Twins And Marlins Complete Blockbuster Trade of MLB Talent

I say begrudgingly when it comes to the Twins trading Arraez, because the 25-year-old has three years of control and reports had come out leading up to the deal that the Twins were not interested in a one-for-one swap of Arraez and Lopez. The Twins ultimately won the standoff there as the Marlins added infield prospect Jose Salas and outfield prospect Byron Chourio. More on the prospects to come, but let’s start with the headliner in Pablo Lopez.

Lopez instantly slots in as one of the Twins best arms. Still just 26 years old, Lopez has put up consistently strong numbers since the start of the 2020 season, pitching to a 3.52 ERA and 3.48 FIP with a 25% strikeout rate over 340 innings (63 starts). There’s not much question about whether Lopez can continue to put up numbers similar to that or potentially even better, the only red flag with the right-hander is his shoulder, which has caused him to miss some time on multiple occasions over the last couple seasons.

Our top prospect list for the Miami Marlins is set to release in a couple weeks, but Salas would have been just outside of the top five in a relatively weak Marlins system. That said, Salas is an intriguing switch hitter who the Marlins were hoping could add some strength and impact.

While he did not quite do that last year in the lower levels (.383 slugging percentage), Salas is still just 19 years old and impressed with his feel to hit. The 17-year-old Chourio is more of a lottery ticket outfield prospect, but he did show well in the Dominican Summer League, slashing .344/.429/.410 in 51 games.

Marlins Outlook

In a perfect world, the Marlins do not have to add prospects on top of their starting pitcher with two years of control, but here we are. Ultimately, the Marlins desperately needed a hitter like Luis Arraez and had been canvassing the trade market for some time as they searched for upgrades to their barren lineup.

The problem for the Marlins was the fact that most teams looking to acquire a pitcher, with “only” two years of control, likely do not want to subtract from their big league roster unless it’s from an area of surplus. Most other contenders would prefer to package prospects for MLB talent, which is why we don’t see big leaguer for big leaguer trades often.