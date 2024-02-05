The Top 10 Best Players in the AL East for the 2024 Season

There isn’t a division in baseball that’s better set up for long-term success than the AL East. Each team can win the division in any given season, which is something many others around the league can’t say.

In recent years, we’ve seen Aaron Judge top 60 home runs and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. come within inches of the MVP Award in 2021. Last year, 11 of the top 30 leaders in fWAR were from the AL East. Now Juan Soto is in the mix as well, turning the division into a juggernaut.

In the 2023 All-Star Game, a whopping nine position players were included from the AL East – three starters and six reserves. With all the starpower, that figure will likely be the new norm moving forward.

The moral of the story is that the AL East has a ton of talent, especially on the position player side. After previously taking a look at the NL East’s top hitters, we’re going to focus on the AL East and see who the best of the best will be in the upcoming season.