Why the Giants’ Trade Hesitance Shows Faith in Bryce Eldridge

For years, the San Francisco Giants have gone into the offseason with the same goal: to upgrade their team externally and draw bigger names to the Bay Area.

However, it’s now January, and the Giants have once again fallen short of most of their top targets.

The Giants were rumored to be the top potential suitor for Corbin Burnes, but missed out, with Burnes signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks. They were also rumored to be a team to watch for lefty Max Fried, but he elected to sign with the New York Yankees.

They’ll also be losing two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he opted to leave the club early in the offseason.