The Indefensible Red Sox Defense

The full scope of the Red Sox’s defensive shortcomings was on display in Sunday’s game against the Rays. Multiple Red Sox errors led to multiple Tampa Bay runs, including a two-out Little League home run by Yandy Díaz.

The play was horrendous. Alex Verdugo was slow to the ball, later saying he “lost sight” of it. Enmanuel Valdez, who had little chance of catching Manuel Margot at home, threw the ball off-line. Connor Wong then immediately fired the ball to second base, where he could have caught the runner if his throw didn’t land in the outfield. Now, with the damage already done, the Red Sox just stood there stunned as Díaz crossed home plate.

“I don’t like it, man. I don’t like it. I’ve seen that play too many times the last two years,” Cora said regarding Díaz’s hit.

Cora kept his usual calm, even tone during the press conference, but his frustration was visible. He’s been talking for months about the importance of the team improving on defense. It was heavily emphasized during spring training, and yet the Red Sox have 39 errors on the season (second worst in the majors).

Yes, the Red Sox have dealt with injuries this season. But, the players they’ve lost aren’t exactly strangers to the injury list. The team should have been better prepared for this.

They came into the season knowing Trevor Story would likely miss half of it. Instead of figuring out a solid game plan for shortstop/second base, they elected to stick Enrique Hernández at short and wait out Story’s return. Hernández now leads the majors in errors with 13 in 45 games played at short.