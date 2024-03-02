The 10 Best Team Infields in MLB for 2024

José Ramírez and Andrés Giménez alone give the Cleveland Guardians a top-15 infield in baseball, but the team’s ascent into the top 10 will be entirely on the shoulders of rookies Kyle Manzardo and Brayan Rocchio.

After an incredible 2022, Manzardo tried to fight through injury and put up a (relatively) sub-par 2023 campaign in Triple-A. Rocchio has seemed big-league-ready for the better part of the last two seasons, but for some reason, the Guardians have been reluctant to hand him the reins at shortstop.

Giménez may have disappointed offensively last season after his whale of a 2022 campaign, but his WAR estimate being in the mid-4’s is largely due to him being a perennial Platinum Glove candidate at second base. If Manzardo and Rocchio hit the ground running in 2024, we may be talking about this Guardians infield being one of the best in baseball by the All-Star Break.

Esa dupla de Andrés Giménez y Brayan Rocchio 😍 pic.twitter.com/ITvlOpc2bJ — El Extrabase ⚾️ (@ElExtrabase) February 25, 2024

Honorable Mention: Cincinnati Reds

Projected Starters: Jeimer Candelario (1B), Matt McLain (2B), Elly De La Cruz (SS), Noelvi Marte (3B)

Cumulative Proj. fWAR (ZiPS): 9.5

The three youngsters are the story here, but Jeimer Candelario is the secret sauce. Nick Krall spent $45 million on Candelario to ensure stability in the Cincinnati Reds’ infield, and his ZiPS projected 113 wRC+ seems indicative he will provide just that. The volatility, however, is what excites everyone. Will Matt McLain build on a magnificent 2023 season? Does Elly De La Cruz take the superstar leap so many are expecting? How will Noelvi Marte look in his first full taste of the big leagues?