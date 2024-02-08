The Top 10 Best Players in the AL Central for the 2024 Season

None of the teams in the AL Central are a favorite to win the World Series by any means, but it is a division with a group of players that are improving significantly, which could cause more chaos in the AL Central race in the upcoming season.

Let’s take a look and rank the best position players in this division to show which team may have the upper-hand to what should be a tight division race this year.

1. Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Ramirez has been one of the most premiere third baseman, not only in the American League, but in all of baseball. In the past eight years, Ramirez leads all MLB third baseman in doubles (301), stolen bases (182), and intentional walks (76). He has been towards the top of the list for third baseman consistently since 2017.

Last year with Shohei Ohtani’s unanimous AL MVP nod, Ramirez received 40 total points on the ballot, which was the 10th-most in the AL. Ramírez hit .282 to go along with 172 hits, 36 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 80 RBI, 28 stolen bases, and an .831 OPS.

One of the most underrated qualities of Ramirez at the plate is his patience. He also led third basemen in batting average and fewest strikeouts with only 73. As per usual, he led all third basemen in stolen bases and intentional walks (22). In addition to that, he led all hitters in the division with his 5.0 WAR.

Coming into 2024, the 31-year old Ramirez doesn’t show any signs of slowing down and will continue to shine on a rebuilding Cleveland Guardians team that will be exciting to watch this year. As we sit today, Ramirez remains the best player in the division.