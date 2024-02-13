The Top 10 Best Pitchers in the NL East for the 2024 Season

In 2022, Miami Marlins right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcántara won the NL Cy Young Award, going 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA, 2.99 FIP and 5.8 fWAR. Alcántara led the senior circuit in innings pitched (228 2/3) and complete games (six), eliciting memories of another former NL East workhorse, Hall of Famer Roy Halladay.

Unfortunately, the two-time All-Star wasn’t able to replicate his career-best season in 2023, regressing to a 4.14 ERA and 4.03 FIP over 184 2/3 innings. Granted, allowing nine runs in a start against the Philadelphia Phillies in April probably made Alcántara’s numbers look worse than the actual totality of his season. He still led baseball with three complete-game shutouts in 2023.

Yet, relative to what he had done the year before, 2023 was a step back for Alcántara. His disappointing season was punctuated when he had to undergo Tommy John surgery in early October. Not only did that cause Alcántara to miss the NLWCS, but he’ll almost certainly be out for the entirety of the 2024 campaign.

When healthy, one could argue that Alcántara is the best overall pitcher in the division, if not the sport. But with Alcántara likely out of the picture for the 2024 season, here’s our current list of the 10 best pitchers (starters or relievers) in the NL East.