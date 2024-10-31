When It Mattered Most, the Dodgers Trusted Walker Buehler

He also dealt with a hip injury that derailed him in the middle of the season, having only returned to make eight starts down the stretch in August and September before getting his first playoff start in October.

That first start did not inspire any more confidence in Buehler’s skeptics, as he gave up six runs against the San Diego Padres as the Dodgers faced elimination for the first time in the playoffs in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Thanks to a lot of heavy lifting by their bullpen, and a solid five innings from Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 5, the Dodgers shutout the Padres twice and advanced to the NLCS. They would never face elimination again.

When Buehler was set to take the mound for Game 3 of the NLCS, it was fair for outside skeptics to have doubts about whether the right-hander could get the job done.

But in the Dodgers clubhouse, and with their manager Dave Roberts, they still had the utmost confidence in handing the ball to Buehler.

Two great starts and exactly two weeks later, Buehler was handed the ball again with three outs left to get in Game 5 of the World Series, pitching on just one day’s rest. The homegrown ace and now two-time World Series champion got the job done with two strikeouts that announced to the world something that they always knew in the Dodgers dugout.