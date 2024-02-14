The Top 10 Best Pitchers in the NL Central for the 2024 Season

The NL Central is going to be an interesting watch during the 2024 season.

With spring training right around the corner, the built-up excitement amongst baseball fans is about to come out in full force – specifically for the young teams that showed positive signs throughout the 2023 campaign. Some of those teams just happen to come from the NL Central.

There is all the exciting young talent that flashed so much potential in Cincinnati. There are the Pittsburgh Pirates who are looking to start 2024 the same way they started 2023 but sustain it throughout the year. The Cardinals are looking to turn the page on what was an underwhelming, turmoil-filled 2023 season.

The Brewers are about to go into their first season in a while without their two horses at the top of their rotation following the recent trade of Corbin Burnes and the release of Brandon Woodruff. Then you have the Cubs, who are looking to build on what they accomplished last season, but without arguably their best offensive player in Cody Bellinger, who is still a free agent as of this time.