Top Notes From the Boston Red Sox ZiPS Projections for 2025

Despite missing the postseason for the third consecutive season in 2024, the Boston Red Sox have as much upside as any, coming off a season in which they clawed their way back to a .500 record for the first time since 2021.

The Red Sox already entered the winter featuring the likes of All-Star talent in Rafael Devers, Jarren Duran and Tanner Houck.

They pair that big-league notoriety with a top-tier farm system headlined by the likes three blue-chip prospects in Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell, who all rank within the Top 50 of our most recent Top 100 prospects list.

Then, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow went out and made some major splashes on both the free agent and trade markets to elevate this team even further.