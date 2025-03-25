Top Five Infields for the 2025 MLB Season

Shortstop is also partially an issue. Trevor Story has the track record of being an All-Star hitter at the major league level, however the past three seasons have been injury-riddled ones for the 32-year-old. When he’s on the field, he proved he can still be an above-average hitter (101 wRC+) and a good defender (2 DRS and 2 OAA). It’s just a matter of health at this point.

Finally, second base is still up in the air. If Bregman takes over that role, it becomes a moot point and the Red Sox could make a case for having a top three infield. If not though, then it’s a combination of either David Hamilton or Kristian Campbell, and that’s where the weakness lies.

Hamilton, while a major speed threat and excellent defender at second, is limited in his offensive profile. Campbell, while a very strong minor league hitter and our No. 36 overall prospect, has not been put to the big league test quite yet and would come into said big league test as a weaker defender.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 03: Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets celebrates with Francisco Lindor #12 after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 03, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

The Mets’ infield is as sound of a unit as they come with no real weakness to be had at any of the positions.

Last season’s NL MVP runner-up, Francisco Lindor, leads the charge here as not only one of the league’s top shortstop but one of the league’s top overall players in recent years. In the past three seasons, only Aaron Judge has accumulated more fWAR than him. He’s also been above a 120 wRC+ each season in that span while defensively accumulating the sixth-most OAA as well.

Then at first base, Pete Alonso is next name of most notoriety. He’s one of the leagues biggest power and run production threats. He’s been a 30-plus home run and 85-plus RBI hitter in every season of his career (minus the COVID-shortened year in which he still managed 16 HR and 35 RBI in 57 games). He’s also never dipped under a 120 wRC+ in his career. His downfall is his defense, as he’s coming off a -3 DRS and -8 OAA season.