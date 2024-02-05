Top 10 Best Catchers for the 2024 MLB Season

If you’re looking for the next star that could help the Houston Astros to sustain what’s been a borderline dynastic run over the last seven seasons, look no further than Yanier Diaz.

In just 104 games in his rookie season, Diaz homered 26 times, drove in 60 runs and posted an .846 OPS. Diaz could stand to walk more (11 times in 377 plate appearances a season ago), and gets mixed marks behind the plate (four defensive runs saved, -3.0 framing grade in 2023).

But his power profile is extremely intriguing, and with Martín Maldonado departing to join the Chicago White Sox in the offseason, Diaz should get an extended run at catcher in 2024.

Diaz, though, is one of the honorable mentions for our top 10 catchers list in 2024, having just missed out on cracking the countdown.