Alex Cora Needs to Get the Most Out of Red Sox Stars

For one thing, the size of the AAV on Bregman’s contract ($40 million) was a bit of a surprise to some. However, it’s easy to see why the Red Sox paid him the money.

They had one of the best offensive units in the AL last season, and adding Bregman into the mix takes their lineup to a whole new level, making them true contenders heading into 2025.

Additionally, the signing came with some uncertainty regarding Bregman’s fit in Boston’s infield. While it was initially expected that he would take over at second base, the discourse regarding his role got a bit more complex shortly after the signing.

Following a recent media tiff involving superstar Rafael Devers, it’s clear that skipper Alex Cora may have his work cut out for him as he attempts to get all of Boston’s stars on the same page between now and Opening Day.

Where Does Bregman Fit Into the Equation?

When Boston signed Bregman, there were questions as to what his role will be with his new ball club.

The Red Sox obviously already have a franchise cornerstone at third base with Devers, and the organization paid him a hefty amount of money back in January of 2021 to be the ball club’s starting third baseman for the foreseeable future.