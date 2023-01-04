Red Sox Sign Rafael Devers to 11-Year, $331 Million Contract

The Boston Red Sox seem to have learned their lesson. After watching two franchise stalwarts in Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts move on to other teams after failing to come to terms on long-term extensions, the Red Sox have made a big time commitment to a homegrown star.

Rafael Devers was set to hit free agency after the 2023 season But now he won’t see the open market for over a decade, as the Red Sox have come to terms on an agreement with their 26-year-old third baseman on a deal that will keep him in Boston well past 2030.

BREAKING: Star third baseman Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox are finalizing an 11-year, $331 million contract, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN.



The deal is not done. The physical process hasn't started. But in the end, Devers is expected to remain in Boston. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 4, 2023

Having debuted at just 20 years old back in 2017, Devers has been a fixture in the middle of the Red Sox lineup over the past six years, where he has been one of the most productive hitters in baseball.

Since 2019, Devers has hit .292/.352/.532, with 108 home runs and a 132 wRC+. Only Eugenio Suarez and Nolan Arenado have hit more home runs than Devers among MLB third basemen during that span and only Alex Bregman (141 wRC+), Anthony Rendon (135) and Jose Ramirez (134) have posted a better wRC+.