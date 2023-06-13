Bo Bichette Has Emerged as One of the Top Shortstops in the Game

At one of the most demanding positions in baseball, Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette continues to find ways to contribute on both sides of the ball. The bat has always been on display, evidenced by how he’s led the American League in hits two seasons in a row, but now the defense is starting to come into its own, despite being one of his biggest shortcomings since his debut season.

Drafted by the Blue Jays in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Bichette entered the 2023 season with four years of experience under his belt and a three-year contract with $33.6 million guaranteed, a deal that buys out his arbitration years but will still see him become free agent eligible following the 2025 season (the same time as teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr.).

So far this year, Bichette has put up strong numbers, leading MLB in hits entering Monday with 91 and pacing the AL in batting average (.317) and total bases (146). Bichette also leads the Blue Jays in slugging (.509), home runs (14), OPS (.858), and OPS+ (139) while playing in every single game so far this season, with all but one of those games coming at shortstop.

Bo Bichette Is off to a Hot Start for the Blue Jays

Bichette’s .321 xBA sits in the 98th percentile, per Baseball Savant, while Bichette has been averaging a 91.9-mph average exit velocity, good enough for the 86th percentile. So far this year, the righty batter has been mashing the four-seam fastball, as he owns a .429 average against the offering while generating a 63.6 hard-hit rate on opposing pitchers’ fastballs, producing a +8 run value.