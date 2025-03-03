Top Notes From the Texas Rangers ZiPS Projections for 2025

Entering the 2025 season, the Texas Rangers are one of the most intriguing teams in the league. There are more “what if” statements tied to this team than any other. Fresh off the organization’s first World Series title in 2023, the team faltered mightily in 2024.

The offense that many thought would dominate again, simply did not. It was a combination of injuries and underperformance that led to the team’s demise in 2024. But that was last year. With a new season on the horizon, what can baseball fans expect to see out of the 2025 addition of the Rangers? Look no further than ZiPS, one of the top projection systems in the game.

If you have heard of ZiPS but aren’t sure what it is, don’t fret, I’ve got you covered. It is a projection system that was created by Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs. ZiPS is not something that was crafted overnight, but instead has been molded into its current form over the past two decades. Below is a summary from Major League Baseball on how it works:

ZiPS uses past performance and aging trends to develop a future projection for players. On FanGraphs, the projections are updated daily and predict each player’s numbers over the course of the remainder of the season… Obviously, no one is claiming that every ZiPS prediction will come true, but it is widely regarded as one of the most accurate predictors in the industry. “Zymborski Projection System (ZiPS)” MLB.com

Each offseason Szymborski writes an article on each team that summarizes ZiPS projections. He first looked at the Texas Rangers back in November before Thanksgiving. Because Chris Young was busy during the offseason, we will be using the updated ZiPS Rangers leaderboard for our analysis. It is up to date, and contains all of the current roster.