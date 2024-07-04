Why Ryan McMahon Deserves to Make His First All-Star Game

Improved Offense

Despite his Gold Glove finalist résumé (more on that in a minute), McMahon’s career has been marked by offensive inconsistency. He had yet to become the player the Rockies thought he could be.

As general manager Bill Schmidt told Patrick Saunders at the Winter Meetings, “If you look, he’s an average player right now, and I’ve told him that. . . . He’s an above-average defender, which makes him the average player. He can be better. There are a lot of people who believe that.”

McMahon spent the offseason addressing those shortcomings in his game.

“I worked on a two-strike approach,” McMahon said back in April. “I worked on that in the spring, and I realized I can take that swing more often, that it doesn’t have to be on two strikes.”

The change is paying dividends as McMahon is finding more offensive consistency.

However, it’s worth comparing his 2024 season to that of his fellow National League third basemen. (All numbers are current as of July 3, 2024.)