The Top 10 Best Pitchers in the AL Central for the 2024 Season

The best pitcher in the American League Central a year ago was Sonny Gray, who went 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA, 2.83 FIP and MLB-best 0.4 HR/9 across 184 innings for the Minnesota Twins, finishing runner-up to Gerrit Cole in AL Cy Young Award voting.

Gray won’t get a chance to repeat as the best pitcher in the division, because the three-time All-Star departed in the offseason to join the St. Louis Cardinals on a three-year, $75 million deal.

Gone is Gray, although a slew of other veterans — Jack Flaherty (Detroit Tigers), Michael Wacha (Kansas City Royals), Erick Fedde (Chicago White Sox), Kenta Maeda (Tigers), Seth Lugo (Royals) and Michael Soroka (White Sox) — joined the AL Central. All of those arms fell just short of cracking our countdown of the 10 best pitchers in the AL Central for the 2024 season.

Honorable Mention: Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins

2023 Stats: 8-6 with a 3.43 ERA, 3.96 FIP, 9.10 K/9 and a 2.4 fWAR across 144 1/3 innings pitched