years old and is committed to attending Vanderbilt.
Film: TBA
40. Henry Godbout – 2B
HT/WT: 6’2/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Virginia | Age: 21.8
There may not be a more polished hit tool in the ACC than Godbout presently.
After posting a contact rate of 82.8% in 2023, Godbout upped that number to 86% and established himself as one of the best fastball hitters in the entire country, only whiffing a measly 5% on heaters in 2024. In 2025, it’s at 92%, displaying the robust nature of his bat-to-ball skills.
Godbout loves to slash the ball to all-fields and he’ll fight to fend off strikeouts, only recording 20 strikeouts in 51 total games. He has extremely quick hands and loves to turn on the ball, though he’s still learning to lift the ball more.
It’s nothing more than fringe-average power right now, though his projectable frame suggests that he can get to average pull-side juice in due time. All in all, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better pure hitter in the country.
An average runner, Godbout will likely see some reps at shortstop in 2025, though his future home is likely to be second base. He’s got solid range and good arm strength, though his size may point towards a potential home at the hot corner.
41. Dean Moss – OF
HT/WT: 6’0/182 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: IMG Academy (FL) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 19.2
After traveling across the country to attend IMG Academy, Moss has put himself at the top of the pecking order for outfielders in this class.
While he’s smaller-statured, don’t let the size fool you. Moss possesses loud power to his pull side with excellent bat speed and very quick hands. His left-handed swing is tightly wound, allowing him to burst through the zone and turn on pitches to right field with authority, as well as some opposite-field pop. Given his size, it’s average power moving forward.
Moss’ plate discipline is advanced for his age and he loves to take his walks. Moss’ pure hit tool is rather polished and he displays very little warts, staying within the zone and adjusting to off-speed pitches very well. He’s done a great job of keeping the strikeouts at bay this summer.
With average speed and an average arm in the outfield, Moss is destined for a corner outfield position at the next level. He is on the older side of the class, as he’ll turn 19 a couple of months prior to the draft, making him eligible as a sophomore at Louisiana State if he chooses to attend classes.
Film: TBA
42. Korbyn Dickerson – OF – Indiana Hoosiers
HT/WT: 6’1/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Indiana | Age: 21.8
There’s no bigger riser in this class currently than Indiana’s Korbyn Dickerson. After seldom seeing the field during his Louisville tenure, Dickerson transferred to Indiana, where they overhauled his swing.
Dickerson’s hand load has become noticeably quieter and it has led to great results, as he’s done a better job of keeping whiffs in check and hammering the baseball.
There’s solid bat speed with a smooth swing plane on film and he’s shown significant pop to the big part of the field, leaping the 110 MPH barrier repeatedly and hitting one at 117 MPH. He can get a bit jumpy on spin, but it’s nothing egregious.
He can play a premium center field with good route-running and range, making spectacular plays look easy. He should stick there long-term, though a corner spot won’t be ruled out. All in all, this kind of breakout with how toolsy he is has been exactly what the doctor ordered.
He’s playing himself into the top two rounds of this draft.
Film: TBA
43. Gavin Turley – OF – Oregon State Beavers
HT/WT: 6’1/196 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oregon State | Age: 21.8
One of the toolsiest players in the entire class, Turley is an impressive athlete with a ton of power at his disposal.
It’s extremely loud bat speed and pull-side juice with leverage and loft, tapping into it easily in-game already. His hips open explosively thanks to his twitchy nature, which allows him to possess these kinds of tools at the plate.
Turley’s pure contact rates are a work in progress, as he’s had trouble recognizing spin and has experienced significant whiff issues during his time in Corvallis. With that said, Turley performed well on the Cape with Falmouth and did a better job of reading spin and minimizing the whiffs, plus he didn’t expand the zone often and chase pitches off the plate.
On the defensive side, Turley’s athleticism and speed allow him to cover plenty of ground, plus he’s got plus arm strength that plays best in right field.
At the end of the day, it’s a less-flashy Vance Honeycutt type that will need the hit tool to improve as a professional.
Interview: TBA
44. Joseph “JoJo” Parker – SS
HT/WT: 6’2/195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Purvis (MS) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Age: 18.11
While Joseph doesn’t have the same kind of physicality as his twin brother, he put together one of the loudest summers of any prep in this class.
Parker employs a narrow stance with an open front leg before expanding his lower half, which helps him coil his body and possess good hip/shoulder separation. His barrel flies through the zone as a result and there’s excellent barrel feel with an emphasis for hitting the gaps.
He has posted robust exit velocities to his pull side and has solid power potential to that side of the park. Pair that with excellent contact rates (93% on heaters this summer) and you’ve got a budding offensive profile that scouts love.
Defensively, Parker has the tools, instincts, and arm strength to handle the “six” long term. He has rangy actions with solid speed and a quick first step to either side of his body, though as he grows, he may move to third base.
There’s a good chance he may go higher in the draft than his brother. He is committed to Chris Lemonis’ crew in Starkville.
45. Ethan Petry – 1B,OF – South Carolina Gamecocks
HT/WT: 6’4/235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: South Carolina | Age: 21
Petry burst onto the scene as a freshman at South Carolina, smashing 23 home runs and slashing .376/.471/.733 in 63 games. 2024 was much the same in the power department, as he hit 21 home runs in 61 games, but opposing pitching exploited some holes in Petry’s swing, causing a drop in pure contact and a rise in strikeouts. He did walk at a higher clip, but he was susceptible to velocity up in the zone and spin.
That continued on the Cape with Yarmouth-Dennis, posting a swinging strike rate of over 17%. With this said, Petry has dropped his strikeout rate significantly as a junior and has gotten the hit tool to be serviceable.
Petry’s power grades out as plus, potentially double-plus, and plays to all fields. The power is his carrying tool.
Defensively, Petry has gotten opportunities in a corner outfield spot with South Carolina, though his route-running can get adventurous and many believe his physicality and lack of speed will relegate him to a first base role. He’s had opportunities at third base this fall, though scouts have noted clunky footwork at the position.
However, his Cape MVP will carry significant weight in his evaluation this summer.
Film: Georgia/South Carolina – May 9-11, 2024
46. Aaron Watson – RHP
HT/WT: 6’5/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Trinity Christian Academy (FL) | Commitment: Virginia | Age: 18.6
Watson experienced a velocity uptick as a junior and carried that over into the summer, where he improved his stock thanks to his easy delivery, projection, and budding arsenal.
At 6’5, 205 pounds, Watson possesses a ton of projection to a lanky frame and his low-effort mechanics have little warts, working down the hill with ease and control.
What was an upper-80s heater last year became a low-90s sinker that has gotten up to 96 MPH in shorter spurts, boring in heavily on the hands of right-handed hitters. There’s a four-seam with modest carry, as well.
Watson’s breaking ball has gotten better, too. It’s a two-plane breaking ball in the low-80s that he manipulates, flashing more of a curveball shape with good depth and up to fifteen inches of sweep. He’s worked on an upper-80s cambio that has sink and fade, though he’s still learning feel for the pitch.
It’s a profile that won’t miss a ton of bats, but he’ll generate plenty of ground balls and eat up innings. It’s a high-floor starter with backend potential. Watson would be eligible as a junior at Virginia if he gets to campus.
Film: TBA
47. Brady Ebel – SS,3B
HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Corona (CA) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 17.11
The son of longtime Angels third base coach Dino Ebel, Brady is one of the more famous bats in this class. Ebel is renowned for his maturity and contact prowess at the dish, though he did get off to a slow start to the summer.
He gradually got better as the summer progressed, ending on a high note at the PBR All-American Classic in Miami. His sweet left-handed swing is very repeatable with a quick, direct path to the baseball that is built for line drives presently.
He doesn’t sell out for a ton of power and while it’s a hit-over-power profile now, he’ll grow into more power as he begins to fill out his lean frame.
He’s got the defensive chops to stick on the left side of the dirt, too. He may grow off of shortstop once he physically matures, but Ebel has excellent hands, rangy actions, and a strong arm to handle the position. If he outgrows shortstop, he’ll fit in at third base.
There’s a bit of Eric Bitonti in his profile. He will be one of the youngest bats in the class, too, as he won’t turn 18 until late July. He is committed to attending Louisiana State.
Film: TBA
48. Landon Harmon – RHP
HT/WT: 6’5/188 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: East Union Attendance Center (MS) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Age: 18.10
One of the biggest risers in this year’s summer circuit, Harmon possesses one of the best fastballs in the entire class.
The heater jumps out of the hand from a wide angle thanks to Harmon’s crossfire and catches hitters by surprise, darting away from righties with slight cutting action and some riding life. He’s already been up to 98 MPH in brief stints, quickly settling into the low/mid-90s across longer outings.
