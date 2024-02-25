The Chicago Cubs Won Their Staring Contest for Cody Bellinger

When free agency began all the way back in November, most people would have viewed it as a likely outcome for Cody Bellinger to return to the Chicago Cubs through free agency.

Last year, the match between Bellinger and Chicago was one made in heaven, as the two sides enjoyed a renaissance season together. The Cubs posted their first winning season in three years and Bellinger went from non-tendered to earning MVP votes again.

After he showed out on his one-year prove-it deal, Bellinger hit free agency and was looking to cash in on a long-term deal. Many were forecasting such a deal being seven-plus years and worth at least $150 million. Our own Tim Kelly predicted that Bellinger would sign an eight-year, $200 million contract at the start of free agency.

Yet here we are months later and Bellinger has returned to the Cubs on a deal that does not even eclipse nine figures. After a long staring contest between Cubs President Jed Hoyer and Bellinger’s agent Scott Boras, the two sides have come to terms on a new deal, that is a clear win for the team long-term.