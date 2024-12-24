Walker Buehler to the Red Sox is a Perfect Fit for Both Sides

This is the first offseason in a few years now where the Boston Red Sox have entered with the obvious ambitions of being a World Series contender in 2025.

Coming off a strong season of development, both with their young core on the MLB roster, and on the farm, the Red Sox have been linked to most of the prominent free agents this winter. They were in the mix for Juan Soto, and have been linked to Max Fried, and Alex Bregman as well.

Bregman is still on the market and is a viable possibility for the Red Sox, but all these reports of interest have not amounted to much in real action in free agency. Instead, the Red Sox’s biggest move of the offseason was their trade to acquire Garrett Crochet, bringing a true ace into the fold.

With Crochet and incumbent Tanner Houck, the Red Sox have two young hurlers coming off breakout seasons. While Crochet and Houck look like a formidable top-of-the-rotation duo, the Red Sox still desperately needed a veteran to slot into the middle of the rotation.