The pitch also possesses extremely loud spin rates, as he’s been clocked in the 2,600 RPM range at times. He has electric arm speed and controls his body well down the mound, allowing him to throw a solid amount of strikes that should improve as he becomes more polished.
Harmon’s sweeper lacks power and can get a bit inconsistent, but it plays best in the low-80s and he can generate up to 15 inches of sweep at its best. The expectation is that Harmon will begin to throw it with more conviction in due time.
He’s got a firm mid-80s change-up, as well. Harmon is a key piece in a stout Mississippi State recruiting class.
Film: TBA
49. Sean Gamble – SS,OF
HT/WT: 6’2/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: IMG Academy (FL) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Age: 19
If you’re looking for the best pure athlete in this class, look no further than Sean Gamble.
An Iowa native who resides at IMG Academy, Gamble is incredibly twitchy on both sides of the ball. We’ll start at the plate, where he’s got some of the loudest bat speed and power in this prep class.
His hips explode open, allowing his hands to race through the zone with impressive barrel lag. He’s had exit velocities with wood up to 108 MPH in-game settings already this summer and given the frame, it wouldn’t be a shock to see higher numbers. He has excellent torque and rotation in his swing, though the hit tool does lag behind a bit.
He’s working on refining his approach and has shown more adjustability to off-speed pitches, displaying a swing that’s more in control.
In the field, Gamble has the tools to be a potential center fielder. It’s loud arm strength with excellent range at the “eight” and the glove has the potential to grade out as above-average or better. If he is forced out of center, he can handle either corner outfield position or move back to the infield and stick on the left side of the dirt.
Gamble is part of an uber-talented Vanderbilt recruiting class.
Film: TBA
50. River Hamilton – RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Sam Barlow (OR) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 18.9
Could Hamilton become the next big arm out of Oregon? There’s a chance it could happen, as the uber-projectable right-hander has a lot to like. Built like a twig, Hamilton’s entire delivery is rather loose and athletic, moving fluidly down the mound with a bit of effort at release.
It reminds us of Cole Schoenwetter’s delivery a bit. The fastball has a chance to be very, very loud. Already sitting in the low-90s consistently, Hamilton’s heater generates a ton of vertical carry, averaging close to twenty inches of ride and he’s shown an ability to add run down in the zone.
He’s been throwing strikes with it, too. There’s a chance for a plus offering here as it jumps out of his hand. The low-80s breaking ball can get inconsistent, but at its best, he generates solid sweeping action with late bite away from righties.
His mid-80s change-up has solid fading life and he’s gaining more feel for the pitch. Command can come and go, though given the athleticism, there’s a good chance it’ll continue to improve. Hamilton recently flipped his commitment to Louisiana State.
Film: TBA
51. Marcus Phillips – RHP – Tennessee Volunteers
HT/WT: 6’4/246 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 20.11
A well-built right-hander from the JUCO ranks, Phillips was a relief option for Tennessee in 2024, being used sparingly later in games. In 2025, he made the jump to a starting role and many believe he’ll stick in a rotation with his workhorse build, ability to hold velocity, and devastating one-two punch.
Phillips utilizes an easy operation on the bump with little effort, though his longer arm action has been a cause for concern with his command.
With that said, Phillips has thrown strikes at a solid clip thus far. His heater has already touched 100 MPH and sits in the upper-90s consistently, averaging 95+ deep into outings. The shape is nothing exciting, flashing cutter-esque shape with high spin and good extension, but the pitch garners plenty of chases.
His mid-80s slider is devastating, generating close to ten inches of sweeping action with little vertical life. The bite can be gnarly, especially against righties. He doesn’t have an out pitch for lefties yet, though there’s feel for a hard change-up in the low-90s.
It’s an enticing toolset and scouts believe that with more development and ironed out mechanics, Phillips can be a bonafide starting prospect.
52. Quentin Young – 3B,OF
HT/WT: 6’5/215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oaks Christian (CA) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 18.4
Another reclassification from the 2026 ranks, Young is as tooled up as they come. Young is an extremely tall, lanky prospect with a ton of projection remaining to his frame, plus he’s an excellent athlete on the field.
The raw power in his profile is one of the more enticing in the class, grading out as easily plus and some may even put a double-plus grade on it. It’s a heavy barrel with a ton of bat speed and torque in the swing, allowing the ball to fly off the bat. It plays to both sides of the ballpark and he’s already registered 105+ MPH exit velocities with wood bats.
The hit tool is a work in progress, as an inconsistent and steep bat path and whiffs have hampered him. He’ll need to iron out the kinks to live up to the sky-high offensive potential.
Defensively, he has loud arm strength and projects best as a third baseman or right fielder as a result. His footwork at third base needs some work, but he has good range and actions at the position.
Young is related to former big leaguers Delmon and Dmitri Young and will now be on the younger side of the class. He is committed to Louisiana State.
Film: TBA
53. Zach Root – LHP – Arkansas Razorbacks
HT/WT: 6’2/210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Arkansas | Age: 21.5
A South Florida native, Root excelled in two campaigns in Greenville before entering the portal and taking his talents to Fayetteville, where he’ll be a fun piece to Arkansas pitching puzzle.
Root has a bit of a stockier frame and some funk to the delivery, but it’s a fast arm and his off-speed arsenal is amongst the best in the country.
The fastball is rather generic and won’t miss a ton of bats in the future, though he’s already been up to 97 MPH and has sat in the low-90s consistently. Root’s change-up is a potential plus pitch with advanced feel and command of the offering. The pitch hits the brakes hard and tumbles away from righties with ease.
The mid-80s cutter/slider hybrid isn’t far behind, flashing tight shape with teeth and a very high chase rate. It has missed bats a super high rate in 2025 despite being the least utilized pitch in his arsenal. Root’s upper-70s curveball flashes potential with big depth and sweep, too.
Root already does a good job of mixing up his arsenal and there’s a high floor with his profile.
54. Brandon Compton – 1B,OF – Arizona State Sun Devils
HT/WT: 6’1/225 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Arizona State | Age: 21.8
Leaving mistakes over the plate is something you shouldn’t do when Compton is up.
After missing his first year on campus due to UCL surgery, Compton slashed .355/.427/.661 with fourteen home runs, though the strikeouts piled up. There was an approach change on the Cape with Cotuit, leading to more walks and better swing decisions, plus Compton displayed better contact against heaters.
His swing is still a bit grooved and he can have trouble with spin, but he recognized pitches better during the summer. Compton is a violent rotator with legitimate bat speed and feel to backspin the baseball consistently, possessing above-average or better power overall. The hit tool will need to turn the corner, but it’s hard to ignore the power prowess.
As a defender, Compton has the chance to be a serviceable left fielder at the next level, though a first base role isn’t out of the cards given the size and physicality.
55. Angel Cervantes – RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Warren (CA) | Commitment: UCLA | Age: 17.10
One of the youngest players in the class, Cervantes is an intriguing arm out of southern California. Cervantes is a great athlete with a fluid delivery and a clean arm swing with little to no effort down the mound.
It’s led by a low-90s fastball that has a downhill plane with some ride and run to it. Given the projection of Cervantes’ frame, he could reach the mid-90s in due time and he’s already shown that, touching 96 MPH this spring.
The change-up is the best pitch in his arsenal and it’s a contender for the best cambio in the class. It’s a higher spin offering that hits the brakes halfway to home plate in the upper-70s to low-80s, diving away from lefties. Add in consistent feel to throw the pitch for strikes and it’s a potential plus offering.
He’ll throw in a curveball with high spin and shape manipulation, throwing both a vertical and sweepy breaking ball.
Given the command, pitchability, and arsenal strength, Cervantes has a legitimate case to be a starter at the next level, whether that be at UCLA or in the minor leagues.
He won’t turn 18 until after draft day, something model-friendly teams will value highly in their evaluations.
Film: TBA
56. Josh Hammond – RHP,SS
HT/WT: 6’1/215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Wesleyan Christian Academy (NC) | Commitment: Wake Forest | Age: 18.9
The son of High Point skipper Joey Hammond, Josh burst onto the scene as an arm after a loud showing during the 2023 summer circuit.
While the command itself is a work in progress and will need refinement, he has the makings of a true power pitcher. He has a very strong lower half down the mound, as well as extremely quick arm speed and fluidity down the mound.
The low-90s heater has touched 96 MPH in the past calendar year, coming in like a bowling ball and boring in on right-handed hitters. He’ll change the shape slightly and add more riding life, plus there’s exceptionally high spin rates on the pitch.
