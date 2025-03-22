Do the Red Sox Have Enough to Win the Division?

Middle infielders Marcelo Mayer (JB no. 28) and Kristian Campbell (JB no. 36) are both knocking on the door as well. Both prospects hit over .300 in the upper minors and have the tools that can translate to major league success.

Luckily, the Red Sox do not have to count on any of these prospects stepping in on day to and contributing. It’s more likely that only one truly contributes this year than all three, and that’s okay. They can essentially serve as depth that continues to develop in the minors and can be called upon once injuries hit.

State of the Division

Simply put, the AL East is a juggernaut. Each team has a roster good enough to make the playoffs and even make some noise once they get there. The one team that I’m hesitant give that distinction to is the Rays.

How many times have I looked at a Rays roster and said “yeah, this is not nearly good enough” only for them to make the playoffs? Last season’s 80-82 record resulted in their first year without making it to the playoffs since 2018. I have serious concerns about their lineup, but the Rays are the Rays. They’ll find a way.

Although the Yankees lost Juan Soto, their roster is still stacked with talent and upside players. A few veterans might be pushing their expiration date, and losing Gerrit Cole is a massive blow, but they are still going to win a lot of games. The additions they made this offseason, at the very least, give them quality depth and experience. Their young core has the talent to make up for what they have lost.

Baltimore has the high end young talent with more on the way. Their lineup is up there with the best in baseball. However, their rotation comes with concern. Injury has put a dent into an already suspect group and now more is on the shoulders of 41 year-old Charlie Morton and 35 year-old Tomoyuki Sugano, who has yet to debut.