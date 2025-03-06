Atlanta Braves Top 15 Prospects

The challenge for Fuentes is finding a reliable secondary off of the fastball as he landed all other offerings for a strike barely more than half of the time. His slider is ahead of his splitter, but both have a long way to go. The good news is, Fuentes won’t turn 20 years old until mid June and has

12. Rolddy Muñoz – RHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $30,000 – ATL (2017) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL Slider COMMAND FV 55/55 70/70 40/40 40+

Muñoz had been Rule 5 eligible for multiple seasons, but was added to the Braves 40 man roster following a 2024 campaign where he struck out 34% of High-A and Double-A batters while trimming his walk rate. He averages 98 MPH with his fastball, touching triple digits, but it leaves a lot to be desired shape wise.

His avenue to the big leagues is his 70 grade slider at 88-91 MPH with sharp, late bite. Opponents hit just .140 against the pitch with an OPS south of .500 in 2024, while righties in particular had little chance, hitting below .100. Muñoz should be a solid relief option with a chance to pitch at high leverage if he can improve his fastball shape.

13. Herick Hernandez – LHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 5’10″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (129), – ATL (2014) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL Slider Changeup COMMAND FV 50/55 55/60 35/45 35/45 40+

Hernandez saw things click on the mound in his sophomore JuCO season at Miami Dade, striking out nearly 30% of hitters. The Reds drafted Hernandez in the 19th round of the 2023 draft, but Hernandez elected to attend the University of Miami where he struggled in terms of run prevention but maintained his gaudy swing and miss numbers, with a strikeout rate of 29% in 70 1/3 innings.

His arm action is long, sweeping behind him as his shoulders point uphill, before releasing the ball straight over the top. His sling shot delivery creates a unique look for hitters with a release point that allows him to create plenty of backspin/ride. The over-the-top nature results in a high 6.3 foot release height, but he averages more than 20 inches of induced vertical break on the 91-93 MPH heater. Hernandez’s best pitch is his gyro slider that flashes plus. The downward action really plays up from his release point and is effective to lefties and righties. The changeup and overall command are a work in progress for Hernandez but he is an intriguing lefty with a good feel to spin the baseball.

14. Blake Burkhalter – RHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (76) – ATL (2022) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL Cutter Slider Changeup COMMAND FV 55/55 50/55 45/45 35/40 50/55 40+

One of the best relievers in the nation at Auburn, the Braves drafted Burkhalter with the intention of stretching him out as a starter. Tommy John surgery wiped out his 2023 season, delaying his first full pro campaign to 2024 as he returned to the mound in June. Burkhalter’s velocity climbed as he shook the rust off with his fastball boasting the cut-ride that helped him generate plenty of whiff within the zone as an amateur.

His cutter in the upper 80s is his best secondary offering, picking up plenty of weak contact, particularly against right-handed hitters. His slider lags behind the fastball and cutter, but has a chance to develop into a serviceable third offering. Burkhalter’s arsenal is more geared for getting right-handed hitters out with an OPS allowed below .600 against same-handed hitters, compared to .720 against lefties. Burkhalter projects best as a swing man, but assuming his stuff ticks up in shorter spurts, he could miss enough bats to be a quality relief option. He has the ingredients to be a good Swiss-Army Knife of sorts for a pitching staff.

15. Jhancarlos Lara – RHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10,000 – ATL (2021) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL Slider Cutter COMMAND FV 50/55 60/70 40/50 30/35 40+

Lara has high-octane stuff, but struggles to find the zone, walking 16% of batters in 2024. His fastball averaged 97.5 MPH in 2024, though characteristics leave a bit to be desired, resulting in too much hard contact. His plus slider is his best pitch, picking up big whiff numbers at 90 MPH while holding opponents to roughly a .170 batting average.

While the Braves have utilized Lara as a starter at the lower levels, he projects best as a relief arm who could easily boast high-leverage stuff in shorter spurts as he has already proven capable of reaching 101 MPH with is fastball. His command will need to come along to even develop into a reliable relief option.