However, it’s the low-80s slider that has the most upside. It’s a beast of a pitch, featuring nasty sweep and bite that has left hitters floundering on occasion. There’s a good chance that the pitch becomes a plus offering at the end of the day.
The CH has heavy fade and there’s feel to throw strikes, too. He’ll need to iron out the inconsistent command, which seems to revolve around his pre-pitch turn out of the windup.
Hammond also has tools at the plate, including impressive juice in the stick. There’s a non-zero chance that he’s a bat at the next level, too. He is committed to attending Wake Forest.
Film: TBA
57. Trent Caraway – 3B – Oregon State Beavers
HT/WT: 6’2/203 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oregon State | Age: 21.3
One of the most prized prospects to make it to campus after the 2023 draft, Caraway would’ve been in contention for being the best freshman in the country had a broken finger not sidelined him for two months.
He’s a masher in every sense of the word. Uber-physical, loud bat speed, and robust power to all fields. He’s already cleared the 110 MPH exit velocity threshold on numerous occasions and his barrel feel should continue to improve as he gets more at-bats under his belt.
In his small sample during the spring, there were swing-and-miss concerns, but Caraway mitigated some of those concerns on the Cape, especially against fastballs. His approach looked much better and he cut down on his chases, though he does struggle with spin and hits the ball on the ground more often than not.
Caraway has the skills and arm strength to handle the hot corner as a professional, though his size may force him to move into a corner outfield position as he physically matures.
58. Ethan Porter – OF
HT/WT: 6’2/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Huntington Beach (CA) | Commitment: Oregon State | Age: 19.6
An uber-physical outfielder from Huntington Beach High, Porter is next in a long line of high-profile recruits to come out of the school.
At 6’2, 200 pounds, he’s incredibly strong with broad shoulders and barrel-chested features, though there’s a good amount of athleticism in his profile. He’s one of the more well-rounded hitters on the West Coast, displaying an excellent approach at the plate with impressive contact rates and exit velocities.
It’s a bit of a loud swing, though he’s on time with a compact swing and he seldom chases or whiffs. He’ll utilize the whole field to his advantage and his power is beginning to show up in-game, as he stays into his backside well and has significant hand strength with bat speed. He’s posted some of the healthier line drive/fly ball rates in the class, too.
Many love the profile in the outfield where he has excellent defensive instincts with range and solid arm strength, even after having Tommy John surgery not long ago.
He is one of the oldest bats in the class at 19.6, but that didn’t prevent Dante Nori from being a first-rounder in 2024. The Oregon State commit is expected to have a lot of eyes this coming spring against tough SoCal competition.
Film: TBA
59. AJ Russell – RHP – Tennessee Volunteers
HT/WT: 6’6/223 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21
After a stellar freshmen campaign for the Volunteers, Russell jumped into the weekend rotation to start the year, though an elbow injury lingered throughout the year. This injury resulted in a non-invasive version of Tommy John surgery, meaning there’s a chance that Russell will see time on the bump in 2025.
With that said, teams value loud data and Russell fits that bill, meaning he’ll have suitors even if he doesn’t see the mound before next July.
At 6’6, 223 pounds, Russell is a very large specimen with tons of projection, though some of the angles that he creates with his arm and body are insane. The fastball is one of the loudest metrically in the country. From a five-foot release height, Russell generates a ton of armside life from an extremely low VAA, leading to whiffs aplenty.
The low-80s slider is a sweepy monster with high spin rates and lift, utilizing it as an out-pitch to righties. There’s a loose change-up in there, though he’s struggled to command it.
Assuming Russell sees time in 2025 and adds more of a third pitch, he’ll go within the first five rounds next summer.
60. Nicky Becker – SS
HT/WT: 6’3/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Don Bosco Prep (NY) | Commitment: Virginia | Age: 18.7
Scouts are well acquainted with the Becker family, as Jeff played in Cleveland’s organization and Eric is expected to be a key piece in Virginia’s loaded offense as a sophomore.
Nicky is the next one in line and he’s as tooled up as they come, possessing one of the better power/speed packages in the class. He’s grown to 6’3, 180 pounds, and possesses a lean, projectable frame with standout athleticism on the diamond.
Becker has extremely quick hands and effortless bat speed, showing off solid power output to his pull side. Becker finds the barrel consistently and his pure contact skills are advanced with minimal warts. It’s a well-rounded offensive profile with the potential for average or better raw juice.
Becker is a plus to double-plus runner with great jumps and a loud second gear down the line. This speed allows him to cover plenty of ground at shortstop, where he’s a strong defender with solid footwork, big arm strength, and a good internal clock.
Finding this kind of potential at a keystone position is hard and that’s what has drawn attention towards him late in the summer. If he goes undrafted, he’d join Eric in Charlottesville.
61. Matt Scott – RHP – Stanford Cardinal
HT/WT: 6’7/245 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Stanford | Age: 21.6
A walking mountain of a human being, Scott is an uber-physical right-hander who traveled across the country to attend Stanford.
There’s not a ton of warts in his mechanics. They’re loose and easy, showcasing quality body control for his size, and there’s little effort overall.
The fastball jumped in velocity over the off-season, topping out at 98 MPH and sitting consistently in the mid-90s. The pitch lost some of its shape this year due to a drop in his release point, which hampered the results. He can manipulate the shape of the heater, but it’s playing down from what it was in 2024.
His primary secondary is a cutter-esque slider in the upper-80s with two-plane break and late bite. There’s a low-80s splitter that rounds out his arsenal, flashing a ton of depth and tumble when he can command it armside against lefties. There’s a secondary change-up with big fade, too.
Scott has primarily commanded the fastball at the knees and will need to elevate the heater more to find more success, but overall, his command and strike-throwing are trending in the right direction. Expect Scott to be in contention for ACC Pitcher of the Year in 2025.
Film: TBA
62. Triston “Murf” Gray – 3B
HT/WT: 6’4/230 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Fresno State | Age: 21.6
The 2023 Mountain West Freshman of the Year, Gray endured his early-season struggles before going on a tear in the second half of the year, which carried over to the Cape. On the Cape, Gray slashed .329/.367/.500 with nine doubles and five home runs, putting himself on the map with authority.
A physical infielder, Gray has a great mix of pure contact and power at the dish. While Gray is rather aggressive and chases often, his contact skills are excellent, posting a 95% in-zone contact rate at Fresno State this spring.
He feasts on heaters and seldom misses them, plus there are not many warts with spin. However, change-ups have been the biggest wart in 2025. His bat speed is outstanding and it’s above-average power to all fields, playing best to his pull-side. It’s a loud, loud bat and a solid mold of clay for a development program.
He has the body and arm to fit at third base, though his range and athleticism are fringy. He projects to stick there, though a move to right field could be possible.
63. James Ellwanger – RHP
HT/WT: 6’4/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Dallas Baptist | Age: 21.1
A 19th-round selection by the Washington Nationals in 2023, Ellwanger is a draft-eligible sophomore who had heavy buzz to his name his senior spring. He ended up at the pitching factory that is Dallas Baptist and he’s been able to hold the loud stuff that he had the previous spring.
While an injury kept him out for almost two months, Ellwanger saw time on the Cape with Cotuit, striking out 22 in 13 innings. He has excellent athleticism on the bump and electric arm speed from a higher release point.
The fastball has touched 99 MPH this spring, though he’ll consistently sit in the 93-96 MPH with solid carry out of the hand, missing bats at a consistent rate. He’s toyed with more of a sinker-esque offering as a second heater, too. He’s been predominantly fastball heavy and command is a work in progress, but it’s a potentially plus heater at the end of the day.
There’s two dynamic breaking balls in his arsenal, a mid-80s slider with two-plane tilt and a low-80s curveball with a ton of depth and sweep. There is a fringy change-up, as well, though he’s only thrown a handful since he got to campus.
Given the athleticism and operation, there’s a good chance that Ellwanger will grow into better command and strike-throwing. He’s leaning towards a Day 1 pick.
Film: TBA
64. Jordan Yost – SS
HT/WT: 6’0/170 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Sickles (FL) | Commitment: Florida | Age: 18.6
Another year, another Florida prep pop-up. Last year, it was Kellon Lindsey and this year, Jordan Yost is trending upwards amongst scouting circles.
It’s a profile that leans heavily into the hit-first and athletic fluidity spaces. At 6’0, 170 pounds, he’s not the biggest specimen on the planet, but he’s got wiry strength and notable projection to his frame. Yost does not miss heaters and stays within the zone, utilizing a short, compact stroke with intent to put the ball in the air.
