The Top 10 Best Players in the AL West for the 2024 Season

6. Marcus Semien

It’s amazing how well both of the massive free agent splashes that the Rangers made on position players have worked out. After a sluggish first two months in Arlington, Semien has been everything the Rangers wanted and more.

From June 1 until the end of 2022, Semien posted an .810 OPS with a 125 WRC+. In 2023, he led the American League in hits, adding 29 bombs and an .826 OPS. All of that paired with ranking within the top-10 in the league in OAA (15), Semien finished with a bronze medal in the AL MVP race for the second time in three years and the third time in five years.

Semien really is a complete player. Power, defense, speed (stole 14 bases but ranks in the 85th percentile of the league in Sprint Speed per Baseball Savant), and a quality plate approach. He strikes out a miniscule 14.6% of the time, doesn’t chase and seldom swings and misses. Chris Young and crew really struck gold on that signing.

5. Jose Altuve

The best second baseman of the last decade just continues his tirade. After turning in his best offensive season in 2022 highlighted by a whopping 161 WRC+, Altuve followed it up by slashing .311/.393/.522/.915 at age 33. He is also now walking more over the last two years than ever before while continuing to keep his strikeout rate under 20%.

Altuve played just 90 games after getting hit on the wrist by a pitch in the World Baseball Classic back in March, cutting his 2023 campaign nearly in half. Despite all of that, he posted a 4 fWAR.

The one caveat here is that Altuve’s defense really deteriorated in 2023 (-13 DRS, -3 OAA) and some of his peripherals raise an eyebrow. Altuve has never blown up exit velocity readings, so ranking low in those areas is the norm for him. The issue is his xBA dropped by an alarming 52%, and his xwOBA decreased by 34%.