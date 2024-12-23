What’s Life After Houston For Alex Bregman?

The Houston Astros Have Moved On From Bregman

On December 13, the Astros traded outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, receiving pitcher Hayden Wesneski and third basemen Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith in return. Wesneski will likely join Houston’s bullpen next season — though he could be considered for the starting rotation — and Smith, who isn’t expected to make his major league debut until 2026, is currently the No. 5 third base prospect in MLB and has dethroned Jacob Melton as the No. 1 prospect in the Astros’ system. It’s Paredes, however, that is expected to step into the role as the Astros’ everyday third baseman in 2025, filling the position that Bregman has held for the last eight-plus seasons.

If the Astros’ trade for Paredes left any doubt that a reunion with Bregman wasn’t happening, it was made clear a week later when the team agreed to terms on a three-year, $60 million deal with free agent Christian Walker. Walker, who is coming off eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, will take over as Houston’s primary first baseman from 2025 onwards, closing the door on any chance of Bregman — or Paredes — moving to the other side of the diamond.

Going into next season, the Astros’ infield is set with Walker at first base, Jose Altuve at second, Jeremy Peña at shortstop, and Paredes at third, while Yordan Álvarez is locked in as the team’s designated hitter. It’s time for Bregman to move on from Houston, because it’s abundantly clear that Houston has already moved on from him.

What’s Next For Alex Bregman?

Spotrac projects Bregman’s market value will see him sign a four-year, $120 million deal out of free agency this winter, putting his average annual value (AAV) at $30 million, while The Athletic’s Tim Britton, Chad Jennings, and Aaron Gleeman predict he’ll land a much longer seven-year, $189 million deal for a slightly lower AAV of $27 million. Either way, Bregman is looking at a big step up from the $16.7 million AAV on his previous contract with the Astros.

While heading back to Houston may be off the table, Bregman is the top free agent infielder available this winter and one of MLB’s best all-around players. It’s hardly surprising that he’s been linked to a number of teams this offseason, but the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers have emerged as the obvious frontrunners to sign the third baseman.

New York Yankees

Losing out on Juan Soto to the New York Mets hasn’t stopped the Yankees from making big moves this winter. News broke of their eight-year, $218 million deal with free agent pitcher Max Fried on December 10, and just three days later, they acquired reliever Devin Williams in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. On December 17, the Yankees added outfielder Cody Bellinger in a trade with the Cubs, and most recently, they signed free agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million contract.