The power has begun to show up this spring, as he’s already hit a couple of home runs in his senior year and possesses solid bat speed. Expect the power to increase as he fills out.
To add further to his profile, Yost is a plus runner underway with athletic motions and range at shortstop. There’s a lot to like with this profile and it’s hard to envision this kind of helium subsiding as the spring progresses.
65. Cooper Flemming – SS,RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Aliso Niguel (CA) | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Age: 18.11
While Flemming has seen opportunities as a two-way prospect, most believe that he’ll wind up being a highly coveted bat come July.
A left-handed bat with considerable projection to his frame, Flemming can really, really hit. His swing is simple and quiet with legitimate bat speed, tight turns, and barrel manipulation, covering the zone very well. He’ll utilize the whole field and consistently finds the barrel, punishing baseballs on a line.
There’s solid raw juice in the stick and he generates good lift on the baseball, which makes scouts believe that this power will soon translate in-game as he fills out physically. Pair this with mature plate discipline and you’ve got an enticing offensive profile.
He’s a solid average runner with good mobility, range, and arm strength in the dirt. It’s hard envisioning the profile leaving shortstop, though he may outgrow the position and move to his left or right.
There are enticing tools on the mound, as well. He’s been up to 93 MPH with the heater with an effortless delivery and possesses a high-spin curveball that projects as his best secondary.
He’s on the older side of the class, but that may not matter at the end of the day with his toolset. If he goes to college, he’ll attend Vanderbilt.
66. Jacob Parker – OF
HT/WT: 6’4/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Purvis (MS) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Age: 18.11
The more physical Parker twin, Jacob’s physicality and power help him stand out amongst his peers. Scouts are enamored with the ever-sought-after left-handed power in his bat, which grades out as double-plus raw juice to the pull side.
His swing plane can get steep and will result in grounders, but Parker’s huge strength, mammoth bat speed, and quick hands allow him to tattoo baseballs with a heavy barrel. He’s already reached 108 MPH on exit velocities and there’s more in the tank.
Parker’s approach is sublime, too. He rarely expands the zone and limits swing-and-miss, plus he’s shown very little warts against higher-end velocity. It’s a dynamic offensive profile that will produce a ton of damage.
In the field, he’s a classic right-field profile with loud arm strength. The footwork can be choppy on routes to the ball, though he’s progressing on that front. Both he and his twin brother, Joseph, are committed to Mississippi State.
67. Tre Phelps III – 3B,OF – Georgia Bulldogs
HT/WT: 6’2/202 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Georgia | Age: 21
A draft-eligible sophomore, Phelps pushed his way into the Georgia lineup with an impressive performance in a limited sample size, slashing .355/.442/.686 with ten home runs.
The first thing that stands out when diving into Phelps’ profile is the exceptional power in the stick. Phelps possesses incredible bat speed and lofts the ball often, tapping into his above-average to plus raw juice in-game.
He ambushes fastballs on the regular, posting a contact rate of 88% on them in 2024, though that has regressed in 2025. Spin can be a bit of an issue, as well. With that said, Phelps rarely struck out at Georgia, though his aggressive nature meant walks were few and far between.
Defensively, Phelps has the body and instincts to handle the hot corner, though the speed and arm strength translate well to right field, too. He’s made strides defensively since his prep days.
This is a profile that can easily sneak into the first round come July.
68. Tate Southisene – 3B,OF
HT/WT: 6’0/170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Basic Academy (NV) | Commitment: Southern California | Age: 18.9
Next up in the Southisene family line, there’s a chance that Tate goes higher in the draft than his brother, Ty.
He’s not a physically imposing player in the box at 6’0, 170 pounds, but his athleticism, sheer rotational force, and bat speed help him stand out. It’s a relaxed, closed stance at the plate with a low handset and his hands move violently through the zone, helping him create the bat speed he’s known for.
It’s a more linear bat path that is built for hard line drives, though there’s impressive raw juice to his pull side with lift, as he’s hit 107 MPH for a home run during PG National. It’s an explosive toolset, plus he’s got a mature approach and rarely chases.
His arm strength is impressive in the infield and outfield, possessing great carry and velocity into the mid-90s or higher. His footwork is strong at both positions and he has the speed to handle center field, though he fits best on the left side of the dirt or in right field.
Overall, it’s a tantalizing profile with bloodlines that teams look for. If he goes unselected, he’ll attend Southern California.
69. Gabe Davis – RHP – Oklahoma State Cowboys
HT/WT: 6’9/234 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Oklahoma State | Age: 21.8
At 6’9, 234 pounds, Davis is a behemoth of a human being and provides an interesting look on the mound. He’s uber-projectable and controls his body rather well for his size, though there’s still some kinks to work out with his delivery, most notably the stiffness down the mound.
After having a release height under six feet in 2023, Davis raised his release by half a foot, which hampered the fastball whiff rates a bit. With that said, he gets a ton of extension from a wide angle and sits in the mid-90s consistently, bumping 99 MPH at his peak with some cutting action.
It’s his cutter-esque slider that takes the headlines, though. It sits in the upper-80s and flashes tight shape and depth, becoming more of a cutter once it approaches 90 MPH.
He’s tinkered with a firm mid-80s cambio with some sink and a bigger low-80s curveball that plays off the slider. Should the command turn the corner, Davis is in contention for a starting role moving forward.
Film: TBA
70. Brooks Bryan – C
HT/WT: 6’2/222 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Troy | Age: 20.11
Bryan has been one of the best-kept secrets in all of college baseball over the past calendar year.
A physical backstop, Bryan’s calling card is exceptionally good power, as he posted impressive exit velocities consistently as a sophomore. He utilizes an upright, narrow stance pre-pitch before showcasing explosive bat speed and lift through the zone, allowing him to tap into above-average to plus power that plays best to his pull side.
Bryan does an excellent job of handling velocity and hammers heaters, plus he’s lowered his whiff rates against secondary pitches. He has kept strikeouts at bay and has drawn a copious amount of walks. It’s a well-rounded offensive profile.
He’s a solid athlete behind the dish, too. Bryan is a great blocker with a solid average arm and sound footwork, allowing him to stick back there long-term.
Film: TBA
71. Gage Wood – RHP – Arkansas Razorbacks
HT/WT: 6’0/205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Arkansas | Age: 21.6
Originally a two-way player out of high school, Wood’s arm talent trumped the stick and he became a coveted piece in Arkansas’ bullpen, ultimately earning starts towards the end of 2024.
While Wood’s command was lackluster as a freshman, it took a jump forward in 2024, walking just eight batters and throwing strikes at a 67% clip overall.
Wood’s fastball is leaned upon heavily and it’s quite electric. He’s been up to 97 MPH and holds 94-96 MPH throughout his stints, generating solid extension for his size and flashing good carry and life upstairs. He missed bats at a 28% clip at Arkansas in 2024 before seeing that figure jump to 38% on the Cape. In 2025, it sat north of 50% before a shoulder impingement put him on the sidelines.
His secondary command is lacking right now, though all three off-speed pitches flash potential. The mid-80s slider flashes firm shape and the upper-70s curveball has a ton of depth, missing bats at a high clip. There’s a splitter in there, as well, killing plenty of spin.
An uptick in secondary usage and command as a starter will help Wood’s overall profile.
72. Brock Ketelsen – OF
HT/WT: 6’4/202 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Valley Christian Schools (CA) | Commitment: Stanford | Age: 17.11
Ketelsen is a bit of an unknown, but his mix of tools and projection makes him a quality prospect at this stage in the cycle. At 6’4, 195 pounds, Ketelsen is rather lanky and features a lot of twitchy actions in his game.
A left-handed bat, Ketelsen has very impressive bat speed and displays accuracy with his barrel through the zone, staying short and direct to the baseball. There’s already present strength and power in the profile, mainly to the gaps and pull side, though as he adds weight to his frame, expect the power to tick up.
His hips open up violently and there’s natural loft to the swing. In the field, he’s likely a corner outfielder at the next level, though he’s able to cover a ton of ground thanks to his lengthy stride and quality speed.
He runs like a gazelle in the outfield and shows defensive maturity, giving him a solid outlook with the glove. He has also seen time on the bump, getting up to 92 MPH from the left side. Ketelsen is one of the youngest players in the class, too.
With that said, he is a Stanford commit, which is something to keep an eye on come draft day.
73. Chase Shores – RHP – LSU Tigers
HT/WT: 6’8/252 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Louisiana State | Age: 21.1
As a freshman, Shores had the looks of a potential top-ten pick in this class, but an injury led to Tommy John surgery and he spent the 2024 season rehabbing.
