Who Should Win the National League Gold Glove Awards?

The MLB regular season is coming to a close this week, and that means award season is officially on the horizon. Fellow writers at Just Baseball have already put out guides on which players are in line to win the Silver Slugger Award in both the National League and the American League.

Now, it’s time to turn our attention to who have been the best defenders in the sport in 2023, starting with the National League. Like narrowing down who the best hitters have been at each position, picking and choosing which defenders have stood out among the rest is no easy task as there are so many qualified players.

When evaluating the defensive value of a player, there is an element to balancing both how their defensive metrics grade out, as well as how their defensive performance impacts the game. Some positions were easier to choose than others, and some have a couple of names who appear equally as qualified to win the Gold Glove Award at that respective position.

Let’s dive into who should be the Gold Glove winners in 2023.