The Top 10 Best Pitchers in the NL West for the 2024 Season

10. Yu Darvish

His numbers were genuinely subpar last season, but few pitchers in baseball deserve more benefit of the doubt than Yu Darvish, and that’s why he’s able to crack the bottom of this list.

Darvish’s 2023 season was cut short due to elbow inflammation, but he still managed to make 24 starts, finishing the year with a 4.56 ERA (90 ERA+). Despite the struggles, Darvish averaged 9.3 K/9 and kept his BB/9 in line with his career pace (2.8 in 2023 versus 2.9 over 12 seasons).

When healthy, few pitchers flaunt better stuff than Darvish, even at his advanced age. That should keep him atop the San Diego Padres rotation and relevant among pitchers in his division.

9. Bobby Miller

The 24-year-old Bobby Miller was impressive in his rookie season with the Dodgers, becoming a crucial rotation fixture amidst injuries to Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Walker Buehler. Noah Syndergaard’s struggles and uncertainty surrounding Julio Urías also opened the door for Miller, and he took full advantage.

In 22 starts, Miller compiled an ERA of 3.76 (116 ERA+) while displaying a knack for keeping the ball in the yard (0.9 HR/9). His strikeout numbers aren’t overwhelming (8.2 K/9), but his 2.3 BB/9 illustrates that he can command his offerings reasonably well.

The good news for Miller is that he’ll face less pressure to perform in 2024 thanks to several additions the Dodgers made to their rotation. That should ensure Miller’s continued development into a solid, middle-of-the-rotation piece that Los Angeles can count on for years to come.