At 6’8, 252 pounds, Shores is incredibly physical and lanky, displaying quality body control and a ton of arm speed. The fastball was his calling card in 2023 and it’s easy to see why.
Shores’ heater flirted with triple digits regularly, reaching as high as 102 MPH. His command has taken a step forward from the prep days and the pitch can be an absolute demon in the zone, overpowering hitters with a ton of running life out of the hand. It’s a true sinker with lively horizontal movement.
The slider is into the mid-80s now with better bite and sweeping action, while the change-up has solid fade through the zone in the same velocity band.
His draft stock will hinge on his ability to stay healthy this spring and prove himself in a starting role. If he can, Shores is every bit of a Day 1 prospect.
74. Nolan Schubart – 1B,OF – Oklahoma State Cowboys
HT/WT: 6’5/234 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Oklahoma State | Age: 21.2
An uber-physical specimen, Schubart has some of the best power in the entire class and put together an outstanding campaign with Team USA this summer.
He is incredibly strong and is an imposing figure in the left-handed box, stepping in at 6’5, 234 pounds and there’s still projection remaining to his extra-large frame.
His swing features a ton of bat speed and leverage, allowing him to tap into his double-plus power from the left side, which is something scouts covet greatly. He’s already registered exit velocities over the 115 MPH echelon and his average of 97 MPH in 2024 was amongst the highest in the country. It’s absurdly good.
With that said, Schubart’s pure contact rates leave a bit more to be desired. He has yet to crack the 70% barrier over the course of a full year and will have issues with everything, though he’s very patient and doesn’t chase after pitches out of the zone.
Schubart’s had some run in the outfield and has the arm strength to handle a corner spot, though his route-running is subpar and a move to first base is in the cards down the road.
Film: TBA
75. Ben Jacobs – LHP – Arizona State Sun Devils
HT/WT: 6’1/195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Arizona State | Age: 21.1
After seeing limited time on the mound at UCLA, Jacobs transferred to Arizona State and broke out as a sophomore, striking out 102 batters in 66.1 innings.
An athletic and well-proportioned southpaw with big arm speed, Jacobs is a metric darling and has a ton of helium to his name after a strong summer showcase.
The fastball is quite electric. While the velocity sat in the low-90s primarily, Jacobs’ heater plays up thanks to its lively nature, possessing huge carry upstairs with good tailing action. Pair that with a lower release height and a flat approach angle and you’ve got the recipe for a whiff machine. Jacobs missed bats at a 33% clip in 2024, though that has come down slightly in 2025. It’s a very good offering. He’s more than just the heater, though.
His low-80s splitter has become his best secondary, flashing devilish depth and fade to right-handed hitters. There’s a firmer slider and a bigger curveball to round out the arsenal, too.
He’s shown better command of his secondaries and looks to vault himself into legitimate top two round conversation this spring.
Film: TBA
76. JD Thompson – LHP
HT/WT: 6’0/203 | Bat/Throw: R/L | School: Vanderbilt | Age: 21.9
An undersized southpaw from Texas, Thompson quietly had a fantastic sophomore campaign for the Commodores, striking out 74 batters in 52 innings with improved command in a starting role.
Thompson’s delivery features little effort and crossfire, creating deception for opposing batters. To go with that, Thompson hides the ball very well and features a high frontside with a fast left arm immediately following. This allows his low-90s heater to play up slightly from the velocity, though there’s other factors at play here.
The fastball is metrically sound with impressive carry and armside tail from a three-quarters release that features some flatness to the plate and has tickled 96 MPH. With added velocity, Thompson’s heater can be firmly placed in the “plus” bucket, though for now, it leans above-average.
Thompson’s low-80s cambio is dynamic, hitting the brakes hard halfway to the plate and tumbling away from the bats of right-handers, generating a 50% whiff rate on the Cape. In 2025, that whiff rate has skyrocketed to near 70%.
He has two breaking balls, with the low-80s slider featuring the highest upside. It’s a baby sweeper with the ability to land backfoot to righties. The mid-70s curveball brings added depth with similar spin metrics.
Overall, he’s a polished left-hander with consistent strikes and starter upside in pro ball.
77. Matthew Fisher – RHP
HT/WT: 6’3/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Evansville Memorial (IN) | Commitment: Indiana | Age: 19.3
A massive riser this past summer, Fisher has established himself as one of the top arms in the Midwest with a loud arsenal. He’s a physical presence on the mound with minimal effort and a quick right arm, releasing the baseball from a high three-quarters slot.
The fastball is explosive out of his hand with impressive spin rates, running up to 94 MPH with a ton of carry and slight cutting action. Hitters struggled to square up the heater up in the zone and Fisher should miss a healthy amount of bats with the pitch.
His upper-70s/low-80s breaking ball has more of a sweeper shape, though he’ll add more depth at times. There’s a firmer mid-80s cutter that gives him a bridge offering and he’ll flash a firm mid-80s change-up that has tailing action.
While he’s on the older side of the class, Fisher’s mix of stuff, strikes, and ease of operation will make him a favorite amongst scouting circles. He will be eligible in 2027 as a sophomore if he makes it to Indiana.
78. Brayden Jaksa – C
HT/WT: 6’6/210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Irvington (CA) | Commitment: Oregon | Age: 18.5
At 6’6″, 210 pounds, Jaksa is not your typical catching prospect. Jaksa has an extra large frame with proportionate strength and long levers to his body, giving him ample projection to his figure.
While he’s gangly, he does a great job of controlling his limbs and body on both sides of the ball. At the plate, his plate discipline has very little warts and there’s a ton of power projection in the stick. He stays within the strike zone and maintains a high contact rate thanks to a consistent bat path through the zone.
He has a heavy barrel through the zone with natural loft and leverage, allowing him to tap into legitimate all-field power that should grade out as above-average or plus when all is said and done.
Behind the dish, Jaksa is rather mobile for his size thanks to quality athleticism. He’s a good receiver with a strong arm, as well. He’s got a good shot to stick back there, but if he has to move positions, he fits best in a corner outfield spot with his arm strength. Jaksa’s college commitment belongs to the Oregon Ducks.
Film: TBA
79. Xavier Mitchell – LHP
HT/WT: 6’4/175 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Prestonwood Christian Academy (TX) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 19
A stringbean of a human being, Mitchell excelled in multiple outings with Team USA, earning rave reviews amongst scouts for his dynamic one-two punch.
There’s a lot of Alton Davis to his profile, from the way his projectable body looks to the way he moves down the mound. Mitchell operates from an over-the-top arm slot with good arm speed and deception, generating good carry to his low-90s fastball that plays well up in the zone. He’ll add and subtract horizontal movement to the heater to both sides of the plate, too.
However, his best pitch is an upper-70s/low-80s curveball with big depth, bite, and some lateral movement. The pitch drops to the dirt out of his hand and tunnels well off the heater, giving hitters fits at the plate.
He’ll throw a decent low-80s change-up with fading action to righties only, too. As he fills out, he should see more velocity in the tank. He will turn 19 right before the draft, making him a draft-eligible sophomore if he makes it to Texas.
Film: TBA
80. Trent Grindlinger – C
HT/WT: 6’3/210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Huntington Beach (CA) | Commitment: Mississippi State | Age: 18.11
Grindlinger has quietly had one of the better summer circuits of anyone in the class, hitting at every stop he’s been at. A physical catching prospect from Huntington Beach, Grindlinger is one of the best catch-and-throw guys in this class.
He has solid athleticism and moves well behind the dish with a very strong arm, throwing out would-be base stealers with ease on numerous occasions. He’s a near-lock to stay behind the plate long term. At the plate, he does expand the zone a bit, but he does a great job of fighting off strikeouts.
It’s a powerful swing with solid bat speed and he’s shown an ability to adjust to off-speed pitches, handling them well this summer. His swing incorporates a medium-sized leg kick before sticking to a wider base in two-strike counts.
He’ll pepper the gaps with line drives and there’s considerable raw juice in the bat during his BP rounds, primarily targeting his pull side. It’s a fun profile to dive into.
He’ll be on the older side, as he’ll turn 19 during All-Star Weekend in 2025, though he’s got the tools to be signed away from his Mississippi State commitment.
Film: TBA
81. Joseph Dzierwa – LHP – Michigan State Spartans
HT/WT: 6’8/200 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Michigan State | Age: 21.2
While Dzierwa was committed to Vanderbilt last summer, he opted to return to Lansing and take the Friday spot in the rotation. This decision has paid off handsomely to start the 2025 campaign, as he’s added velocity and has dominated opposing hitters to this point.
