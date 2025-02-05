Will Jackson Holliday Break Out for the Orioles in 2025?

It cannot be overstated how great the jump is from Triple-A to MLB pitching, but Holliday was assessed by scouts as a 65-70 future value (FV) player on a scale of 20-80. He is expected to have the offensive skills to figure things out.

A good mix of hit and power ability, Holliday hit .300 or better in both Single-A and Double-A ball. He posted an average just below .270 in 91 career Triple-A games but has gotten on-base at over a .400 clip.

Let’s not forget, Holliday was not a college draftee. He posted a 142 wRC+ in Triple-A last season while being over six years younger than the average Triple-A player.

Not only has Holliday shown to be a good hitter, but he is also a good athlete. His sprint speed was in the top 5% of all major league players in 2024. Once he gets more comfortable at the plate and gets on base consistently, Holliday could be a threat to steal 30 bases.

Mechanical Adjustment

After a difficult showing at the major league level for the majority of the season, Holliday was messing around with his swing in the batting cage. Trying to resemble 2024 National League Most Valuable Player Shohei Ohtani, he altered his stride from a big leg kick to an Ohtani-esque toe-tap.

Holliday decided to try it out during games for the final week of the season since his playing time was dwindling anyway.