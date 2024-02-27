The Top 10 Best Players in the NL Central for the 2024 Season

I know some will laugh at this pick. Friedl doesn’t hit the ball hard and his range of outcomes probably saw the high end last season. His 18 home runs were mostly due to hitting in Great American Ball Park but guess what? He’s back there again.

A plus defender in center who stole 27 bags and provided enough pop to keep pitchers honest? Sign me up. He won’t chase out of the zone leading to strikeouts which would really snowball into a bad formula with his weak contact. Let’s give some love to a throwback, 4.4 fWAR, undrafted player.

1O. Ke’Bryan Hayes

2023 Stats: .271/.309/.453, 101 wRC+, 3.2 fWAR

We are at the point of the offseason where we all talk ourselves into Hayes converting his 92 mph average exit velocity into 25 home runs. Well, he did hit 15 in 124 games last season.

Perhaps the injuries are behind him and the 2023 change in launch angle (5 degrees to 13) is truly a step in the right direction.

The Pirates are teeing off tonight!



This time it’s Ke’Bryan Hayes and it’s 7-2! pic.twitter.com/YmrvK569cl — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 27, 2023

Even if the power doesn’t reach what so many think it could, the defense at third is elite. One of, if not the best, defender at the hot corner. I’ll take the bet that he can improve, even by around 5%, at the plate and reach a 4 fWAR player.