At 6’8, 200 pounds, Dzierwa is a walking stick figure. However, his body control for his size is excellent and his deceptive operation can be a nightmare for hitters. After averaging under 90 MPH on his heater in 2024, Dzierwa is sitting in the low-90s to open 2025, touching 95 MPH at his best. It has overwhelmed hitters thus far thanks to the aforementioned deception and life through the zone.
His best secondary has been his low-80s change-up, which dives away from right-handed bats and hitters struggle to pick it up. He’ll toy with a sweeping slider and a firmer cutter, as well, though they lag behind the fastball/change combo.
Assuming Dzierwa holds this for a full season, he has a chance to be a top three round selection and operate as a starter in the minor leagues.
82. Brett Crossland – RHP
HT/WT: 6’5/241 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Corona del Sol (AZ) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 19
At 6’5, 241 pounds, Crossland has physicality that is unmatched by his peers on the mound. It’s a deep arsenal for Crossland, who has seen his velocity creep towards the mid-90s this summer and he’s flirted with triple digits in side sessions this fall.
Given his size and longer levers, he’s had trouble syncing up his body, leading to inconsistent command. The fastball has tremendous carry and slight cut, sitting primarily in the 91-95 MPH bucket this summer and in the mid-90s across shorter stints.
When he’s in the zone, it’s an overpowering pitch, though it’s the pitch most affected by his inconsistent mechanics. With that said, there’s good pitchability here. His low-mid 80s slider and upper-70s curveball flash potential, plus his mid-80s change provides a weapon against lefties.
The slider features more sweeping shape, while the curveball possesses more 11/5 shape with immense depth.
The cambio features good sink and fade, matching arm speed to the heater. The command will need to improve, but there’s a good mold for a development team to work with. He will be 19 on draft day and is committed to Texas.
83. Anthony Pack Jr. – OF
HT/WT: 5’11/175 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Millikan (CA) | Commitment: Texas | Age: 18.6
If you’re looking for a Dillon Head/Braylon Payne clone in this class, look no further than Anthony Pack Jr. Pack is an exceptional athlete with a ton of twitch on both sides of the ball.
At the plate, Pack is a bit more of a slasher profile, though he’s got extremely quick hands, tight rotation, and bat speed that separates him a bit from his peers.
He’s employed more of a line-drive approach in recent viewings and while there’s some swing-and-miss, Pack is patient and racks up his walks. He’ll attack the gaps and utilize his plus speed to his advantage, plus there’s some pull side juice, too.
He’s a fit in center field long term thanks to the aforementioned plus speed, which enables him to get excellent reads off the bat and chase down fly balls with ease. He has the chance to be an exceptional defender when all is said and done. Overall, there’s a lot to like with the profile and there’s a good chance he’s a Day 1 prospect. Pack is committed to the University of Texas.
Film: TBA
84. Ryan Mitchell – SS
HT/WT: 6’2/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Houston (TN) | Commitment: Georgia Tech | Age: 18.5
The top prospect in the state of Tennessee, Mitchell is a highly athletic specimen with looseness, twitch, and projection.
Mitchell’s swing is a bit funky, featuring plenty of movement as he loads deeply into his back leg, though his compact swing and superb bat speed help me produce quality line drive contact.
He’s more of a slasher right now, though there’s sneaky pop in the stick with the amount of bat speed he possesses. Mitchell’s speed and affinity for the gaps will be what drives his extra-base hits. Overall, it’s a polished offensive profile that fits at the top of the lineup.
Defensively, his twitch shines in the dirt. He’s rather rangy with quality jumps to his left and right, plus his overall instincts are solid. It’s an average arm, which leaves the idea of second base in mind, but he should get reps at shortstop once he transitions to the next level.
The 6’2, 185-pound infielder is committed to Georgia Tech.
85. Nate Snead – RHP – Tennessee Volunteers
HT/WT: 6’2/212 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Tennessee | Age: 21.3
A projectable flamethrower from the Midwest, Snead has been one of the best relievers in college baseball for the past two years. Snead’s arsenal isn’t tailored for whiffs, but it’s fantastic arm talent with more on the way given the wiry frame.
Snead’s sinker has jumped the 100 MPH barrier on multiple occasions in shorter stints, sitting in the mid-90s across lengthier outings with dynamic sink and run. He’s worked on a low-90s cutter to get hitters off the heater and it’s fared nicely, missing bats over 35% of the time.
Snead has changed out his bigger breaking ball with an inconsistent shape for a sharp curveball in the low-80s with shape and bite. He’s rarely used a change-up, too.
If Snead can improve the fringy command and find consistency with the breaking ball, he’ll jump up boards. He will start for Tony Vitello’s group this spring, though in pro ball, he may be suited more for a late-inning relief role with what he’s shown in the past.
86. Brock Sell – OF
HT/WT: 6’1/185 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Tokay (CA) | Commitment: Stanford | Age: 18.8
While his last name may tell you otherwise, now’s a great time to begin buying stock in Brock Sell.
Sell is an exceptionally twitchy athlete on the field and his game has blossomed over the past year, turning into one of the highest upside profiles in this class. His swing is as simple as they come.
There’s very few wasted movements in his load and the bat explodes through the zone, taking tight turns to the baseball and lacing line drives to all fields.
He can be aggressive and expand the zone a bit, but there’s minimal swing-and-miss to his game and he does a great job of consistently getting the barrel to the baseball.
It’s a hit-over-power profile right now, though he’s begun to tap into more pull-side juice. His hands are very quick and there’s impressive bat speed there.
Sell has been clocked as an above-average to plus runner and has the defensive chops to make a legitimate case to stay in center field.
The arm strength is certainly there, getting into the low-90s from the outfield, plus he’s hovered around 90 MPH on the bump. He is older for the class and committed to Stanford, which is something to keep an eye on, but the tools look too good to pass up right now.
Film: TBA
87. Mason Pike – RHP,SS
HT/WT: 6’0/200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | School: Puyallup (WA) | Commitment: Oregon State | Age: 18.10
One of the top two-way talents in the country, Pike is incredibly athletic and has a chance to go high on both sides of the ball. With that said, some teams prefer Pike on the mound, where he flashes loud stuff.
It’s an effortful delivery and he’s struggled to hold his velocity deep into outings, but he’s been up to 97 MPH with explosive arm speed. He’ll hold low-90s throughout deeper outings, mixing his fastball shape based on location.
It’s a steeper plane with running life at the knees and he’ll flash more carry on the top rail. His two breaking balls are dynamic and have wipeout potential. The mid-80s slider has exceptional late bite and two-plane shape, while the upper-70s curveball features more depth.
Both pitches have excellent spin rates, too. His mid-80s change-up lags behind these pitches. If teams prefer the switch-hitter, there’s the potential for solid power and defense on the left side of the infield.
He’s aggressive and can get out of sync from both sides of the plate, though he’s more polished from the right side. He has strong instincts on the dirt with loud arm strength, though his physical body may move him to third base.
If Pike makes it to campus, he’ll join Mitch Canham’s crew in Corvallis.
Film: TBA
88. Angel Laya – OF
HT/WT: 6’3/190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Eastlake (CA) | Commitment: Oregon | Age: 18.8
Laya has gained significant helium in recent months thanks to a mixture of loud tools and an easy left-handed swing with projectable power. While he’s become more physical over the past calendar year, he’s not lost the athleticism that has scouts enamored on both sides of the ball.
There’s natural loft to his buttery smooth left-handed swing and loud bat speed, giving him substantial power projection as he continues to fill out his frame. He’s still rather projectable with lanky levers to his body.
The hit tool continues to improve, as well. His barrel accuracy and swing repeatability are improving, plus he’s gotten more consistent with keeping his chases to a minimum.
Defensively, Laya fits best in right field, though he has the speed to handle center field in a pinch. There’s a good case that his arm is the best on the West Coast, as he’s gotten up to 96 MPH from the grass with great carry and accuracy.
All in all, it’s an enticing profile. If he goes undrafted and makes it to Oregon, he’d be eligible again in 2028.
89. Alec Blair – OF
HT/WT: 6’6/195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: De La Salle (CA) | Commitment: Oklahoma | Age: 18.8
A prominent two-sport star, Blair’s toolset is tantalizing to baseball scouts. While he’s a top fifty recruit on the hardwood nationally, Blair’s projection, raw power, and defensive prowess put him on a high pedestal for baseball scouts.
At 6’6, 195 pounds, Blair is super lanky with a ton of physical projection remaining to his frame. He employs a very wide stance from the left side, taking up the whole box in some cases, though he’s working on repeating his swing consistently, as his levers create inconsistencies.
