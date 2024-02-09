The Top 10 Best Pitchers in the AL West for the 2024 Season

10. LHP Reid Detmers, Los Angeles Angels

2023 Stats: 4-10, 148.2 IP, 4.48 ERA, 10.17 K/9, 2.5 fWAR

Had Cristian Javier of the Houston Astros not taken a step backwards last year, you might have seen him at No. 10 on this list. However, Detmers had the sixth-best fWAR of any pitcher in the division last season. (Sure, Javier started two of the last six no-hitters thrown over the past two seasons, but Detmers has actually completed the deed entirely on his own.)

Despite pitching just 15 games in the minor leagues, the 10th overall pick from the 2020 draft has been more than fine in his first few big league seasons.

Reid Detmers now has a no-hitter AND an immaculate inning this season! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/m1cp1Ww17f — MLB (@MLB) July 31, 2022

The 24-year-old southpaw is the youngest pitcher represented on this list. There’s even a chance he could become the youngest Opening Day starter for the Halos since John Lackey in 2003, should new manager Ron Washington give him the honors.

Youth aside, Detmers struck out eight or more and allowed one or fewer runs in four consecutive starts in 2023. In the process, he joined an elite class of Angels starters: Nolan Ryan and Shohei Ohtani.

ZiPS and Steamer project Detmers for similar results in 2024 as he had the year before. If he pitches anything like he did in his final five starts — posting a 2.20 ERA and 29 K in 28.2 IP — he will continue to make further strides.