The Top 10 Best Players in the NL West for the 2024 Season

From dependable veterans to high-ceiling youngsters, this division has it all. These are the top 10 positions players in the National League West.

Honorable Mentions

The Rockie: Nolan Jones

I couldn’t write about the NL West without mentioning the Rockies. At the same time, I couldn’t justify putting Nolan Jones into the top 10.

Jones was terrific last year. In 106 games, his 3.7 FanGraphs WAR ranked 13th in the NL West and 29th overall in the National League. His 4.3 Baseball Reference WAR was even better, ranking 10th in the NL West and 19th in the Senior Circuit.

However, I’m not quite convinced he can maintain that high level of performance. His .401 BABIP was unsustainable, even by Coors Field standards. Most projection systems see him as a good, but not quite so great, player.

The Great Defenders

Patrick Bailey, Ha-Seong Kim, Gabriel Moreno, James Outman, Christian Walker

I could have picked any of these guys to go in the No. 10 spot on the list. All five had excellent seasons in 2023, and thanks to their Gold Glove-caliber defense, they have high floors entering the 2024 season. Even if they slump at the plate, it’s a safe bet that Bailey, Kim, Moreno, Outman, and Walker will contribute in the field.

10. Jung Hoo Lee, OF, San Francisco Giants

This is a risky pick, but I’m sticking with it. Not only is Jung Hoo Lee new to MLB, but he is coming off of an injury-shortened down year in Korea. On top of that, it’s normal for KBO players to take some time adjusting when they arrive in MLB. Look no further than Ha-Seong Kim, who stumbled through a rough rookie season with the Padres before taking off in his sophomore campaign.