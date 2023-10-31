Teoscar Hernández To Hit Free Agency After Frustrating Season

Teoscar Hernández was on an absolute tear at the plate for three consecutive seasons. From 2020-22, he was one of the best hitters in the game against southpaws (averaging an OPS well over .900 during that stretch, including a 1.151 mark in 2021) and overall one of baseball’s deadliest power threats with the Blue Jays.

Between back-to-back 25+ home run campaigns (and 16 in 50 games during the shortened 2020), an average wRC+ over 130, and a batted ball profile that went toe-to-toe with anyone across the sport, Hernández entered 2023 with a legitimate chance to be the second best bat on the upcoming free agent market, only behind the obvious in Shohei Ohtani.

But between a trade to Seattle, dealing with the unfriendly offensive confines of T-Mobile Park and the inability to put together an elongated stretch of production, Hernández had far from an ideal walk year. He slashed .258/.305/.435/.740 with a 105 wRC+.

The Mariners’ Qualifying Offer

One thing is clear: the Mariners have already made their decision on whether they will offer Hernández the $20.5 million qualifying offer this offseason. President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto made that remark in his end-of-season press conference.