Scouts expect Blair to adjust and rein in his levers in due time. His plate discipline has little warts and he racks up walks at a solid rate, rarely expanding the zone. His power potential has scouts’ attention the most and for good reason.
Blair has already registered multiple EVs over 100 MPH in-game and his power translates to both sides of the ballpark. As he fills out, there’s a chance his power can reach the plus plateau.
Blair glides in the outfield with long strides and covers plenty of ground, plus his route-running is advanced. This gives him the chops to stick in center long term, though he’ll need to refine his footwork and jumps. He is expected to be a tough sign as a two-sport signee at Oklahoma.
Film: TBA
90. Nicholas Partida – SS,RHP
HT/WT: 6’0/190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Pearland (TX) | Commitment: Texas A&M | Age: 18.8
One of the best two-way prospects in the country, Partida has excellent tools on both sides of the ball and impressed at every stop this summer.
While he’s already rather physical with minimal projection at 6’0, 190 pounds, Partida possesses a sublime approach at the plate with a loose swing and excellent bat-to-ball skills. Partida posted a 91% contact rate across a sizeable sample this summer with quick hands, good bat speed, and an accurate barrel.
It’s average power that plays best to his pull side and there’s a chance for above-average pop as he begins to lift the ball more. His body fits better at third base, but he’s a reliable defender at shortstop with great arm strength, soft hands, and good footwork.
As an arm, Partida has grown significantly on the bump. He’s been up to 97 MPH in shorter stints, sitting in the low-mid 90s with some steepness to the plate and tailing action away from lefties, some cut to righties.
His change-up has better potential than the curveball, hitting the brakes hard with good arm speed and tumbling life in the low-80s. The curveball has two-plane tilt in the mid-70s, though it can get soft at times. The two-way talent is committed to Texas A&M.
Film: TBA
91. Anthony Eyanson – RHP – LSU Tigers
HT/WT: 6’2/195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Louisiana State | Age: 20.9
Between his frame and delivery, budding stuff, and model-friendly age, there’s a ton to like with Eyanson’s profile. His delivery is smooth and easy, displaying fluid movements down the bump and a higher arm slot that allows the breaking pitches to play well.
A natural supinator, Eyanson’s fastball sat in the low-90s this spring, but in shorter stints this summer, he ran the heater up to 97 MPH. It’s a cut-heavy heater that has struggled to miss bats given the steep plane, high release, and supination bias, but that can be a development focus for an organization.
Eyanson’s two breaking balls are the stars of the show. The low-80s slider flashes quality bite with late sweep and some depth, projecting as the bigger bat-misser right now. He can run it into the mid-80s with more firmness and scouts want to see more of that. The mid-70s curveball is a banger with big depth and Eyanson uses it more to land for strikes. There’s a splitter, too, though it’s seldom used.
After performing well in a big role for UC San Diego, Eyanson took his talents to Baton Rouge, where he has thrived in the Saturday role for the Tigers.
Film: TBA
92. Shane Sdao – LHP
HT/WT: 6’2/170 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Texas A&M | Age: 21.9
An uber-projectable southpaw, Sdao turned heads in a loud sophomore campaign that has seen him split time between the bullpen and the rotation. Sdao’s arm speed really stands out at first glance, maintaining it with all three of his pitches and working quickly down the bump with some deception.
The fastball has solid carry up in the zone with some slight cut, working primarily in the low-90s, though Sdao has reared back for 96 MPH on occasion.
The low-80s sweepy slider is the best secondary and got whiffs at a 44% clip in 2024. There’s some lift paired with ten inches of sweep in the pitch shape and he’s shown an ability to backfoot the pitch to righties. He turns over a quality mid-80s cambio, as well.
Unfortunately, Sdao underwent elbow surgery in September of 2024 and will miss the 2025 season as a result. His draft status may be a bit complicated by this, as Texas A&M is not shy with their NIL money, but Sdao’s track record of success and stuff has teams eager to take him.
93. John Stuetzer – SS,OF
HT/WT: 5’11/185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Pope (GA) | Commitment: Florida State | Age: 18.9
While he’s a solid WR for Pope High School, Stuetzer is getting major attention from Georgia scouts because of his twitchy athleticism and speed.
He’s a physical specimen on the field, though he’s one of the quickest players in the class with plus or better speed that translates to the basepaths and outfield.
While there’s a good chance that he can stick in the infield, his range in center is exceptional with great reads, jumps, and closing speed. His arm strength is average at both positions, as well.
Offensively, Stuetzer has some warts, though his profile screams table-setter. It’s a compact bat path with a flatter plane that features loud bat speed and uber-quick hands. It’s a very simple swing, featuring little movements during his load, and he’ll abuse the gaps consistently. There’s some sneaky pop in the bat to his pull side, too.
Stuetzer is committed to play for Link Jarrett’s Florida State squad and he’d be eligible in 2028 as a junior.
94. Jared Spencer – LHP – Texas Longhorns
HT/WT: 6’3/210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Texas | Age: 22
Spencer was draft-eligible as a junior last year at Indiana State, but a lackluster performance saw him enter the portal and go to Texas. Max Weiner has transformed Spencer and turned him into one of the more solid senior profiles in the class.
Spencer has a true three-pitch mix, starting with a sinker in the mid-90s that has touched 98 MPH. He can add and subtract carry to it, though he’ll try to paint the edges and bore it in on the hands of lefties.
His upper-80s slider is a powerful offering with bullet-esque shape and snap, returning a whiff rate of 50% on the year. His biggest development is the upgraded cambio, which features heavy sinking life in the mid-80s and improved command.
He can still lose the command at times, but he’s limited the opposition to thirteen walks on the year in 31.2 innings.
If Spencer keeps this performance up, he’ll be one of the first seniors off the board and could fly through the minors.
95. Johnny Slawinski – LHP
HT/WT: 6’3/185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Lyndon B. Johnson (TX) | Commitment: Texas A&M | Age: 18.4
An impressive athlete with a stringbean frame, Slawinski is a dynamic mover down the bump with tons of projection, deception, and pitchability that scouts covet. It’s a quick arm from a lower slot and natural deception, as he hides the ball well and creates some crossfire action.
Slawinski has yet to throw exceptionally hard, as he’s been in the 89-92 MPH bucket thus far and maxing out at 93 MPH, but the heater gets on hitters quickly with good life and command to both sides of the plate.
Given the projection and arm speed, there’s a good chance that Slawinski can throw much harder in the spring. His high-spin change-up is sold very well in the upper-70s, featuring tons of fading and tumble away from righties and excellent velocity separation from the heater.
The mid-70s breaking ball projects more as a two-plane curveball with good bite and shape, though he’ll manipulate the shape and present a pure sweeper. He projects to be 18.4 on draft day, which further helps his model-friendly traits.
It’s top 100 potential at the end of the day. Slawinski is committed to Michael Earley’s crew in College Station.
Film: TBA
96. Max Williams – OF – Florida State Seminoles
HT/WT: 6’2/207 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Florida State | Age: 20.10
Williams spent his first year of college ball at Alabama before transferring and becoming a top-of-the-lineup power threat at Florida State, slashing .309/.382/.581 with 14 home runs in 62 games.
Williams is a physical left-handed bat with quite a bit of pop in the stick, posting a 90th percentile EV of 109 and a maximum EV of 114 in 2024. Williams is hitting the ball just as hard as he did in 2024, plus he’s beginning to tattoo the baseball in the air. His groundball rate has come down and his fly ball rate has gotten close to 30%.
With that said, Williams’ hit tool is a giant work in progress, displaying unhealthy chase rates above 40% and significant whiff concerns. The approach needs serious attention and he’ll need to lift the ball more, but he’s shown adaptability and has fought off massive strikeout rates in Tallahassee.
Given the physicality in his frame, Williams isn’t the fleetest of foot and his average arm will be suited best in left field. The power is the true selling point here.
Film: TBA
97. Kane Kepley – OF – North Carolina Tar Heels
HT/WT: 5’8/180 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: North Carolina | Age: 21.4
Looking for a high-floor table-setter to lead your lineup? Look no further than Kane Kepley.
Originally a member of the Liberty Flames, Kepley followed Scott Jackson to North Carolina, where Kepley will be tasked with replacing Vance Honeycutt in center field.
Kepley is built similarly to Cleveland farmhand Tommy Hawke, though Kepley has the better hit tool. Kepley’s pure contact skills are outrageously good and his approach is as pristine as it gets.
He’s not fazed by velocity or spin and posted a contact rate of 90% this spring before an 89% contact rate on the Cape. Kepley is relatively passive and chases at a minute rate, racking up a ton of walks and keeping strikeouts to a bare minimum.
