Padres Go All-In On Xander Bogaerts, Commit To 11-Year Deal

Like any good hitter, all you need is one hit for every three times you step up to the plate and, lucky for Padres fans, Preller was able to finish this week 1-for-3.

The Winter Meetings were supposed to conclude after the Rule 5 Draft, but meetings remained between Preller and Xander Bogaerts’ representatives, leading to a late night Passan bomb that set the baseball world into a frenzy and Red Sox fans into mourning.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. A monster contract and the Padres, after missing Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, get the longtime Red Sox shortstop. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 8, 2022

Red Sox essentially let the face of the franchise walk out the door twice in the span of three seasons.



Mookie Betts in 2020 and now Xander Bogaerts in 2022. Both of those guys won a World Series for the franchise.



Unforgivable. pic.twitter.com/h1BwbXvyfr — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) December 8, 2022

Bogaerts has consistently been one of the best offensive shortstops in baseball and he is coming off his best season defensively. He now joins a Padres infield that already has Machado, Jake Cronenworth, defensive whiz Ha-Seong Kim and of course the lingering presence of Tatis Jr.

Considering the 11-year, $280 million commitment, Bogaerts is likely the shortstop moving forward, pushing Kim to either second base or a utility role, with Tatis likely to end up in the outfield upon his return. How all the pieces fit together is to be determined, but there is no doubting that the Padres now have one of the scariest lineup in all of baseball.

The San Diego Padres add an All-Star SS to their lineup 🔥



The Red Sox were reportedly in on Bogaerts until the end, but let things get too far down the road where the Padres were able to give him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

I don’t blame the Red Sox for not topping this offer, but I do blame them for reportedly lowballing Xander Bogaerts for the last couple years. Theres always a chance a team swoops in and pays well above market value when you let a player hit free agency. https://t.co/wf72ZRVxqf — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) December 8, 2022

The ability to sign a contract that allows you to play Major League Baseball for another 11 years is very rare to come by. Both the Padres and the Phillies have used years as their main leverage point in negotiations, allowing them to outbid bigger markets, while keeping their payroll down in regards to the AAV. The result is a few star-studded rosters, who just happened to meet in the NLCS this year.