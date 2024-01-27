Top Nine MLB All-Star Hitters in Need of a Position Change

Despite any need the Phillies have about removing Castellanos from the green expanse of grass at Citizens Bank Park, they’ve got no other option. He can’t become a full-time DH, as he’s better than Schwarber in the outfield, and Harper, who himself has -30 OAA in right field, appears to be a first baseman going forward. Perhaps Castellanos could move back to the dirt at first base, but (once again) the option doesn’t exist.

Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernández is in a similar boat with the new franchise. The Los Angeles Dodgers free agent acquisition is at -19 OAA since 2018, tied for 15th-lowest amongst outfielders. While he was used a career-high 28 times as the designated hitter by Seattle last season, that option won’t be available for him in 2024 as Shohei Ohtani will be firmly entrenched there when healthy.

Hernández has never had a positive dWAR during his eight seasons in the Majors. He did have 1 DRS, according to the Fielding Bible. Expect him to be positioned for success with the Dodgers defensively. The 31-year-old will be in L.A. on a one-year deal to play left field and, depending on where he ends up in 2025, may require more time at DH with his next club.

Juan Soto

Then comes superstar Juan Soto. At just 25 years old — still younger than the average player in Triple-A — it may come as a surprise that this perennial MVP candidate has defense issues. Soto was selected a 2022 finalist for an NL Gold Glove Award even though his -16 OAA was actually worst among full-time outfielders. (Only five right fielders actually qualified for the award that season.)

At -23 OAA since debuting in 2018, Soto isn’t all-world at everything.

Aaron Boone, manager of the New York Yankees, has already hinted that 6’7” Aaron Judge will primarily play center field in 2024. Considering DH Giancarlo Stanton has been limited to a couple hundred innings in the outfield each season, Soto will need to keep running to the outfield once again. The short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium, plus a return to that position after being in left field at Petco Park in 2023, means much less ground to cover than years prior, but a shift to designated hitter could be likely before Soto reaches 30 years old.