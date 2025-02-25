Top Notes From the Reds ZiPS Projections for 2025

In the lineup, the Reds have added Austin Hays and Gavin Lux. And while both have their flaws, they are certainly upgrades over guys like Will Benson and Noelvi Marte.

The biggest addition of all was the splash hiring of Terry Francona to lead this ball club.

While these player acquisitions aren’t to the earth-shattering level that Reds fans dream of, the front office didn’t sit on their hands and try to rely on the young corps taking a leap and the team being healthier. That is worth being happy about.

The question is will these moves get the Reds to the postseason? Well, it’s still the preseason. We don’t know. But, we can look at projections.

One highly-regarded projection systems is ZiPS. As a summary for those who may be unfamiliar with ZiPS, it is a player projection system created by Dan Szymborski of FanGraphs, who has spent the past two decades refining the model. Here is Major League Baseball’s summary of how the system works:

ZiPS uses past performance and aging trends to develop a future projection for players. On FanGraphs, the projections are updated daily and predict each player’s numbers over the course of the remainder of the season… Obviously, no one is claiming that every ZiPS prediction will come true, but it is widely regarded as one of the most accurate predictors in the industry. “sZymborski Projection System (ZiPS)”, MLB.com

You can read Szymborski’s full write-up of the Reds ZiPS projections here, and you can find the most up-to-date projections for the Reds at this link.