Other Names to Watch

John Gil – INF – (Low-A): Signing for just over $100,000 as part of the 2023 IFA class, Gil hit his way off the Complex and to Low-A Augusta for two months in his age 18 season in 2024. After hitting .285 with a .409 OBP in the DSL in 2023, Gil posed a nearly identical slash line (.286/.403/.389) in his 51 games at the Complex last season. While power may not be a part of his game, Gil has walked 80 times in his first 138 games and has piled up 60 stolen bases in 71 attempts. He’s a bigger body for a teenager, leading many to believe that he has staying power at shortstop.

Elison Joseph – RHP – (Double-A): A Rule 5 candidate this past offseason, Elison Joseph went unselected after throwing just over 20 innings in his career above High-A. However, Joseph was one of the most dominant relievers in the minor leagues a season ago, throwing to a 2.04 ERA and striking out 76 in 53.0 IP between High-A Rome and Double-A Mississippi. His fastball/slider combination accumulates whiffs in droves, with the upper 90s fastball generating a 36% in-zone whiff rate and the slider resulting in a .145 BAA a season ago. Command issues are holding Joseph back from being a top 15 prospect in this system, but he could easily become a bullpen piece for Atlanta if he reins in the stuff.

Cade Kuehler – RHP – (High-A): The 22-year-old was Atlanta’s second round pick in 2023 out of mid major Campbell University in North Carolina–the same school that has given us both Zach Neto and Thomas Harrington in recent drafts. Kuehler was lighting up the radar gun in the mid-to-high 90s in his draft year at Campbell in 2023, but showed diminished fastball velocity before undergoing Tommy John Surgery midway through the 2024 season. Kuehler is an advanced arm with a feel for four unique pitches, and he will certainly be someone to monitor when he returns with a fresh UCL in 2026.

Nick Montgomery – C – (CPX): Atlanta nearly doubled Montgomery’s slot value in the fifth round of this past draft to pry him away from Arizona State. The size is the first thing that jumps out about Montgomery, checking in at 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds behind the dish. How he maneuvers with that frame will be the deciding factor in whether he sticks behind the dish or not, but the immense pop from the young 19-year-old leaves no shortage of intrigue for a player yet to make his professional debut.

Jose Perdomo – SS – (DSL): One of the prized possessions of the 2024 IFA class, Perdomo signed for a whopping $5 million with the Braves before missing all but eight DSL games with a hamstring issue last season. There’s hardly anything to take away from Perdomo’s 20 at-bat sample in the DSL, but the shortstop has long been regarded as having one of the more advanced hit tools in the class and staying power at shortstop. The pricetag along makes him a name to watch.

Anderson Pilar – RHP – (MLB): Pilar was selected by the Braves from the Marlins organization in the Rule 5 Draft this past December, meaning Pilar has to spend the entirety of the 2025 MLB season on the active roster, assuming health. The newly-turned 27-year-old carved from High-A to Triple-A in the Marlins organization in his one full season with them, throwing to a 2.64 ERA and a 71/13 K/BB ratio in 58 innings of work. Pilar’s cutter/slider combination is a shaping nightmare for hitters, and he could ride his supination skills to high leverage if it all works out in Atlanta.

Luke Sinnard – RHP – (CPX): Sinnard was the 99th overall pick in this past year’s draft after striking out 114 hitters and walking just 25 in 86.1 IP out of Indiana’s starting rotation in 2023. The Western Kentucky transfer could’ve given Hoosiers head men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson some frontcourt depth, checking in at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds. The wrinkle in Sinnard’s process was that he missed all of the 2024 college season while recovering from Tommy John Surgery, but the Braves enjoyed what they saw enough in bullpen settings to pull the trigger in the third round. Sinnard’s low 90s heater and pair of breaking balls make him an interesting follow when he toes the mound in a game setting in 2025.

Diego Tornes – OF – (DSL): Signing for just under $2.5 million with the Braves in January, Tornes was a priority for Atlanta in this past IFA cycle. The Cuban-born outfielder won’t turn 17 years old until July 3rd, but he’s already 6-foot-2 and has scouts salivating over what could come from his all-around game. The switch hitting outfielder can’t see a Rated R movie yet, but the billing is certainly there.