The hit tool is miles ahead of the power in his compact frame, though there’s solid bat speed and some loft to his pull side. Defensively, Kepley has the speed, route-running, and instincts to play the “eight” at the collegiate level, though he may be destined for a left-field role down the road. It’s a limited upside profile, but there’s a very high floor to go with it.
98. Ryan Weingartner – 2B,OF – Penn State Nittany Lions
HT/WT: 5’11/184 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Penn State | Age: 21
The first thing that stands out with Weingartner’s profile is how polished his offensive toolset is. Weingartner’s pure hit tool may be the best in college baseball, as he’s rarely whiffing on pitches, minimizing chases, and hammering pitches in the zone.
It’s a fantastic approach with excellent barrel control/consistency and some feel to lift the baseball over the fence. The pop in the bat is rather sneaky, as his frame is on the smaller side, but his maximum exit velocity has already touched the 110 MPH echelon in 2025.
It’s an athletic gait on the basepaths with solid speed, as well. On the defensive side, Weingartner has a good arm, though he’s ran into trouble with errors due to rushing plays. His athleticism fits best at shortstop, though this is a profile that could see time in center field at the next level.
At this rate, Weingartner projects to be the best bat in Penn State’s lineup and there’s a good chance he hears his name called within the first five rounds.
Film: TBA
99. Tim Piasentin – 3B
HT/WT: 6’3/205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Foothills Composite (AB) | Commitment: Miami | Age: 18.3
A physical left-handed hitter from Alberta, Piasentin has raised eyebrows amongst scouts for the past few months.
It’s explosive bat speed with some compactness already there, getting exit velocities that are encroaching the 110 MPH echelon with wood bats. Yes, wood bats. It’s a violent swing that’s tailormade to do damage in the air, especially against heaters.
He has handled velocity well across tournament events with the Canadian National Team, though he has shown struggles with spin to this point. There are similarities to current Rays farmhand Nathan Flewelling from last year’s class.
In the field, the body screams third base. He can get flat-footed and struggle to move fluidly to his left/right, but there’s no denying the arm strength here. He has the tools to stick at the hot corner, but a move to right field is in the cards.
He’ll be on the younger side of the class and has a commitment to the University of Miami.
100. Carson Brumbaugh – SS,RHP
HT/WT: 6’2/196 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Edmond Santa Fe (OK) | Commitment: Arkansas | Age: 18.9
Brumbaugh was one of the highest upside two-ways in the country as an underclassman, but an arm injury kept him off the mound this summer and scouts took notice of the bat.
He’s a toolshed with high-end athleticism and twitch, possessing loud offensive upside in the future. Brumbaugh has a strong lower half and utilizes it well in his swing, displaying solid hip/shoulder separation that leads to impressive bat speed, rotation, and barrel whip through the zone.
He’s produced impact to all fields this summer and while there’s some swing-and-miss, it’s hard to ignore the pure tools on display.
Defensively, he has the arm strength to handle shortstop, plus he has soft hands, range, and great defensive instincts. He can make throws from many angles and has electric flair to his game.
There’s little doubt that he moves away from an up-the-middle spot moving forward. If teams want to see him back on the mound, he’s a legit relief prospect with a mid-90s heater at his best and a diabolically good mid-80s slider. Brumbaugh is slated to attend classes at Arkansas if he goes unselected.
101. JB Middleton – RHP – Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles
HT/WT: 6’0/178 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Southern Miss | Age: 21.7
An athletically gifted right-hander, Middleton has made the transition from reliever to starter and signs point to him starting at the next level.
It’s exceptional arm speed from a higher slot, which has allowed him to generate good carry to the heater. With that said, the fastball doesn’t miss a ton of bats at this time. He has touched 98 MPH in starts and sits in the 93-96 MPH range consistently, manipulating pitch shape at times. Sometimes he’ll cut the ball, other times he’ll add tailing life. There’s very good extension down the mound, as well. It’s an interesting mold of clay.
The tightly-spun slider in the upper-80s is the best offering in his arsenal, though. A gyro breaker with plenty of depth, the pitch regularly touches 90 MPH and grades out well. He’ll toy with a hard change-up in the upper-80s, playing well against lefties when he executes.
Given the athleticism and pitch mix, a starting role is possible at the next level. If not, he could be a quick-moving reliever.
102. Luke Hill – SS – Ole Miss Rebels
HT/WT: 6’1/200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Mississippi | Age: 21.3
After adding more than ten pounds of muscle to his frame during the off-season, Hill has found himself gathering some helium to start the 2025 season. Hill was impressive in our look during the Shriners Classic, going 5-for-9 with two home runs and a triple against Arizona, Texas, and Clemson, three quality opponents.
The biggest question mark coming into the season was his power, as he had only three home runs to his name in 2024. He’s already exceeded that total in twenty-one games in 2025 and he’s shown good pop to both sides of the ballpark thanks to quick hands and very good bat speed. To pair with the power uptick, Hill possesses strong bat-to-ball skills with a willingness to hit to all parts of the field.
It’s a strong offensive profile that is beginning to look better and better.
Hill has flipped between second and third base to open the 2025 campaign and has flashed solid tools at both positions. It’s a strong arm across the diamond with a smooth glove and range. He’ll likely stay up the middle and should get some run at shortstop at the next level.
103. Kyle Lodise – SS – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
HT/WT: 5’11/180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | School: Georgia Tech | Age: 21.8
Lodise spent the first two years of his collegiate career at DII Augusta University, where he slashed .350/.450/.584 with 23 home runs and 44 stolen bases. During this past portal cycle, Lodise went north and enrolled at Georgia Tech, where he’ll replace Payton Green in the Yellow Jackets infield.
He’s got twitchy actions on both sides of the ball and it’s a smattering of average or better tools throughout his profile. The swing is more linear than it is lofted, meaning he’s more of a line drive hitter with a flatter swing plane.
He’ll attack the gaps and shoot liners back up the middle primarily, though he’s shown some feel to lift the ball to his pull-side. Lodise doesn’t chase a ton, taking his walks in bunches, and the pure contact skills are there.
Furthermore, Lodise can be a threat on the basepaths, flashing above-average speed. In the field, he projects more as a utility type, though the twitch, actions, and range lead some to believe that he can handle the “six” long term. He has looked very comfortable in the ACC.
104. Mason Ligenza – OF
HT/WT: 6’5/205 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Tamaqua Area (PA) | Commitment: Pittsburgh | Age: 18.5
An uber-projectable specimen from Pennsylvania, Ligenza broke out at the Area Code Games with an eye-opening display of power/speed tools.
It’s significant impact from the left side of the plate with a thunderous barrel through the zone with tons of bat speed. It’s plus power potential given the projection to his frame at 6’5, 205 pounds. His swing can get unknotted due to the length of his limbs, plus his lower half tends to get stiff, which does lead to some swing-and-miss to his game.
With that said, he’ll benefit heavily from a development program that can get his swing in control.
To add to the tools, Ligenza moves very well for his size and has been clocked running 6.4 60 times as recently as February. He fits in a corner outfield spot with an average arm and range to his game.
Assuming a team can buy him out of his Pitt commitment, Ligenza is a prospect who should prosper in pro ball.
105. Aidan West – 2B,3B
HT/WT: 6’2/210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | School: Long Reach (MD) | Commitment: NC State | Age: 18.2
West boasts a powerful and athletic build with a sweet left-handed swing that scouts have fallen in love with in recent months. He employs a slightly open stance from the left side with excellent hip/shoulder separation and little effort to a powerful swing.
There’s a ton of bat speed with a flatter swing plane, though he’s shown the ability to generate leverage and lift the ball to his pull-side with authority. His swing can get long and off-balance, plus he’s a bit aggressive, but that can be cleaned up with player development programs.
His offensive upside is considerable with this in mind. In the dirt, West possesses smooth hands, body control, and a strong arm across the diamond.
His body profile suggests a move to his right is possible down the line, though his quick release and instincts give him a shot at shortstop. He’ll be on the younger side of the class at 18.2 on draft day, too. West is committed to Elliott Avent’s crew in Raleigh.
106. Briggs McKenzie – LHP
HT/WT: 6’2/185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | School: Corinth Holders (NC) | Commitment: Louisiana State | Age: 18.9
One of the best arms in the state of North Carolina, McKenzie is a deceptive and crafty southpaw that has seen an uptick in velocity to start his senior year.
After sitting primarily in the upper-80s last summer, he’s already gotten up to 94 MPH this spring and has found more low-90s velocity consistently. There’s decent carry and solid extension, though the greatest asset here is the a