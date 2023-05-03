Bryce Harper Is the Familiar Face the Phillies Needed

The Phillies won big last night, as long as you weren’t looking at the scoreboard. While the Dodgers technically got a few more runs across the plate (12 more to be exact), the Phillies got something better – they got their superstar back.

Bryce Aron Max Harper returned to the field 160 days after Tommy John surgery. That’s the quickest return from Tommy John we’ve ever seen in Major League Baseball, beating the old record – which stood for nearly two decades – by more than three weeks. When Harper underwent his surgery, there was a chance he wouldn’t return until August. In case you don’t have a calendar near you, let me just remind you: it’s only May.

I wrote about Harper’s potential return a few weeks back, but even in my most optimistic fantasy, I didn’t think it would come so soon.

The final bit of information we have (as of right now) is that Harper is scheduled to follow up with his surgeon when the Phillies visit the Dodgers in early May. For that reason, it’s unlikely he’ll return to game action before then. However, that appointment could be the final step before he is medically cleared to play. Perhaps his rehab stint will begin sometime after the Phillies return home on May 5. I can’t say it’s likely, but it’s possible… When Bryce Harper returns, he’ll transform the Phillies’ offense. If he comes back in May, he’ll make a world of difference for the Phillies and their postseason dreams. From “Bryce Harper’s Early Return Would Make a World of Difference” (April 13, 2023)

Harper went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his season debut. The Phillies lost 13-1. But the results of this particular game don’t matter nearly as much as what Harper can do over the next five months. Anyone who watched him during his 2021 MVP campaign or the 2022 playoffs knows what a difference his bat can make in the middle of the Phillies lineup. What’s more, his presence on the field makes a tremendous difference in and of itself. The mere sight of his name on the lineup card makes the Phillies a more watchable and entertaining ballclub.