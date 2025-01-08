Does Signing Michael Lorenzen Complete the Royals’ Rotation?

The Kansas City Royals shocked the baseball world in 2024 with a 30-win turnaround from 2023, breaking their nine-year postseason drought in the process.

They did so on account of a great starting rotation, which ranked second in MLB in ERA, fourth in both FIP and WHIP and sixth in AVG against.

While key pieces like ace Cole Ragans and 2024 AL Cy Young finalist Seth Lugo were guaranteed shoo-ins to be part of that rotation in 2025, there was uncertainty about what the rest of the starting five would look like heading into the offseason.

J.J. Picollo and Kansas City’s front office made sure to temper some of the questions surrounding the starting staff by wasting no time re-signing veteran Michael Wacha to a three-year deal in November. This came on the heels of his third consecutive sub-3.50 ERA and sub-1.20 WHIP season in 2024.