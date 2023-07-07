Luis Arraez and Jorge Soler Have Put the Marlins in Position To Buy

The last time I wrote about the Miami Marlins, I did not buy into them as a postseason threat at all. I thought they would fizzle out, meddle in mediocrity for another year, sell at the deadline and torch this fanbase once again.

Since then, quite the opposite has happened. The Marlins began a three-game series with the A’s on that day, June 2, sitting at 30-28. They would sweep that series in dominant fashion, and they’ve gone 21-9 overall since. During that stretch, their 105 wRC+ is ninth in the bigs and their pitching staff’s 3.60 ERA is third best. The Marlins’ run differential that day sat at -50. Now? They’ve got it back to -7, and it was even before they had to face the mighty Braves last weekend.

This all goes to show one thing: the Marlins have proven themselves to be a good team. They have a truly elite bullpen, guys like Bryan De La Cruz and Garrett Cooper have shown they can be middle-of-the-order hitters, and their pitching has been great, even with a struggling Sandy Alcantara.

They have also shown that they have a long way to go to catch the Braves in the NL East. To be fair, a lot of teams have a long way to go to catch the Braves. Just last weekend, the Marlins were swept right out of Atlanta by a combined score of 31-7. It was a reminder that while the Marlins are good, they have holes to fill.