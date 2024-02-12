The Top 10 Pitchers in the AL East for the 2024 Season

With a blockbuster trade sending Corbin Burnes from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Baltimore Orioles, the names taking the mound within the American League East just keep getting more star-studded. But is Burnes now the best pitcher in the AL East? That’s a question worth asking as we creep ever closer to pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training.

While this article dissected the 10 best position players in the AL East, my focus here is on the top 10 pitchers (both starters and relievers) in the division. The choices were plentiful and the ranking was by no means easy, but these are who I believe to be the best pitchers from the five teams that make up the AL East.

The list below, by the way, took into account not only past performance but 2024 projections … and some gut feelings as well.

10. Pete Fairbanks

As our own Leo Morgenstern wrote when breaking down the ZiPS projections for the Tampa Bay Rays, “Fairbanks has the fifth-lowest projected ERA (Félix Bautista excluded) and the third-lowest projected FIP among relief pitchers. Somehow, he still doesn’t get enough credit for being one of the best relievers in the game.”