Top 10 Cincinnati Reds Spring Training Storylines to Follow

More established veterans like Austin Hays and Scott Barlow were also added as a refreshing upgrade over the AAAA vets of previous seasons.

With so much young talent and what felt like a lost season behind them, the Reds have become one of the most intriguing teams in the National League. Spring training leads to fun roster conversations and today I want to walk through 10 things on my mind.

Where Does Gavin Lux Play

When the Reds initially traded for Gavin Lux there was confusion from the fanbase. Another infielder for a team that already has, well, too many infielders?

Lux has moved around the field during his Dodger days seeing time in the outfield, primarily second, and some short. He did make one appearance at third, a position that might need some help in Cincinnati.

Manager Terry Francona mentioned how players will move around early in spring and start to settle into their position as Opening Day nears. Keep an eye not only on how many positions Lux is playing, but how many he is still plying late in spring. Whether it be as a super utility or stationed in one spot, Lux brings winning experience and a baseline of play that the Reds lacked last season.

A Healthy Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Matt McLain

This list could be much longer than two names, but I wanted to focus on Encarnacion-Strand (CES) and Matt McLain. Two of the Reds top prospects who both flashed in their first big league stint and were not able to build upon that success in 2024.